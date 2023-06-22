Top 10 Best ground pad for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Inexpensive flooring padding that shields your liner! This liner pad can make outdated foam flooring padding obsolete. Not like foam, which can be very easily minimize by grass, roots or rocks under your liner, Liner Pad shields your liner from sharp objects. Liner Pad is tough, but also adds a layer of cushioning. Liner Pad is slash to dimension and seamed for your pool. No more cutting and taping as with foam. Practically reduce vinyl liner bottom leaks with Liner Pad. 12 foot round sizing.

Earlier mentioned ground pool liner pad only – Blue vinyl liner sold individually

Safeguards your liner from sharp objects

Delivers a layer of cushioning

Challenging and durable

Slash to dimensions and seamed for your pool

Aids to protect against vinyl liner bottom leaks