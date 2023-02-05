Top 10 Best haylo safety flares Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Yzoni store is a professional supplier of portable LED work lights, dedicated to providing customers with high-quality energy-saving lighting products. Our lighting products have compact size, excellent quality, and strong magnetic base, which are widely application for car repairing, home using, camping, hiking, fishing, travelling, barbecue, outdoor adventure, emergency lighting.

Specification

Material: ABS+TPR

Color: Red+Black

Rotation Angle: 360°

Battery: Built-in rechargeable batteries

Charging Method: USB

Lumen: 2500Lm

2 COB Bright USB Rechargeable Work Light

Features

2 COB Light

5 Light Modes

Powerful Magnet

360° Rotatable Stand

Portable Charger

4 Battery Indicators

Waterproof and Impact-resistant

Yzoni Convex Lens Rechargeable Work Light



360° Rotatable Bracket

The 360°rotating bracket allow the light to be positioned at any angle to ensure all-round lighting.

USB Charging & Portable Charger

The rechargeable work light has micro USB in and out ports for charging your phone or other devices in case of emergency.

Foldable & Portable

The firm double bracket can also be used as a portable handle.

💡【HIGH BRIGHT 2 COB OUTPUT】 The work light rechargeable adopts advanced design, with double core COB convex lens output. 2500 LM omnidirectional illumination is used to meet the needs of double-sided lighting and quick angle adjustment at any time. It is a novel,energy-saving and environment-friendly portable cob work light.

💡【360° ROTATABLE & FOLDABLE】The 360°rotating and folding panels and brackets allow the light to be positioned at any angle to ensure all-round lighting. There is a built-in powerful magnet that can be attached to a metal surface to provide hands-free operation. The firm double bracket can also be used as a portable handle.

💡【5 LIGHT MODES ＆ USB RECHARGEABLE】The LED work light is powered by a built-in high-capacity rechargeable polymer battery. It has 5 working modes to meet your lighting needs. The spotlight has micro USB in and out ports for charging your phone or other devices in case of emergency.

💡【WIDELY APPLICATION】 Ideal for garage, job site, camping, hiking, fishing, barbecue, car repairing, exploring, sos emergency and more outdoor activities. In addition, the waterproof design of the rechargeable flood light ensures that it works in rain, snow, and other environments.

💡【DURABLE ＆ 4 POWER INDICATORS 】 The rechargeable led light is made of high quality ABS engineering plastic shell, which is a high-strength corner protector, sturdy and durable. Four power indicators (25%-50%-75%-100%) make it easy to check remaining batteries to ensure timely charging.