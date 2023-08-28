Top 10 Best hard cover for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Get the most out of your Intex pool and extend the summertime with pool extras from Intex.

Matches most metal body swimming pools that are 15′ in diameter

Manufactured of a large excellent, tough 7 gauge (.18mm) UV-resistant pvc vinyl materials

Drain holes to protect against drinking water from accumulating

Nylon rope ties and the 10 inch overhang continue to keep this over floor pool protect where by it belongs, fitting snugly in put across the perimeter of your pool.

Proportions: 19.29 x 12.8 x 14.61 inches