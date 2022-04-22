Top 10 Best gun safety box Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best gun safety box in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: 4 Rifle Gun Safe, Electronic Rifle safe for Home，Upgraded 4 Long Gun Safe cabinet for Rifle Shotgun and Pistol,Quick Access Rifles Gun Rifle Storage with Shelves Box and Key, (Metal Steel Frame)
Top 10 Best gun safety box in 2022 Comparison Table
- Fingerprint Gun Safe: Quick-access gun safe is absolutely important for a family. No matter to protect your handguns from your children or just to keep your items unaccessible while unsupervised. It's responsible to store them securely in this handgun safe and right where you need them. Biometrics keeps your contents secure with immediate accessibility. ONNAIS gun safe helps you access the handgun safe quickly when you need it most and bring you more time when in danger.
- Advanced Biometric Technology: ONNAIS gun safes for pistols are equipped with biometric fingerprint technology which is a proven method that is accurate and more secure than a traditional keypad lock and ensures single-handed access to your firearm device. A high-resolution fingerprint scanner allows access to your contents quickly. The fingerprint lock can store up to 30 user fingerprints for access by multiple users.
- Tough and Large Capacity: Our handgun safe has solid steel construction and anti-corrosion for increased durability and ultimate protection. This gun safe lid is also pry-resistant and is powered by 4 AA batteries. Also, there is enough space to hold two standard size regular frame pistols or many small items. The interior is padded with soft foam to prevent scratches.
- Portable and Three-Way Access: With portable design, you can keep this gun safe in a drawer, cabinet, luggage, or nooks and also place it at home, car, nightstand, or some other spot that's easy for you to use as a bedside handgun safe. ONNAIS biometric gun safe for pistols offers convenient 3-way access. Apart from the biometric option, you have keypad locks and 2 backup override keys which will make sure you can always access your guns.
- Protect Your ONNAIS: We are committed to satisfying our customers with quality products and great customer service. If you have any concerns, please feel free to contact us directly. We're dedicated to giving you a satisfactory solution. Exterior Dimensions : 11.49" x 9.17" x 3.07", Interior Dimensions 10.63" x 6.69" x 2.91"
- Gun safe provides secure storage for two standard handguns or one larger pistol and extra ammunition; pistol safe with digital keypad for advanced protection. If you have young children who don’t understand the potential danger of firearms, it’s essential that you keep them safely stored. Placing them in this Pistol Lock Box is a responsible way to properly
- Handgun safe is constructed with solid steel and a pry resistant door for strength and handgun security; reliable high-strength locking mechanism, and precise fittings that are virtually impossible to pry open with hand tools
- Pistol safe features a gas strut and LED lighting to instantly and quietly open safe door for single-handed access to your handgun and interior light for increased visibility; ideal for use as a bedside gun safe, you also store your safe box in a closet, an office, a basement, the bedroom or any other location which is convenient for you to use
- Portable design: For added convenience, the safe is compact and lightweight for use whether you’re home or on the go. Its small size makes it easy to conceal under car seats, in spare tire wells, between mattresses and other out-of-the-way locations.
- 【Excellent Customer Service】: If there is any questions or problem with our product, please feel free to contact us, our customer service team have to provide a satisfying solution for you.
- 【DURABLE SAFE AND SOLID STRUCTURE】The biometric gun safe is made of high-quality and strong material steel, so it has rustproof and anti-shock characteristics and is difficult to be destroyed. The lock can prevent the door from being pried. At the same time, the handgun safe includes thick protective foam to ensure security and protect your valuables from being scratched or damaged.
- 【HIGH CAPACITY】This fingerprint pistol safe can provide secure storage for two standard regular frame pistols or one larger gun and other things. With portable design, you can keep it in a drawer, backpack, cabinet, luggage or also place it at home, in the car, beside the nightstand, etc. Exterior measures 14.5 x 11 x 4 inches; interior measures 11.6 x 7.3 x 3.3 inches.
- 【MORE USE SAFE】The portable and small gun safe box is not only for gun’s safety, but also ideal for concealed use under a car seat or in a suitcase or drawer, best for locking up cash, passports, jewelry and other valuable personal belongings. It is especially suitable for keeping handguns away from children! It comes with an extra accessory - the gun cleaning kit.
