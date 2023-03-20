Top 10 Best halo l.e.d. safety flare Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

A surface mount that is effective as difficult as you do: the T3 is fiercely shiny, very affordable and can be mounted almost anyplace on your automobile. Compact and weatherproof, rely on the Feniex T3 to get the position carried out.



5 Calendar year Guarantee & Manufactured in The united states

14 flash designs

Styles incorporate brake, tail and constant on

Built-in mounting bezel with rubber mounting protecting pad – Rugged aluminum housing

Syncs with: Fusion 1X & 2X, Fusion Mirror Mount, Fusion Spoiler Mount, Fusion 100 & 200, Cannon, Wide-Lux

