Top 10 Best guitar straps electric Reviews

- Durable and comfortable 2" wide polypropylene webbing.
- Adjustable length 41" to 72”.
- Quality black leather ends.
- Ernie Ball logo stamped in gold print.
- Black Delrin adjustable buckle and connector.
- Comfortable and Adjustable: Guitar Strap length 36 to 62" inches Adjustable -suitable for men, women and children guitarist's. 100% cotton woven strap and leather ends, will also prevent strain on your shoulder or back and will eliminate sweat discomfort.
- Universal and Durable: This universal shoulder guitar strap is perfect for your classical guitar, acoustic guitar, electric or bass guitar. Fit different player and guitar types, this hanging guitar strap ensures safe holding of your instrument.
- Value Pack for Great Savings: Come with One Strap Button and One Pair Strap Locks and 3 Guitar Picks. Ideal for guitar learner and musicians. The Strap Button looks great and will fasten and hold securely, will not damage your instrument's finish. The Strap Locks will lock your strap in seconds. The guitar picks will offer a warm, round music tone.
- Easy to Use and Will be Loved by Guitar Player. This guitar strap pack will bring the players a comfortable and stylish performance.
- HIGH QUALITY : Black leather with double stitching. Width of 2,5" and length from 52" to 58" inches long. Adjustable length, take the strain off your shoulders and neck with a soft and comfortable strap that provides weight distribution.
- GUITAR ACCESSORY : Made of strong leather, durable and very comfortable to wear. These Perri's Leathers guitar straps are high quality and made to last for years. Available in a variety of colors.
- FEATURES : Convenient guitar strap that can be quickly and easily attached to all types of guitar, all sizes. Gift idea for all guitarists and musicians, men and women.
- MADE IN CANADA : Family owned and operated for over 20 years in Ontario. Custom design and production of premium quality straps and accessories. Products Suitable for adolescents and adults, women and men.
- GUARANTEE : Perri's Leathers Ltd. offers replacement for any defect in material, workmanship or product quality under normal use for 180 days from the date of purchase.
- 〖UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY 〗▬ Designed for a variety of guitars including acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, Banjo, Mandolin and ukulele. Not only it fits normal guitars, but it is a good option for smaller sized guitars and ukuleles as well. This blue lightning guitar strap pack will bring the players a comfortable and stylish performance.
- 〖STURDY & COMFORTABLE GUITAR STRAP〗 ▬ Our electric guitar strap is made of soft polyester cotton and well designed according to the standard of the flexibility and comfort of the car safety belt, wrinkle-free, no pilling, fine texture, and high quality, flexible and durable. Leather ends with fine stitching, ensuring the safety of instruments.
- 〖ADJUSTABLE GUITAR STRAP〗 ▬ Fully adjustable length of which is from 29" (73 cm) to 57" (145 cm) to suit a majority of players, including men, women and children guitarists. whether players are high or short, thin or strong. Just play your acoustic, electric, and bass guitars with this cool guitar strap on the stage!
- 〖A NICE GIFT FOR GUITARISTS〗 ▬ Still hunting for the perfect gift? It is necessary to select a comfortable guitar strap for guitarists. WOGOD guitar strap, stunning design, durable leather ends, keeping the instrument safe while giving wonderful stage performance. So these guitar straps are a great choice to spoil yourself or loved ones who have a guitar or other music instruments on Father’s Day, Mother’s Day, Birthday, Christmas, Anniversary or any special occasion, worthy of a memorable gift.
- 〖100% SATISFACTION〗 ▬ Package Comes with 1 blue lightning guitar strap and 4 free guitar picks. WOGOD guitar strap provides 30-day unconditional return guarantee. If you are not 100% satisfied with our guitar strap, CONTACT US directly and we will get back to you within 24 hours.
- DESIGN AND FEATURES : Jacquard ribbon; Intricately woven; decorative and diverse patterns; strong; stable; tri-glide.
- FUNTIONALITY : 2" Inch Wide ; adjustable length 39" to 58" Inch for optimal fit ; non-slip, durable, comfortable, easy to attach leather ends.
- VERSATILITY : Compatible with a variety of guitars including acoustic, bass, electric ; designed to work with all strap lock systems ; a genuine gift idea for any guitar or music enthusiast.
