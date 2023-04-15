Top 10 Best hard hat safety stickers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

At SmartSign we believe safety means being seen, making it vital for every member of your team to be visible at all times. These reflective stickers are ideal for emergency workers and facilities with low-light conditions, so you can be sure everyone remains visible, even from a distance.

The Best Retro-Reflective Helmet Strips Available:



Composed of cube corner (micro-prism) reflective elements bonded to a tough & flexible weather resistant UV stabilized polymeric filmDirt, soot, and smoke stains can be easily removed using only non-abrasive soap and waterThe aggressive adhesive sticks well to helmets or hard hats in even the most adverse conditionsEach order comes with 16 retro-reflective helmet strips

An affordable, fully-compliant option for any hard hat type:



Our reflective helmet strips represent the industry standard for fire fighters & construction workers. The strips are fluorescent and supremely reflective ensuring that your hard hat or helmet stands out at night or dusk.

The aggressive adhesive will help the sticker remain in place, keeping you safer and more visible in low light or adverse conditions.

Specially designed for maximum visibility during both day & night:



The fluorescent green color offers both superior daytime visibility through 100% fluorescence, as well as outstanding nighttime reflective-strength. This will keep you, and your helmet, fully visible regardless of the conditions you find yourself in.

They even retro-reflect in both wet or dry conditions – an essential protection for firefighters in rain or when surrounded by hose spray.

Customize your own:



We also offer custom reflective helmet strips if our stock offerings don’t satisfy your needs. You can add your logo or whatever text you desire to the strips in order to create your own personalized message.

This way you can keep yourself and your workers safer and more visible, while maintaining the style that sets your company apart.

Fluorescent Green Hard Hat Stickers

Fits any type of hard hat!

Extremely reflective at night!

Customize them yourself!

A nighttime friend to all firefighters and emergency workers!

Visibility in low light conditions is paramount for all emergency workers. These extremely reflective labels have been specially designed with micro-prism reflective elements for maximum reflective strength at night. When combined with their daytime visibility-boosting 100% fluorescence, it’s clear why these helmet strips are a top option for firefighters and can help prevent accidents & save lives when it matters most.

We offer the widest-variety of styles and colors on the market, ensuring you get the exact hard hat stickers you need!



Reflective helmet sticker types:



A wide-variety of shapes including dots, trapezoids and stripsOptions in 7 distinct & recognizable colorsSeveral fluorescent color options for boosted daytime visibility

Check out the comparison table below for our most popular reflective strip offerings:

Size:

1″ x 4″

1″ x 4″

1″ x 4″

1″ x 4″

1″ x 4″

Material:

Micro-prismatic reflective material bonded to a flexible weather resistant UV stabilized polymeric film

Micro-prismatic reflective material bonded to a flexible weather resistant UV stabilized polymeric film

Micro-prismatic reflective material bonded to a flexible weather resistant UV stabilized polymeric film

Micro-prismatic reflective material bonded to a flexible weather resistant UV stabilized polymeric film

Micro-prismatic reflective material bonded to a flexible weather resistant UV stabilized polymeric film

Color:

Fluorescent Green

Fluorescent Red-Orange

Blue

Fluorescent Lime-Yellow

Silver

Pack Size:

16 per order

16 per order

16 per order

16 per order

16 per order

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎9.8 x 1 x 0.03 inches; 0.63 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎June 25, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎MyHardHatStickers

ASIN‏:‎B00895RCTA

REFLECTIVE. This Retro Reflective Helmet Strip helps increase the visibility of the wearer, especially in low light conditions where they enhance contrast.

EASY TO CLEAN. Dirt, soot and smoke stains can be easily cleaned from these reflective strips using non-abrasive soap and water.

EASY TO INSTALL. Reflective strips come with an aggressive adhesive that sticks well to helmets or hard hats.

SEALED EDGE. Strips have a double sealed edge – for enhanced durability and resistance to water. Compare to lower costs versions from others that have an exposed edge.

PACK CONTENTS. Pack includes 16 Retro Reflective helmet strips.

