Top 10 Best handheld portable air conditioner in 3 colors Reviews

Top 10 Rated handheld portable air conditioner in 3 colors in 2023 Comparison Table
- 【Small In Size, Big On Function】 Combined with Fan + Flashlight + Backup Power Bank function, JISULIFE F8 pocket bear fan would be an everyday-carry-essential fan to cool you off in hot day and is multifunctional to satisfy your diverse needs.
- 【14-21 Hours Cooling Time】Up to 21 hours cooling time in one full charge. Super long battery life allows you to enjoy it while travelling, commuting, working and any other outdoor activities. This mini handheld fan is USB rechargeable through regular usb socket, laptop, power bank or car charger.
- 【A Palm-sized Backup Charger】Featured with unique and pocket size design, F8 portable fan is easy to jam into a bag to tote around. And it is a perfect option as an external backup power bank to get your phone charged if necessary.
- 【Also A Flashlight】Designed with a flashlight function as a bonus. You may not look for a flashlight firstly but you will find that this is quite helpful when go out for a walk at night.
- 【3-Stage Transformable Fan】Able to be completely folded to hide the blades, makes it small and compact enough to slip into nearly any pockets. It's a handheld fan when 180°folded and a desktop fan when 270°folded.
- Design for Baby: the mini fan with a flexible tripod/Legs, versatile and easy to clip on most strollers, crib, wheelchair, carriage and etc in any position, it’s a lifesaver for car seat, especially those with rear facing, your kid and you can enjoy cool and comfortable ride
- 360 Degree Angled and 3 Speeds: the stroller fan's head can adjust vertically and horizontally for any direction,to create the perfect cooling breeze; it comes with 3 speeds for different purpose, powerful wind yet whisper working
- Rechargeable and Portable: comes with 2600mah battery, lasts 2.5-10 hours depending on winds, support USB charging via power bank laptop and any power source with USB output,a must have for you and your kids trip to Disneyland, zoo and park
- Baby-Friendly: fan cover specifically designed to protect little inquisitive fingers; this fan with LED lights of 3 setting, light up the night, keep your baby feeling safe, convenient for Mom and the elder in the darkness
- Durable and Sturdy: our engineer designed the tripod with flexible knobs, the legs strong enough to be bent over and over; to present you a cool and worry-free summer, we offer 12 month Replacement Warranty
- The unique design of the portable neck fan is inspired by earphones. It only needs to be hung around the neck to free your hands, and it looks so cool & fancy. With a decentralized annular air outlet, you can feel cool breeze in any directions, perfectly to eases all the sultry heat..
- The newest upgraded neck fan adopts the leafless design, more quieter and safer than the traditional USB Fan. You won’t have to worry about your hair getting stuck by the fan’s leaves, which is particularly important for children and pets. You can play with children and pets at ease, and enjoy the cool wind brought by neck fan.
- The food-grade silicone material be added to the middle body of the portable fan, which is effective in anti-skid and friendly to the skin. The width and angle of the fan can be adjusted freely, and it is not easy to break. It is very suitable for outdoor sports, such as mountain climbing, walking, cycling, camping, traveling.
- The battery of the mini fan made of new low-consumption materials, which reduces the weight by 50%. It can be charged by USB and can work continuously for 2 to 6 hours (depending on the speed). At the same time, a heat dissipation module is added to keep the battery and the engine cool. You won't have the trouble of fan heating since, it’s nicely equipped with 3-speed adjustment according to your needs.
- The portable fan is truly suitable for both outdoor activities and home use. It is also a good heat dissipation tool to have free hands, when cooking, doing housework, working, exercising, and holding children. So Nice & Amazing gift for fathers, mothers, girlfriends, boyfriends, children, classmates and colleagues.
- 【Continuous Fine Mist Spray】The Spruce calls it the "Best Continuous Spray Bottle" available. After your 2nd trigger pull, you will get a continuous spray of fine mist lasting 1-2 seconds without having to pull the trigger. Even when turned upside down, you will get even, complete sprays in every single pull. With a spray nozzle diameter of 0.22mm, the mist is so fine that even if you miss and get it on furniture it will dry up almost instantly.
