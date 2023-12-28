Top 10 Best handheld portable air conditioner in 3 colors Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why choose us



With the high-quality leather lanyard plus the unique and only cute design, I believe you will fall in love with it!You can add cold water, small ice cubes to the water tank. Let you feel cool anytime, anywhere, and accompany you through the hot summer!Personal portable Air Conditioner Fan, It is more convenient to carry and does not take up space.

Adjustable Speeds



With three wind speed designs, you can adjust the temperature to suit your own personal habits.

Package



A must-have item for summer and a great gift for yourself, family, and friends.

Package Includes：

1.Air Cooler

2.USB Cable

3.User Manual

Steps for usage



There is a top cover above the air conditioner fan, which can be opened to add water or ice. After adding, the wind will be cooler and the temperature will be reduced.

Button Functions：



1. power button: press once to turn on the fan, press twice to turn on the fan second gear, press three times to turn on the fan third gear, press four times to turn off all functions.

2. power button: long press on key to turn on the night light, and again long press to turn off the night light.

3. spray button: in the case of fan work, press the spray key once to open the spray mode, press twice to close the spray. （Note: The spray effect only has a trace of mist.）

A comfortable temperature can make you fall asleep faster.

When you work, a comfortable temperature can make you refreshed and improve work efficiency.

When sport, sweat a lot. At this time, the cool temperature can make you more relaxed and happy exercise, and is conducive to better dissemination of body heat, so as to achieve better fitness effects.

Battery Capacity(mAh)

2000mAh

Speed

2

Running Hours

It can last 20 hours after 1.5h full charge.

❆【3 in 1 Portable Air Conditioner Fan】 It has three-in-one functions (fan/spray/night light), which can meet your more needs. You only need to pour some ice water into the water tank (Water tank capacity about 150L), turn on the personal air cooler, and it will cool the hot air around you in a few seconds. Accompany you through the hot summer and bring cool wind. The warm-toned night light design can bring you a good mood and help you fall asleep better.

❆【3 Wind Speed & Low Noise】 CEENFFO personal Air Cooler has 3-speed modes (light wind/medium wind/cold wind), which can be adjusted according to your habits. The three time-consuming times are also different (6H/4H/3.5H), Charging time is about 5 hours. you can choose a suitable mode to work, sleep or play.

❆【Portable and Exquisite Design】The Portable Air Conditioner have a built-in 4000mAh rechargeable dual battery, which has strong endurance. And the hand strap design allows you to carry it with you, which is convenient and fast. This evaporative cooler is only 6.2 inches tall, compact and lightweight, and is an ideal small air conditioner for dormitories, apartments, campers, offices, bedrooms, dens, or living rooms.

❆【Multiple Power Supply Methods】 You can use the USB port of a variety of mobile devices such as power banks to supply power, even if the power suddenly runs out when you go out, don’t worry. And it’s small, it’s also very convenient when going out and won’t take up too much space.

⚠Note: ❗ Our portable air conditioner fan is cooler than traditional fans but cannot be used as an air conditioner ❗ ❗ There is a top cover above the air conditioner fan that can be opened to add water or ice, after adding it uses the water or ice in the tank to achieve a cooling effect and but cannot cool the entire room ❗ ❗ ❗