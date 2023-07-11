Top 10 Best hanging solar lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Do you want to hang chic decorative lights on the yard, garden, terrace, door, tree or table?



The dragonfly solar lantern lights are the perfect decoration for your favorite garden. The lantern can be placed on any surface such as the ground and table, or they can be hung on trees, terraces, gazebos, or on sheep hooks on the lawn. The Warm light creates a wonderfully romantic atmosphere to decorate your gorgeous life and show your friends your exquisite taste.

Product Specifications:



Material: Stainless Steel

Color: Bronze

Light Color: Warm

Luminous flux: 7 lumens

Power source: Solar Power

Battery: 1.2v AAA 600mAh NIMH rechargeable battery

Waterproof Rating: IP44

Working Time: 6-8 hours

How Solar Lantern Lights Work?



During the day, the solar panel converts solar power into a rechargeable battery. At night, the light turns on automatically by stored energy.

How long the light illuminates depends on your geographical location, weather, conditions, and seasonal light availability.

Packge Contents:

1 x Dragonfly Solar Lantern

1 x Instruction Manual

Color box packaging is very suitable as a gift for friends and family.

Light Up Your Season

solar lantern lights can be put anywhere you want, like placing solar lantern in your tabletop or cabinet, adding a retro unique element to decorate your home, hanging on a door or tree, make your outdoor place more beautiful day or night

All-Weather Durable

IP44 waterproof design, the solar hanging lights is made of high-quality metal. Gorgeous bronze paint on the outside prevents rust, suitable for the long-term outdoor environment.

Perfectly Decorate Your Patio



Dragonfly hanging solar lantern glow in dark, creating a relaxing atmosphere and decoration feeling for indoor outdoor