- 【Light Trigger Pull】Spare your fingers and avoid any pain! Our BPA Free spray bottles include a light trigger pull for your maximum convenience. Particularly recommended for customers suffering from arthritis.
- 【Super Quick to Refill】The unique threading of our twist top design allows you to quickly twist the head 180° to remove it and refill it. This is unlike our competitors that will leave you unscrewing the head many times and wasting precious time just to refill the bottle when you could be cleaning your bathroom or styling hair!
- 【Leak Proof, 360° Spray】Our unique design provides maximum versatility using the option to spray in any angle, while protecting your countertops and surfaces by eliminating any leaks. Keep the water exactly where you want it: inside the bottle and spraying according to your directions!
- 【So Many Uses】As featured on Real Simple, this the most versatile mister spray bottle on the internet, it can be used around the house, for beauty including hairstyling, cleaning, ironing, watering plants, misting air fresheners, spraying essential oils and much more. Dimensions: 300ml/10.1oz. Height: 25cm/9.8inch. Diameter: 5.9cm/2.3inch; made of high quality, eco-friendly PET material.
- HANDHELD MISTING FAN – The portable fan has misting feature ( 50ml water tank ) to keep cool and moisture on the hot and dry summer days, it sprays for 5 minutes then stops for 5 minutes and circulate this way for about 1H continuously after fully filling with water. Plus a 60ml bottle for easily carry around and refill when you’re outside. Note: All our products are brand new. It is normal that there may have some water left in the tank due to mist function test before shipping.
- POWERFUL, QUIET PERSONAL FAN – The misting stroller fan has 3 individual speeds: low, medium, and high for customized cooling-off experience. It can produce strong airflow less than 30dB white noise.
- 270° & 360° PIVOTING PORTABLE FAN – This small USB fan changes the directional airflow and moisture by its 270 degree vertical and 360 degree horizontal pivoting head, enjoy the cool, fresh airflow and moisture in hot and dry summer days.
- RECHARGEABLE BATTERY OPERATED FAN – This handheld misting fan is battery or USB powered. Built-in 2400mAh rechargeable battery makes it possible to easily use when you don’t have an outlet. It takes about 4 hours to be fully charged and provides 4-6 hours duration.
- VERSATILE, PORTABLE USB FAN – This battery fan is ideal as a travel fan, for the tent, the treadmill, golf cart, your desktop and much more. It has a sturdy and durable flexible tripod for easily and firmly clipping on baby stroller, crib, car seat, bike or bunk bed.
- POWERFUL 3 IN 1 PORTABLE FAN: Adopt foldable design, which can be adjusted from 0°-270°, which makes our F11 HonHey Fan can be a handheld fan, a desk fan & a misting fan. A small portable pocket fan brings you a cooling and wet breeze in this hot summer.
- 3 ADJUSTABLE SPEEDS & LONG WORKING TIME: Our HonHey handheld mini fan has 3 adjustable speeds which can be switched easily by pressing the button. 1500mAh Built-in Battery provides 6-13-20 working hours, 20 hours working time under low speed for a soft breeze. 13 hours under medium speed for cool wind, and 6 hours under high speed produces strong airflow that helps you cool down in seconds. Such a long use time so you can enjoy this handheld fan outdoors for the whole day.
- FOLDABLE & PORTABLE: Foldable design, when it is adjusted to 180° then you will get a portable handheld fan, when it comes to 270°, you can put it on the table and be a powerful desk fan. The size of this mini personal fan is only 4.8 x 2.2 x 1.7 inches and 0.42-lb in weight, with a lanyard, it can be easily put in your pocket or hung on your wrist when you go out camping, traveling, and so on.
- MISTING FUNCTION: Long press the switch to turn on the misting function, this portable fan actually can spray mist to lower the heat around your body. Perfect for lasting your makeup, and keeping skin fresh or cooling after exercise. When the fan is turned on at the same time, it will spray intermittently. With a built-in 30ml water tank, it can be used for 1-1.5 hours when filled with water.
