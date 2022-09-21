Top 10 Best hand towel bars for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Finish

Brushed Nickel

Chrome Finish

Matte Black

Matte Black

Brushed Nickel

Chrome Finish

Various Sizes

16 IN

23 IN

12/16 IN

16 IN

16 IN

12/16/24/27/33 IN

Installation method

Wall Mounted/Self Adhesive

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Finish

Nickel Brushed

Nickel Brushed

Matte Black

Nickel Brushed

Black

Matte Black

Various Sizes

16 IN

16 IN

6 IN

22 IN

12/18/24/28/32 IN

9/12/16/24/27 IN

Installation method

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Wall Mounted

Self Adhesive

RUSTPROOF: Constructed of 304 premium grade Matte Black stainless steel, never rusty, suitable for use in bathrooms, outdoors and kitchens. Brand advantage-NearMoon has been committed to developing bathroom products for many years.

DIMENSIONS & Use: Overall length is 12″ (304mm). The length of hanging space is10″ (250mm). 22-Lbs (10kgs) max weight capacity. You can mount this towel bar to either side of your cabinet or closet door for storing at-use hand and dish towels. It can also be used with S hooks, hanging bath balls, hair dryers, tea cups, spoons, clips, etc.

Easy to install-We provide all the screw accessories and installation instructions manual required for installation in the package. If you still encounter difficulties, you can contact us via email to get the installation video.

Exquisite craftsmanship, invisible screw design, seamlessly connected between the columns, for a high-end style. Matte Black surface treatment，is built to resist daily scratches and corrosions.

Durable-no deformation: most fixed towel racks are easily deformed. Nearmoon uses thick stainless steel tubes to make the product durable, not deformed, or loose. Use more at ease.