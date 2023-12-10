Top 10 Best halloween shower curtains for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Item Description

Depth

The facts of the truck sample

Water resistant Material

Water resistant Fabric

12 PLASTIC HOOKS

12 plastic hooks are includedHere we have a lot of distinct sorts origin pattern, you’re absolutely sure to locate a thing you love!

Dimensions

Dimensions

100% environmental nontransparent polyester material

Device washable, water resistant and h2o repellent

Offer: 1*shower curtain(72*72 inches) + 12*plastic hooks

Fragile printing technological be certain vivid shade

Unique quote hocus pocus pick up truck Halloween design will make your rest room hold up the holiday