- RECHARGEABLE & SAFETY: Get charged by USB devices such as powerbank, computer, laptop, or USB charger, and is able to continue work when connecting with a USB power supply. And it takes 2 hours to get fully charged. With special soft material, the fan blades are very safe. If you accidentally touch the rotating blades, the soft blades will automatically stop and keep you safe. Packing List: Portable Handheld fan x 1 Charging cable x 1 Water bottle(30ml) x 1 Lanyardx1 User manual x 1
- 【Neck Face Fan Design】: This With a Unique Portable USB Rechargeable Battery Neck Fan ,Wearable Hand Free Design,Super Long Llife Battery Neck Fan Hang on Your Neck is a Good Helper To Solve The Ssultry Face And Neck !
- 【USB Rechargeable Design】-The Neck fan Has a Built-in 2500 mAh Super Long Life Rechargeable Battery,Which Can Be Quickly Charged Through USB,Neck fan Has Three Modes: Low, Mid, And High.Press The Power Button To Adjust, Simple Operation, The fan Blade is a Seven-Leaf Design,The Working Time is 6-20 Hours(depending on the use of wind speed).
- 【Foldable and 360° Rotate】- Portable fan Have Two Wind Head, Can Feel More Powerful Airflow,May 360 Degree Rotation Adjust The Design Which Allows You To Adjust To Any Different Direction.
- 【Safety Material&Light Weight】- Portable Personal Neck Fan The Outer Casing Uses ABS Materials, Weight is Only 6.3 OUNCES,Safe And Environmentally friendly,Built-in Pure Copper Brushless Motors To Ensure That Neck Fan power Allows You To Enjoy Quiet Wind.
- 【Gift Box Wrap 】You Will Get, Neck fan X 1, Charging Cable X 1, User's Manual X 1 And Haomaomao 24-hour Fast Response Customer Service.
- Top Motor Compressed Air Duster - Max speed 100000RPM, blowing force 1.86-2.51OZ. Creates a concentrated, super-strong airflow to remove debris and dust from any crevices. Easily clean any corner. While maintaining strong power, lower energy consumption, longer life and lower noise.
- Powerful Vacuum Cleaner System - Not just an air duster, but also a vacuum cleaner. Perfect design, compressed air duster and vacuum cleaner in one, the front end can blow dust while the rear end can vacuum, keeping your room clean with ease.
- Multi-use Electric Compressed Air Duster & Vacuum Cleaner - For various scenarios: you can cleaning off crumbs, hairs, dust from PC, keyboard, sofa, air conditioner, camera lens or car and burning the charcoal in BBQ, inflating a swimming pool, a yoga ball. You can also take it as vacuum sealer to pump air out of storage bags to save your space.
- 3 Speed Modes and more than 10 nozzles & brush - Wind power of the Cordless air duster can reach 100000RPM, superpower blowing force! It comes with more than 10 nozzles & brush making cleaning any nooks or crannies possible! Different cleaning sites, replace the appropriate accessories, with strong wind, cleaning is easier, and can be used multiple times.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: If you have any issues regarding the item, please feel free to contact us, We' ll send you a replacement right away.
- 🧊【Fast and Efficient Cooling】Mini air cooler multifunction design takes you away from the hot summer, enjoy your cooling summer. Personal air conditioner have multi-directional air vent that is adjustable to point the air to the area you want
- 🧊【5200mAh Rechargeable】Air cooler rechargeable is truly wireless and portable in design, small in size, and can easily carry anywhere. With 5200mAh Large capacity battery, can be refrigeration continuously for 5-10 hours to keep you cooling
- 🧊【Energy Saving】Small air conditioner doesn't contain harmful refrigerant, no freon, no use a compressor. Desk air cooler has low energy consumption to decrease your electricity bill and it’s completely fit for our low-carbon lifestyle
- 🧊【Ultra Quiet & Removable Air Deflector】Air conditioner for bedroom with 3 wind speeds can work effectively at low noise levels. Air Deflector can be disassembled and cleaned, which is very convenient
- 🧊【Indoor and Outdoor Use】Just pour some ice water in the water tank, then use USB cable to connect the adapter, power bank, computer, and it will cool the hot air around you in a few seconds, making it ideal for usage in room as well as on outdoor, travel, and camping
- Unique Double Layer and Reverse Opening and Folding design: Fold the top "wet" layer into the under "dry" layer when you step into your car or store or wherever, which prevents water from dripping, keeping floors and cars dry.
