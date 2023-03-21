Top 10 Best hand mixer electric Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

UTALENT 5-1 Hand Blender

Kitchen Assistance, you deserve it.

4-1 hand blender set? No!!!

We are unique 5-1/3-1 hand blender set. Unique milk frother attachment included.

That’s all?

No!!!

4 blade system, 8 variable speed control, and more…

Milk Frother



Unique milk frother attachment. You will got blender and milk frother in one set. Different from the portable mini milk frother, our milk frother attachment can directly connect the main body of Blender to acquire more powerful force, it’s easy to get more foam. The ratio of milk to foam is about 1:2.

4 blade system & 8 variable speed control



Different from ordinary 2 blade system, when you have 4 blade system, it make the food mixing more efficient, evenly and smoothly. 250 Watt powerful hand blender with 8 variable speed control for milk shakes, soups or baby food, it make the food mixing more powerful. Low noise and shake.

Baby food



It’s chemical free with ETL, dishwasher safe and BPA FREE (NON-TOXIC PLACSTIC). It’s safe for you to make baby food.

Soups

Perfect for stirring vegetables, this blender will help you make your favourite soups.

Egg whisk

Perfect for whipping cream or egg whites, great assistance for cakes and desserts.

Sauces

Perfect for blending and mixing your ingredients to create sauces, great assistance for your favourite dishes.

EASY TO CLEAN & SAFE. Detachable attachments are easier to clean, chemical free with ETL, dishwasher safe and BPA free.

MILK FROTHER ATTACHMENT: Portable hand-held milk frother makes milk foam for your coffee.

MORE POWERFUL. 250 Watt powerful hand blender with 8 – speed + turbo for milk shakes, soups or baby food. Low noise and shake.

HIGH-EFFICIENCY BLENDER. Thick stainless steel mixing wand with 4 – blade system. Make food mixing more efficient, evenly and smoothly.

5-in-1 ATTACHMENT & WARRANTY: mixing wand, milk frother, 500ml Food Chopper, 600ml Beaker, Egg Whisk with 2-year warranty.