- 【INTELLIGENT FINGERPRINT IDENTIFIFICATION】This car gun safe can accept 3-8 combination lock. Because the Reset button is inside the hole and cannot be touched by fingers directly, please use a small screwdriver to push the Reset button in. This gun safe adopts new high-end intelligent biometric fingerprint technology with a fast recognition speed, so it can recognize and open the safe case in 0.9 seconds. The gun vault can hold 28 different fingerprints.
- 【CUSTOMER SERVICE】Customer satisfaction is our Dalmbox long-last Pursuit. If you have any questions about our gun safe box for 2 handguns, please contact us in time, and we will give you a satisfactory reply as soon as possible. Add to the Shopping Cart and Buy Now!
- Gun safe provides secure storage for two standard handguns and extra ammunition; pistol safe with digital keypad for advanced protection. If you have young children who don’t understand the potential danger of firearms, it’s essential that you keep them safely stored. Placing them in this Pistol Lock Box is a responsible way to properly
- Handgun safe is constructed with solid steel and a pry resistant door for strength and handgun security; reliable high-strength locking mechanism, and precise fittings that are virtually impossible to pry open with hand tools
- With the upgraded smart biometric fingerprint scanner, the manual keys and keypad, 3 ways to open your safe. Multiple opening methods, more convenient and safer
- Pistol safe features a gas strut and LED lighting to instantly and quietly open safe door for single-handed access to your handgun and interior light for increased visibility; ideal for use as a bedside gun safe, you also store your safe box in a closet, an office, a basement, the bedroom or any other location which is convenient for you to use
- 【Excellent Customer Service】: If there is any questions or problem with our product, please feel free to contact us, our customer service team have to provide a satisfying solution for you.
- PORTABLE & TWO-METHODS ACCESS: The gun safes for pistol comes equipped with accurate biometric fingerprint technology, which ensures single-handed quick access to your firearm devices. The biometric lock is able to store up to 100 fingerprints for access by multiple users. There is also a humanized back-up key included for emergency use.
- TOUGH & RUGGED SAFE: The gun safe is made of high-density stainless steel for strength, and the surface adopts a scratch-resistant and anti-rust coating to ensure long-term use. This handgun lock box offers a safe storage space that can store various valuables such as pistols, jewelry, certificates, passports, etc.
- ANTI-THEFT CONFIGURATION: Equipped with a sturdy 1500-pound strength cable, the lock box can be secured to any fixed object in the home or vehicle. The safe features anti-impact latches and a seamlessly welded anti-tamper steel body to prevent intrusion to the greatest extent. The alarm system provides for ultimate security, If the invalid fingerprint is entered 5 consecutive times, the safety device will be locked for 5 minutes along with the alarm for 30 seconds.
- COMPACT DESIGN: The exterior dimension of this security pistol case is 11.8”*7.9”*2.3”. The LED light design in the pistol safe is very suitable for use at night. With a portable design, you can keep this gun lock box in a drawer, cabinet, luggage, and also place it at home, car, office, or some other location that's easy for usage. What’s more, the safe is perfect for keeping children away from firearms.
- SECURE THE SAFE: This handgun safe added a thick layer of memory foam to provide the best cushion performance, protecting your firearm and other valuables from scratching. Removing the foam pad will increase the capacity. At the same time, the bottom of the safe has pre-drilled holes, you can use screws to fix the wall or drawer to provide higher security.
- Single Pistol Safe: when you have kids at home, the last thing you want is your child hurting themselves with the Firearm you possess for their protection. This is the sheer reason why we designed this gun safe for poistol.
- Desk Gun Storage: The most unique aspect of this handgun safe is that gun safes poistols hidden can be mounted on the nightstand, desk, wall, on your dresser, or wherever you would like. Gun safes & cabinets with LED interior will help you locate your firearm in a dimly lit room.
- Quick Access Pistol Safe: The drop down gun safes also opens fast discreetly. The drawer slides quickly, revealing the pistol, which makes you grab the firearm in the soonest time at the easiest way.
- Premium Structure: Our handgun safe for nightstand is made of thicker steel. Hidden pistols safe with foam-lining inside the unit protects the sidearm from damage and abrasions, reduces rattling, and can also position the handgun for quick retrieval.
- Simple Programming: This wall safe easy to programme, all you need to do is to read the instructions and you are all set. No need for an expert. And you haven't had to worry about unauthorized access to your weapon.
