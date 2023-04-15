Top 10 Best grey safety vest Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Since 1887, Pioneer has grown a reputation for designing and building the highest-quality and most innovative protective and safety apparel. Using only the best and safest materials, componentry, and advanced sewing methods, Pioneer continues to deliver on safety, durability, comfort and value for the professional worker. Pioneer offers a complete selection of safety clothing including Hi-Vis gear, fame resistant wear, rainwear and much more. All our products are independently tested to meet and exceed all stated safety standards.

Package Dimensions‏:‎13.58 x 10.59 x 2.17 inches; 10.23 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎V1021170U-2XL

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎May 28, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎SureWerx

ASIN‏:‎B07S8YX3N2

Country of Origin‏:‎China

ANSI/ISEA CLASS 1 & 2 –Meets visibility standards and requirements for low to medium risk workers, including crossing guards, survey crews, sidewalk repair, traffic control, and more.

COOLING COMFORT – Made of tricot polyester interlock with full mesh back panel. It’s highly breathable, durable and keeps you cool on the job.

TOTAL 4 POCKETS – Vest has a 4 sealed pockets offering several compartments for keeping your valuables, such as your cell phone, wallet, and tools secure.

HIGH VISIBILITY & FUNCTION – Other features include StarTech reflective tape which provides excellent visibility, tear away snaps, zipper closure, radiophone clip strands and D-ring access slot.

COLORS THAT GLOW – This men’s safety vest is available in fluorescent yellow/green, black, and orange. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS – 5XL.

So you had known what is the best grey safety vest in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.