- Comfortable Frosted C-shaped hand Grip Design: Cross the C-shaped handle over your arm, made your hands free for holding a baby, bag or mobile in the rain.
- Smooth Top with eight steel ribs of frame: transformed into eight legs upon contracting the umbrella, can stand up on its own when closed, and be convenient for you to place anywhere.
- Control: Non-automatic/Manual With a simple click of the embedded button, you can open and close the umbrella in confined space when entering or exiting a building or car, it is less awkward and safer to open to open and close when crows, since the danger to poke in people's eyes has been removed by the design.
- Ideal Gift & Quality Guarantee: This car reverse umbrella is perfect for your car; it's also a creative gift for your parents, friends, colleagues and etc. Using this reverse umbrella, you are always protected from rain, wind and UV. If anything goes wrong with your umbrella, we will send you a replacement absolutely free, no return required.
Product Description
Why choose us
With the high-quality leather lanyard plus the unique and only cute design, I believe you will fall in love with it!You can add cold water, small ice cubes to the water tank. Let you feel cool anytime, anywhere, and accompany you through the hot summer!Personal portable Air Conditioner Fan, It is more convenient to carry and does not take up space.
Adjustable Speeds
With three wind speed designs, you can adjust the temperature to suit your own personal habits.
Package
A must-have item for summer and a great gift for yourself, family, and friends.
Package Includes：
1.Air Cooler
2.USB Cable
3.User Manual
Steps for usage
There is a top cover above the air conditioner fan, which can be opened to add water or ice. After adding, the wind will be cooler and the temperature will be reduced.
Button Functions：
1. power button: press once to turn on the fan, press twice to turn on the fan second gear, press three times to turn on the fan third gear, press four times to turn off all functions.
2. power button: long press on key to turn on the night light, and again long press to turn off the night light.
3. spray button: in the case of fan work, press the spray key once to open the spray mode, press twice to close the spray. （Note: The spray effect only has a trace of mist.）
A comfortable temperature can make you fall asleep faster.
When you work, a comfortable temperature can make you refreshed and improve work efficiency.
When sport, sweat a lot. At this time, the cool temperature can make you more relaxed and happy exercise, and is conducive to better dissemination of body heat, so as to achieve better fitness effects.
Battery Capacity(mAh)
2000mAh
2000mAh
2000mAh
Speed
2
2
2
Running Hours
It can last 20 hours after 1.5h full charge.
It can last 20 hours after 1.5h full charge.
It can last 20 hours after 1.5h full charge.
❆【3 in 1 Portable Air Conditioner Fan】 It has three-in-one functions (fan/spray/night light), which can meet your more needs. You only need to pour some ice water into the water tank (Water tank capacity about 150L), turn on the personal air cooler, and it will cool the hot air around you in a few seconds. Accompany you through the hot summer and bring cool wind. The warm-toned night light design can bring you a good mood and help you fall asleep better.
❆【3 Wind Speed & Low Noise】 CEENFFO personal Air Cooler has 3-speed modes (light wind/medium wind/cold wind), which can be adjusted according to your habits. The three time-consuming times are also different (6H/4H/3.5H), Charging time is about 5 hours. you can choose a suitable mode to work, sleep or play.
❆【Portable and Exquisite Design】The Portable Air Conditioner have a built-in 4000mAh rechargeable dual battery, which has strong endurance. And the hand strap design allows you to carry it with you, which is convenient and fast. This evaporative cooler is only 6.2 inches tall, compact and lightweight, and is an ideal small air conditioner for dormitories, apartments, campers, offices, bedrooms, dens, or living rooms.
❆【Multiple Power Supply Methods】 You can use the USB port of a variety of mobile devices such as power banks to supply power, even if the power suddenly runs out when you go out, don’t worry. And it’s small, it’s also very convenient when going out and won’t take up too much space.
⚠Note: ❗ Our portable air conditioner fan is cooler than traditional fans but cannot be used as an air conditioner ❗ ❗ There is a top cover above the air conditioner fan that can be opened to add water or ice, after adding it uses the water or ice in the tank to achieve a cooling effect and but cannot cool the entire room ❗ ❗ ❗