- ✅【QUICK ACCESS Biometric Gun Safe for Pistols】 QUICK ACCESS to your gun safe and valuables, documents, and firearm(s) from the automatic opening door. Get in quick when it matters most using the rapid backlit keypad, spare key or biometric fingerprint scanner
- ✅【TOUGH AND RUGGED steel construction, Security Cable】 The heavy-duty handgun safe is made of reinforced solid steel wall construction. Built-in hinges and a new internal safety bracket for the maximum prevention against break-ins. Durable powder coating finish preventing corrosion avoid being destroyed and ensure long-term protection of your belongings for years to come. Moutec gun safe pistol safe keeps you and your family away from firearms and protecting your belongings all the time.
- ✅【INSTANT Biometric / PIN Code and Key ACCESS】For extra-fast 1 second access, a simple touch (of a pre-determined fingerprint) is all it takes. This gun safe can hold up to 20 individual fingerprints, and its touch lifetime is more than 1,000,000 times. INSTANT ACCESS to your valuables, documents, and firearms from the automatic opening door. Get in quick when it matters most using the fingerpirnt.
- ✅【Backlit Keypad, LED light and SILENT MODE】 In low light situations so you can locate your pistol safe with the backlit keypad quickly. You can also set the silent mode. It is important function when you have introducer at night or you want to use the safe without distubing others.
- ✅【LARGE CAPACITY & ANTI-THEFT PROTECTION, 2 Year Warranty】Exterior Dimensions : 13.4" x 11" x 3.3", Interior Dimensions 11.8" x 7.5" x 2.4". Deluxe quick-access firearm safe for 2 handguns or 1 handgun and some magnizines. Featured on safes includes pry-resistant door, durable dual-layer steel housing and seamlessly welded pry-proof steel body for the ultimate prevention against break-ins. Pre-drilled holes and hardware included for floor-mounting.
- Strong & Secure : The safe is made of reinforced solid steel wall structure.Double-cylinder latch improves safety and reliability.Provides physical protection against forced entry.
- Smart Capacity : 1.8 cubic feet.Product exterior size-19.65"×13.76"×12.97"(H*W*D), interior size-19.57"×13.66"×10.63"(H*W*D). It gives you enough capacity for your valuables.
- Easy Operation : Opens with your digital code or keys.Digital numbers can be programmed 3 to 8 digits long.3 different colors of lights flashing, indicating different states. You can clearly see if your operation is correct or if the battery is fully charged.
- Easy to Install : 4 AA batteries to control the battery operated digital panel.It has pre-drilled mounting holes and includes mounting hardware to mount it in a closet, shelf or closet under the floor.
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - We are committed to business integrity quality after-sales guarantee. 1 year warranty!
- 【High Level Strong Material】Bafuska gun safe made of highly thick steel material for long lasting and reliable protection. In addition, the seamless welded skid steel body comes with four 1-inch solid live lock bolts for adequate safety. It prevents others from prying it open from the outside.And it comes with a set of detachable pistol racks (four pistols can be installed,the pistols racks are placed in a separate lock box and need to be installed by youeself)
- 【Deeper Gun Cabinet with Lockbox】Exterior Dimensions: 13.8”(w) x 12.8”(d) x 57”(h). One of the big features of the gun safe is a removable bulkhead. When the bulkhead is removed, it will hold one 55inch rifle and four 48inch rifles. The middle sponge holder has 5 inches of adjustable space up and down.The separate lockbox inside can store bullets,handguns and other valuables in your home or office.
- 【Emergency Unlock】Please set a password of your own!If you encounter an emergency situation where the gun cabinet is out of power and you need to use guns or valuable supplies, only use the emergency key or the password you set, the door will open. You can unlock the first line of defense by creating your own 3-8-bit password or emergency key. Attention! If the password is incorrectly entered three times, the rifle cabinet will ring the alarm and then sleep for 20 seconds.
- 【Easy to Install】We have pre made 3 mounting holes on the back of the gun cabinet and 2 mounting holes on the bottom. You can easily fix it to the floor or wall (or both) with bolts. You can install it anywhere you want.
- [Reminder, accessories and 7X24 hours customer service] Note: You need to prepare 4 AA batteries and put them in the black battery box on the back of the door panel before the keyboard will work. Inside: Including 1 rifle safe, 2 spare keys, 2 inner box keys, 2 anchor bolts, 1 user manual. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We provide high standard 7*24 customer service.
