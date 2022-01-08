Top 10 Best gutter solar lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

UNIQUEFIRE TECHNOLOGY SOLAR OUTDOOR LIGHTS-LIGHT UP EVERY CORNER OF YOUR HOUSE.



Solar Powered Lights, Energy Saving and Money Saving

The light is charged by sunlight at daytime and work at darkness or night automatically . wireless, energy saving and money saving.

Upgraded 40 LEDs with 500LM,Bright Enough for Your Garden

Upgraded 40 LEDs and 500lm, super bright for your yard, garden and pathway.

Upgraded solar panel

With 4×0.5V solar panel that photoelectric conversion rate is 20% higher than other solar panel. and the service life is 3 years longer than others .

Electrical Characteristics:

Solar panel: 0.55W

Li-ion battery: 3.7V 1800mAh

LED power: 0.8W, Warm white Light, 40PCS, 500lm.

Shell color: White

Light angle and distance: 120 degrees, 10ft

Material: ABS + PC

Size: 12.5 x 12.5 x 5.8 cm

Weight: 180g

Tips:

1-Different places use different installation methods.

Tips:

1-Working power of the solar panel will be influenced by weather, location etc.

Tips:

1-Please must turn on the fence solar lights before charging or lighting.

Tips:

1-Please install the solar gutter and fence lights in a location that the solar panel can get the sunlight directly each day for at least 6-8 without any shelter or glass or shade caused by trees,buildings etc.

Please Kindly Take a Time to Read Our TIPS:

Please get charged only when switched to “ON” mode; Make sure the light be fully charged under directly sunlight in 1-2 days. Test the light by cover the solar panel. If it is on,please install it to a place where can get sufficient sunlight. If not,please turn off and turn on it again and fully charged with sunlight for 1-2 days

Package Content Per Box:

6 x Solar Light(Warm white Light)6 x Expansion Pillar-hinge6 x Installing Screws set1 x Manual

☀【LONGER LIGHTING TIME】 Solar deck light with 1800mAh rechargeable Ni-MH battery (18650 size only) and large size solar panel, make sure the light will keep lighting up to 8 hours after fully charged, perfect for deck, pool, wall and garden

☀【2 DIFFERENT INSTALLATION METHOD , 4 DIFFERENT INSTALLATION THICKNESS】 No wiring required, easy to install on the fence, gutter, wall, deck or anywhere you want through brackets (Please refer to pictures or instructions) .Perfect for using on front door, back yard, garage, driveway, deck, pathway, and porch

☀【HIGH QUALITY OUTDOOR SOLAR LIGHT】 Adopts Most advanced version solar panel that photoelectric conversion rate is 20% higher than other solar panel. This 40LED Gutter Lights Outdoor absorb and convert sunlight into electricity and stores in daytime. Get off automatically to charge at daytime. Come on automatically at night, which meets your need to for all night use

☀【PACKAGE&WARRANTY POLICTY】6PCS White 40LED Solar Light (Warm Light) . We promise a 30-Day Money Back or Replace Guarantee and 90-Day Limited Product Warranty. SHIPPED FROM AMERICA.