- MADE IN CANADA : Canadian manufacturer of premium innovative guitars straps and musical instrument accessories ; proudly family-owned and operated since 1998.
- WARRANTY : Perri’s Leathers Ltd offers a replacement for defects in material, craftsmanship, or quality under normal use for 180 days from date of purchase with a replacement.
- Length：73 – 131cm ／ 29 – 52inch Width: 5 cm / 2 inch
- Quick lock design
- Material：cotton and plastic
- With a shoulder pad (pad width: 3.2inch)
- with a pick holder design
- Retro Style: Our Vintage Series guitar straps are beautifully woven in the colorful, bold patterns of the 60's and 70's. Crafted with strong attention to detail, KLIQ straps are bound to look great on any stage!
- Modern Comfort: Unlike other straps that dig into your neck or shoulder, this 2" wide strap is made with super soft reinforced poly-web backing for upgraded comfort and durability.
- Fits All: Our strap uses plastic non-scratch buckles and is fully adjustable from 37" - 64". This makes it suitable as an acoustic guitar strap or an electric guitar strap, and ensures a great custom fit for players of nearly any height.
- Safe & Secure: KLIQ straps feature premium leather ends that are made to stand years of attaching and detaching from your guitar or bass. Rubber strap locks are included to conveniently and fully secure the strap to your guitar.
- Guaranteed To Last: No compromises were made in the quality department, and our Utah-based strap design team stands behind every sketch and every stitch. Backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty.
- The world's number one polypro guitar strap is now available in an array of stylish jacquard patterns.
- Purple Paisley design.
- Adjustable length from 41 to 72 inches.
- Machine-stitched leather ends.
- Polypropylene webbing provides comfort and durability.
- 2” polyester guitar strap with Koi Fish & Waves motif | Adjustable up to 65” in length
- Tri-glide sliding adjustment | Genuine leather ends
- Pin hole stitching prevents stretching
- Wrinkle resistant material | Lightweight and easily rolled for compact storage
- Hand-crafted in Nova Scotia, Canada
- DESIGN AND FEATURES : Jacquard ribbon; Intricately woven; decorative and diverse patterns; strong; stable; tri-glide.
- FUNTIONALITY : 2" Inch Wide ; adjustable length 39" to 58" Inches for optimal fit ; non-slip, durable, comfortable, and easy to attach leather ends.
- VERSATILITY : Compatible with a variety of guitars including acoustic, bass, electric ; designed to work with all strap lock systems ; a genuine gift idea for any guitar or music enthusiast.
- MADE IN CANADA : Canadian manufacturer of premium innovative guitars straps and musical instrument accessories ; proudly family-owned and operated since 1998.
- WARRANTY : Perri’s Leathers Ltd offers a replacement for defects in material, craftsmanship, or quality under normal use for 180 days from date of purchase with a replacement.
Guitar Strap for Bass, Electric & Acoustic Guitars 2″ Wide (style 14)
Product Description
Product details
From the internal quality to the external performance,Melede takes good care of every detail so as to bring the dynamics of life into the product.
Question & Answer
1.Q: What material is this made of?
A: The ends are leather, middle is a very thick soft cotton material
2.Q:Is thus suitable for kids?
A:yea, its soft and the size is adjustable making it great for any size person. Adjustable length from 37″ to 62″.
3.Q:My guitar only one strap buckle at the bottom, can i use this strap?
A:Yes. You just have to tie the top or get a small leather strap with a button on it specifically made for guitars with just one button
4.Q:What is the width of the strap?
A:Hello, the width of this guitar strap is 2 inch. Thanks.
🇺🇸【Fit Most】: 2″ wide provides max comfort. Adjustable length from 35″ to 60″ to fit for both children and adult.
🇺🇸【Strap Material】: This strap is with legendary high quality leather ends that withstands the rigors of everyday use and keep your expensive guitar safe and secure.
🇺🇸【Free Picks & Locks】 We offer strap picks and safety locks for you, so you don’t need to buy extra accessories to get started.
🇺🇸【A Great Gift】: The beautiful pattern sets apart this guitar strap from all the other ones out there and will make your instrument pop. So it will be a good gift for sharing with your family and friend.
