Top 10 Best hardwire for pool pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

⭕ Swap Portion Variety:

SPX1500P



🌈 Package deal:

1 Pcs x SPX1500P

🌈Size:

5-1/8″ ID x5-1/2″ OD x 3/16″ Thickness

🌈Suits Hayward ABG and Energy-Flo Flooded Suction Pumps Designs:

SP1500 SP1510 SP1511 SP1550 SP1575 EP1500 SP1516 SP1540C

🌈Matches Hayward Energy-Flo LX Flooded Suction Pumps Types:

SP1575LX, SP1580, SP1580X15, SP1520UN, EP1500LX, SP1680, SP1540TL

🌈Fits Hayward Electricity-Flo II Self-Priming Pumps Models:

SP1705, SP1710, SP1711, SP1720, SP1725, SP1750, SP1775, SP1780

Notes:

Welcome to our Shop, the place you’ll locate an ever-expanding choice of Rugged Outdoor Products.

Whether or not you are a DIYer functioning from your home garage or a organization operator with many places to offer, conference each individual customer’s personal demands is our maximum priority. We can present remarkable aftermarket areas and extras at aggressive rates. Choosing the suitable pool pump part is really essential. Swimming Pool & Spa equipment usually demands a wide variety of distinctive sized O-Rings that are specially match in purchase to hold your devices functioning effortlessly. Pool pumps keep your drinking water refreshing and clean by allowing it to circulate as a result of the pool filtration system, making sure that it stays free from algae, bugs, grime or other products. Our support aim is brief, qualified and next-to-none. Be sure to give us a check out that you may see the big difference.

If you have any concern with our solutions, be sure to get in touch with with us as soon as achievable.

🌈 SPX1500P Strainer Lid O-Ring Substitution Hayward Pool Filter(1 PCE/Pack)

🌈 Dimension: 5-1/8″ ID x5-1/2″ OD x 3/16″ Thickness

🌈 Components Variety: S351501210, 47035407, HAY1012004, O231, SP1500P, SPX1500P, XLSCOR

🌈 Suits for Hayward and Electricity-flo Suction Pump: sp1500, sp1510, sp1511, sp1550, sp1575, ep1500, sp1516, sp1540c, sp1575lx, sp1580, sp1580x15, sp1520un, ep1500lx, sp1680, sp1540tl

🌈 Suitable with Hayward Energy-Flo II Self-Priming Pump: SP1705, SP1710, SP1711, SP1720, SP1725, SP1750, SP1775, SP1780