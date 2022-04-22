Top 10 Best halo safety ring Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Halo Safety Ring, the only patented institutional mattress mobility system that prevents lateral mattress movement, and hole place in the most significant zones: 1, 2, 3, & 4. The Halo Security Ring satisfies and exceeds the HBSW and FDA's last dimensional tips towards bed entrapment. The Halo Basic safety Ring passes the new "Mattress System Measurement Machine" move/are unsuccessful examination that has been authorised for Bed Process screening by the Food and drug administration and condition surveying groups. Delivers exit details for neck, head, & upper body and eliminates the 4 most important zones of entrapment. Meets Fda tips for patient transfers & therapy bedside assistant for each affected person transfers & remedy. Promotes bed mobility & boosts environmental independence. Prevents lateral mattress movement and gap area elimination in the most crucial zones: 1, 2, 3, & 4.Remember to get in touch with us if you are uncertain if this will healthy your mattress.

Ought to Be Mounted On A Metal Body, NOT For Homecare Beds

The Only Patented Institutional Mattress Mobility Device That Stops Lateral Mattress Motion

Features Removable Pad Protector To Support Avert Bruising (Black Pad Situated On Ring)

Product #77301 – Be sure to Get in touch with Us If You Are Not sure If This Will In good shape Your Bed