- ✅[Larger and Deeper Rifle Safe] The biometric fingerprint gun safe is larger and deeper than similar ones, which can store up to 5 rifles up to 50”. The interior shelf comes with soft foam support frame and carpeted floor to protect your guns. What’s more, a lockbox on top provides additional storage space for your handgun, ammo and other valuables.
- ✅[Higher Level of Security] Made of sturdy and reinforced steel frame, the gun safe ensures long-lasting service time and reliable protection. It also features a durable finish to prevent corrosion and ensure enough security. And 5 solid steel locking bolts generate good sealing effect for the gun safe.
- ✅[Three Quick-Access Ways & Silent Mode] This rifle safe features 3 ways for quick access. Agile fingerprint recognition system can accommodate 100 fingerprints to rapidly open your safe cabinet. Besides, it is equipped with digital keypad that accepts between 3 and 8 passwords and also includes 2 emergency keys of accessing safe box. And you can turn off the sound if you don’t want to make noise.
- ✅[Easy & Quick Installation] The gun safe comes with pre-drilled holes and anchor bolts for easy attachment to the wall or floor. And we will provide clear instructions to shorten your install time. Additionally, it can be freely attached anywhere you want, such as closet, cloakroom, etc.
- ✅[A Full Set of Accessories] Our rifle gun cabinet includes 4 batteries, 2 spare keys, 2 keys for inside box and 5 anchor bolts. It brings much convenience for your storage. Overall Dimensions: 14”(L) x 12”(W) x 57”(H) Inside Dimensions for Rifles: 13.5”(L) x 10.5”(W) x 50”(H). It can effectively prevent kids and others from reaching inside.
Our Best Choice: 4 Rifle Gun Safe, Electronic Rifle safe for Home，Upgraded 4 Long Gun Safe cabinet for Rifle Shotgun and Pistol,Quick Access Rifles Gun Rifle Storage with Shelves Box and Key, (Metal Steel Frame)
From the manufacturer
Electronic 5 Rifle Gun Safe and sound Cabinet
The Huge Protection Shotgun Harmless with separate lockbox is in shape to match 4 rifles, ammo, 2 pistols, and some clips. And it is built with stable metal development and tamper-resistant internal edges, the 5-Gun Shotgun Cabinet possessed very long-lasting toughness and dependability.
Keep the basic safety of the youngsters and families
The rifle gun safe and sound will supply a superior way to preserve extended guns and ammunition properly out of the arrive at of young children and guests. It can be secured to a wall and the ground to boost its security and make it far more protected.
Separate Box with Lock
To store and defend passport, handguns, handguns, dollars, jewellery, and other valuables in-residence or business.
Electronic Obtain Keyboard
This bullet gun safe can be opened in two means: use the electronic obtain keyboard to established personal obtain password, or use a essential for backup entry.
Created-in Metal Deadbolts
5 created-in metal deadbolts resist prying, locks out burglars, and retains your firearms absent from your youngsters.
【Quick Firearm Access with keypad】:The numeric keypad permits you to method the electronic rifle safe with your possess password, so that you can rapidly obtain the gun in an crisis. The code storage function guarantees that your code will not be dropped when the electric power is turned off. This is of fantastic support to you if you want to get a gun at any time.
【Alarm-U Tamper Inform System】Our speedy obtain rifle storage harmless capabilities Alarm-U, the tamper alarm that deters theft and retains your relatives protected.If 3 incorrect invalid code are designed in succession this will induce the keypad to alarm for 49 seconds . The appropriate password can be utilized to eliminate the alarm.
【Easy Installation and Placement】: The gun cupboard has been assembled, just resolve it the place you want to place it, insert the battery and established the ID code. There are some pre-drilled holes on the back again and bottom of the gun head, which can be made use of to repair the gun cabinet on the wall or closet to avoid many others from using your gun out of the ground securely.
【Larger and Further with Removable Shelf】:In contrast with the traditional gun cupboard, GreenVelly gun cabinet has been enhanced. It has a movable shelf to facilitate you to store bigger scopes or valuable products. There is a cushion at the base of the cabinet to reduce your gun from being scratched.
【Customer Support and Shipping】:We have multiple warehouse in the US, We will set up delivery for you ASAP.The packing strategy is pretty demanding, which can prevent most feasible losses in the transportation. If have any problem, be sure to truly feel no cost to make contact with us (by way of E-mail).Happy buying.