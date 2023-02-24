Top 10 Best heat buddy portable heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

How this Work?



It is a slow cooker, it will heat your food evenly, and also preserve the moisture and nutrition of your food. Say goodbye to overcooked or unhealthy

on-the-go meal!

1. Firstly you put your food into the mini car food heater and plug it into DC 12V outlet to get it work

2. Mini oven will slowly heat your food till Temperature 239°F

3. Then it will automatically reduce the Temperature down until 149°F

4. It will keep warming your food between Temperature 149°F-239°F

1. Prepared food



Choose your favorite food, place them into any types of container such as glass, stainless steel, Tupperware, ceramic.

2. Place food into bag & Zip



Place container into food warmer tote, zip the bag.

3. Plug and Wait



Plug in the Cigarette Lighter, and wait for 2-3 hours

4. Enjoy hot meal



The hot on-the-go meal is ready, slowly enjoy your delicious food!

Power Cable Strorage

Convenient cord outer for you. You needn’t have to worry about cable storage.

Length of power cable: 3.7ft

Thicker Insulate Material

Applys 0.04in(1.0mm) thick lining for better heat retention than 0.01in(0.3mm) of others in the market.

Premium Construction

1. Sturdy outer jacket: passed contortion test(up to 10,000 twist), the cord has excellent abrasion resistant and longlasting.

2. Better conductivity: Both wire and 110V jack applys pure copper for better electric conductivity.

Cutlery Pocket

Designed for cutlery storge, this pocket made of high quality material, durable and tear resistant.

Bag Dimension: 9.4”*7.2”*3.9”

【On-The-Go Mini Microwave】- This personal portable oven is perfect for warming prepared meals and cooking healthy dishes. Just choose your favorite fresh or prepared meal in advance and take it anywhere. A great choice for driver, delivery person, business traveler, or off-site work crew. Note: for your better experience, it is suggested that you DO NOT use it on 24V truck, but only on 12V car. Plug it into 24V outlet for long may cause overheating.

【No Monitoring Needed】- Equipped with automatic temperature control, this portable microwave doesn’t have to worry about overheating. It evenly cooks or reheats fresh or frozen food without burning or drying your food. Just retain the original flavor and nutrition of the food.

【Reheat & Cook】- This Mini Oven not only can reheat the leftover but also can cook the raw food. It is a slow cooker, there are no dials or timers, it warms most meals in about 1 hour (frozen meals take longer), but you can take it anywhere.

【3 Ways to Carry】 – This multifunctional food warmer portable can be carried in 3ways: grasped in your hands; working as a shoulder bag or hanging on the straps of your backpack. You can text messages on your phone while carrying it to the office even in the subway!

【Product Attention】 -This car microwave need to use the FLAT and HEAT-RESISTANT containers size up to 9″W x 6.75″L x 3.5″H or less. We also promise we will be responsible for all our customers and every order, please contact us if you have any questions about the portable food warmer.