Top 10 Best heat sink cpu Reviews

Product Description

The NH-U14S is the 14cm top model of Noctua’s classic U-series single tower CPU coolers, which have received more than 400 awards and recommendations from the international press. While the large, six heatpipe design and the NF-A15 140mm fan with PWM support for fully automatic speed control allow the cooler to best the renowned quiet cooling performance of all other U-series coolers, its 52mm slim shape still assures full compatibility with tall RAM modules on LGA2011/LGA2066. Topped off with the trusted, pro-grade SecuFirm2 multi-socket mounting system and Noctua’s proven NT-H1 thermal compound, the NH-U14S is a complete premium quality solution that combines superb performance, high compatibility and quiet operation.

Reasonable size for better overall compatibility

Standing 165mm tall, the NH-U14S is short enough to fit most modern high-end cases. Measuring 150mm wide (including fan and fan clips), the NH-U14S provides better compatibility with SLI and CrossFire setups as compared to tower coolers that are wider than 150mm or use fans wider than 150mm.

Full RAM compatibility on LGA20xx

With its 52mm slim design tailor-made for LGA20xx (LGA2066 & LGA2011), the NH-U14S will not overhang the RAM slots on this platform, thus ensuring full compatibility with tall memory modules. On some LGA115x and AMD motherboards, the front fan may overhang the first RAM slot, so standard height RAM (up to 32mm) should be chosen when using the first slot.

NF-A15 140mm PWM Fan

The NF-A15 is a premium quality quiet 140mm fan with a round frame that complies with Noctua’s AAO standard. Featuring sophisticated aerodynamic design measures such as Flow Acceleration Channels, the NF-A15 further improves the renowned quiet cooling performance of the award-winning NF-P14.

SecuFirm2 mounting system

Noctua’s SecuFirm2 mounting systems have become synonymous with quality, safety and ease of use. Supporting Intel LGA1200, LGA115x (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156), LGA2011, LGA2066 and AMD (AM4, AM3+, AM2+, FM1, FM2, FM2+), the SecuFirm2 mounting included with the NH-U14S ensures perfect contact pressure and maximum convenience on all current sockets.

Measurements:

Height (without fan): 165mm

Width (without fan): 150mm

Depth (without fan): 52mm

Height (with fan): 165mm

Width (with fan): 150mm

Depth (with fan): 78mm

Weight (without fan): 770g

Weight (with fan/s): 935g

Materials:

Copper (base and heat-pipes), aluminium (cooling fins), soldered joints & nickel plating

Cooler Specifications

Scope of delivery:

NF-A15 PWM premium fanLow-Noise Adaptor (L.N.A.)NT-H1 high-grade thermal compoundSecuFirm2 Mounting KitAnti-vibration pads and fan-clips for second NF-A15 (optional)Noctua Metal Case-Badge

Fan compatibility:

140x150x25 (with 120mm mounting holes), 140x140x25 (with 120mm mounting holes), 120x120x25

Dual Fan Ready



For users who want to achieve even better performance by adding a second, optional NF-A15 fan to create a push/pull setup, the NH-U14S includes fan clips and an extra set of custom-designed anti-vibration pads that allow to off-set the rear fan by 5mm to improve acoustics in dual-fan mode.

LGA2066

✓

X

X

LGA2011-0 & LGA2011-3

✓

X

X

LGA1200

✓

X

X

LGA115x (LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156)

✓

X

X

LGA775 & LGA1366

with NM-I3

X

X

Xeon LGA2011 Narrow ILM / Xeon LGA1366 & LGA1356

X

X

X

Xeon LGA3647

X

X

✓

AM2(+), AM3(+), FM1, FM2 (+)

✓

X

X

AM4

✓

X

X

sTRx4, TR4 & SP3

X

✓

X

Award-winning, slim 140mm single-tower design combines outstanding cooling performance with superb quietness of operation and excellent RAM compatibility

Does not overhang the RAM slots on LGA2066 and LGA2011 motherboards, ensuring full compatibility with tall modules

Highly optimised NF-A15 140mm fan with PWM support and Low-Noise Adaptor for automatic speed control and ultra-quiet operation

Includes high-end NT-H1 thermal paste and SecuFirm2 mounting system for easy installation on Intel LGA1150, LGA1151, LGA1155, LGA1156, LGA1200, LGA2011, LGA2066 and AMD AM4, AM3(+), AM2(+), FM2(+)

Renowned Noctua quality backed up by 6-year manufacturer’s warranty, deluxe choice for Intel Core i9, i7, i5, i3 (e.g. 11900K, 11700K, 10900K, 10980XE) and AMD Ryzen (e.g. 5950X, 5900X, 5800X, 5600X)

