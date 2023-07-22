Top 10 Best hardwood floor protectors for pool tables Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

About us

Our story



How we got our start?

Once, we repaired Emilie’s new house and installed the best quality floors, but after a week we found a lot of scratches on the new floor. They were everywhere: in the kitchen – from the chairs, in the living room – from a couch. That’s why we created products that save all kinds of floors.

What makes our product unique?

We are one of the first companies in this segment. Oliver tests all of our new technologies by himself. He runs a lot of tests to minimize defective products and increase the number of satisfied customers. Our care about our customers and that’s what makes us unique!

Why we love what we do?

People need to understand that the main goal in our life is to help others. We become more empathetic by taking care of one another. We receive a lot of satisfying messages from our clients and it makes us want to help people more and more! That’s what increases the positivity in our hearts.

✌ SOFA EASY SLIDING ON YOUR HARDWOOD AND SCRATCHING FLOOR? No skid furniture grippers X-PROTECTOR® will keep in place all furniture and protect floors in Your lovely home from scratches and scuffs!

✌ X-PROTECTOR® STRONGEST ADHESIVE – FORGET ABOUT COME OFF ANTI SKID FURNITURE GRIPS! Our rubber hardwood floor protectors will tightly hold the nonskid furniture pads for a long time.

✌ 4 NON SKID FURNITURE STOPPERS 6” X-PROTECTOR®! Our furniture coasters made by TRIPLE COMBINED TECHNOLOGY – rubber and solid felt creates careful protection for all types of Your floor (wood, laminate, tile, carpet).

✌ PERFECT FOR ALL FURNITURE – IDEAL FOR HEAVY! Our rubber grip furniture pads are perfect for any furnature – sofa, bed, recliner, table, dining chairs, couch, bed frames, etc.

✌ X-PROTECTOR® IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK – AVOID THE COPIES. WE GUARANTEE 100% SATISFACTION WITH PREMIUM NO SLIP FLOOR PROTECTORS! IF YOU DON’T LIKE ANTI SLIDE FURNITURE PADS – WE WILL REFUND YOUR MONEY. ORDER IT NOW RISK FREE – PRESS THE BUTTON «ADD TO CART» RIGHT NOW!