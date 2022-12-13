Top 10 Best hand held carpet cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Ultra-quiet

upgrade 280W motor generates a high-speed airflow to provide up to 25000 pa crazy suction in max mode, picks up debris, crumbs and pet hairs instantly.And ensures comparatively quiet working environment,giving you a quiet cleaning experience.

Flexible Floor Brush

180° swivels sideways and 90°up and down let you clean the house in all direction,Easy to Maneuver, with swivel steering and a low profile head,allows movement in corners and hard to reach areas.

LED Search Light

LED lights keeps each black corner clean, allowing you to see and clean all dust under dark corncers,such as bed or sofa

Package Include

1. Main Motor with 25KPa Suction

2. Upgraded Motorize Floor Head

3. Crevice Nozzle For Narrow Places

4. Dusting Brush

5. Retractable metal tube

6.Manual

7.Adapter

8.Extra Hepa Filter

9.Storage Rack

10.Cleaning Brush

Washable Filtration System

The whole dustbin and components inside are detachable and washable. Make sure the filter is completely dry before installation again to prevent blockage.

Two Ways Charging

There are two ways to charge it, either as a whole or separately.

MAX Suction Power

20Kpa

12Kpa

25Kpa

26Kpa

Motor Power

280W

175W

280W

280W

Battery Capacity

X

2200mAh

2200mAh

2200mAh

Battery Cells

X

6

7

7

Washable HEPA

✓

✓

✓

✓

Self-standing

✓

✓

✓

✓

Storage Rack

X

✓

✓

✓

Attachments

Main Vacuum Motor, LED Motorized Floor Head, Stretchable Tube, Crevice Nozzle, Dusting Brush, Extra Hepa Filter, Mini Cleaning Brush

Main Motor, Motorized Brush, Stainless Steel Mesh Cover, Multi-cone Cyclone, HEPA, Storage Rack, Crevice Nozzle, Dusting Brush, Power Adapter, Metal Tube

Main Motor with 25KPa Suction, Upgraded Motorize Floor Head, Crevice Nozzle For Narrow Places, Dusting Brush, Retractable metal tube, Manual, Adapter, Extra Hepa Filter, Storage Rack, Cleaning Brush, Mini Motorized Brush, Retractable Hose

Main Vacuum Motor, LED Motorized Floor Head, Stretchable tube, Crevice Nozzle, Dusting Brush, Extra Hepa Filter, Wall Adapter, Storage Rack, Mini Cleaning Brush

Nequare S25 Will Be Your Best Cleaning Partner, Meets All Your Cleaning Demands.

【Fade-free 40mins Runtime】 7x2200mAh large capacity lithium battery inside support the vacuum cleaner with an outstanding running time up to 40mins at 12kpa,15mins at powerful 25kpa suction for all round home cleaning, the removable battery facilitates separate charging and you can get spare packs to extend the runtime.

【Impressive 25Kpa Suction】 Upgrade 280W motor generates a high-speed airflow to provide up to 25000 pa crazy suction in max mode, picks up debris, crumbs and pet hairs instantly. And ensures comparatively quiet working environment, giving you a quiet cleaning experience.

【Flexible Motorized Floor Brush】 The cord-free design with versatile attachments gives you the freedom to easily converts to a handheld vacuum to reach corners, stairs and crevices, stiff/soft bristles are integrated together on one tangle-free roller perfect for various floor types and help prevent hair wrap; featured LED lights to keep every dark corners cleaning, such as dirt under furniture. Flexible 180°swivels sideways and 90°up and down let you clean the house in all direction.

【5 Stages Filtration System】 Inside adopts a high-efficiency 5-stage fully sealed cyclone filtration system and latest 5 concentric cyclone groups which captures 99.99% of fine particles as small as 0.1um and offers powerful centrifugul force to efficiently separate dirt. It provides the ultimate purified air and excellent cleaning experience for every user. Note：filter device is washable. Regular cleaning of the filter/sponge will prevent weak suction and blockage.

【Versatile】 Retractable metal tube for convenient adjusting heights, comes with storage rack saves your place, and the free-standing design allow the cordless stick vacuum to stand upright after use.

【1.2 L Large Capacity Collecting All】 Extra large 1.2 L dustbin with one press button for easy empty and can captures dirt and pet hair without leakage. This volume is sufficient for several rooms and car cleanings.