Top 10 Best green solar lights Reviews

- Upgraded 3rd Solar Outdoor Garden Spotlights: Heatproof and Super Bright - 200 Lumen output, 4 x 50 Lumen enhanced LED
- Long Working Time - Built-in 18650 lithium rechargeable battery(2200mAh). Light up 8-10 hours after fully charged about 6-8 hours.
- 2 in 1 easily installing -Use the provide screws to mount on the wall or stick into the ground .
- Automated Switch-Auto on at night/Auto off at sunrise,Three modes:High/Low,Fully 180-degree adjustable unit enables lighting to be used exactly where needed and catch sunlight at optimum angle for charging; automated off' at day provides lighting exactly when needed.
- Waterproof IP65 grade: designed to withstand dust and water jets. No need to worry about rainy day or any bad weather.
- Flexible & Bendable- On 33ft ultra-thin and high quality bendable copper wire, the string lights conform to any shape you want. Also, they easy to storage and ready for next use.
- Solar Powered & Auto On/Off - Solar energy supply, no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. Make the solar panel light sensor controls the solar string lights charging at daytime and auto on at dark.
- It will light up automatically in darkness and turns off in day. Charging hours: 4-8 hours; Working hours: 8-12 hours.
- 2 Switches & 8 Different Modes - The solar garden lights have On/Off button and Mode button, press mode button selects 8 different flashing modes to satisfy your diverse needs. Cute outdoor solar lights ideal for yard decorations.
- Waterproof IP65 & Memory Function - Can withstand all kind of weather(IP65), perfect for indoor and outdoor garden decorations. Build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every time for your solar string lights.
- 【Ultra bright Solar Outdoor Spotlights】 -- Ultra bright T-SUN solar spotlights with 4 LED beads. It is lighter than normal 200 Lumens spotlight which perfectly meets your normal lighting needs.Waterproof IP65, Heatproof, rugged and durable.
- 【Two Lighting Modes】 -- The High Light Mode will Last for 8-10hrs after Fully Charged while the Low Light Mode will Work for 14-18hrs after Fully Charged.
- 【Long Working Time】 -- Built-in 18650 lithium rechargeable battery(2200mAh). Light up 8-14 hours after fully charged.About 5-6 hours full charge.
- 【Adjustable Solar Spot Lights】 - Solar lights is 90 degree adjustable and the solar panel is 180-degree adjustable unit enables lighting to be used exactly where needed and catch sunlight at optimum angle for charging.
- 【Easy to Install】 -- Mount it on the wall with the included screws as wall light or Put the light into the ground with the included stake as spotlight. Suitable for garden, yard, garage, walkway and etc..
- 200LED Green Christmas Decorations Lights*2 Pack: Total Length: 23 m/75.5 ft, light length: 20m/65.6feet, Lead wire Length: 3m/9.9ft, , Space between LEDs: 10 cm/3.94 inch
- 8 Modes&Memory Function Solar Christmas Lights: 8 Modes(combination, in a wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on). A built-in memory chip saves your last mode setting without having to reset the mode every day.
- Easy to Install And Widely Use Christmas Lights:8-12 hours of charging during the sunny day, 8 hours of automatic work in the dark. Solar panels with ground stakes that you can place in a sunny place. The 75.5-foot-long light string is perfect for wrapping in a tree or anywhere you want to decorate. It creates a warm, joyful, and festive atmosphere for decorative Christmas, passageways, gardens, terraces, yards, lawns, fences, porches, roofs, Christmas, weddings, holidays, parties, etc.
- Waterproof and Safety: The green Christmas lights can withstand various weather (IP44), including heavy rain and snow, and are very suitable for indoor and outdoor decoration(Do not soak). No heat(The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use), no radiation, low consumption, high safety.
- Worry-Free Customer Service: To provide better products and meet more needs is the goal we always pursue. We support the durability of our products. If there is any problem with our green Christmas lights, please contact us, we must try our best to deal with it, we will not let you bear any loss because of the product quality problem.
- High quality solar gazebo lights: The factory equipped sophisticated and 120 degree adjustable monocrystalline silicon solar panel plus the inbuilt 800mAh rechargeable battery, which can be recharged without sockets and wires. When the built in NiMH battery saves enough solar energy in the daytime, the string lights can automatically work for 8 to10 hours at night
- IP 65 waterproof: Solar powered fairy light is made of solid materials and has IP65 waterproof function. This feature enables it to work continuously for 365 days and be suitable for outdoor use, creating a pleasant atmosphere for courtyard, lawn and tent
- Energy saving led lights: 35.6 feet long string with 60 super bright led bulbs, powered by solar energy, can save electricity and money which enable your life to practice the concept of sustainable development and improve the quality of life. It can still be touched safely after it has been working for some time, which is a friendly product
- Multifunctional 8 lighting modes: Beautiful and brilliant lighting modes include waves, combination, sequential, gradual, chasing flash, slow fade, twinkle flash and steady on. 8 lighting modes can meet all your requirements for different lights
- Widely used: These outdoor balcony lights are the perfect decoration for terrace, pergola, bistro, backyard, deck, barbecue, umbrella, dinner, birthday, Christmas, New Year party and more
- 2 PACK GREEN SOLAR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 100 LED bulbs on 33ft high quality copper wire, with steady 360 degree viewing angle, ideal for decorating your gardens, patio, yard, deck, stage, holiday, indoor, outdoor etc. What's more, in the dark, the wire fades to invisible, leaving only the bright fairy lights, addition a spooky ambiance to Halloween decorations.
- 8 MODES GREEN CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 8 modes which include Waves, Combination, Fading, Fireflies, Chasing, Twinkle, Fading slowly, and Steady-on. 8 Functions to fit different occasions, moods, feelings, holidays, festivals, anniversaries, Halloween decor. Especially suitable for Halloween decoration, creating a unique Halloween atmosphere. Best gifts for women, men, mom.
- FLEXIBLE & DURBLE GREEN SOLAR LIGHTS OUTDOOR: You can bent the flexible silver wire into a heart shape or pentacle and you can wrap the outdoor tree lights around tree trunks or gazebos. Solar string lights will not overheat after using it many hours, durable and safe to use.
- AUTOMATIC SWITCH GREEN SOLAR CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Powered by solar energy, working up to 8 hours after 8-12 hours fully charged. Lights up automatically at night and off during the day. Save time and effort, no need to turn on every night.
- IP44 WATERPROOF GREEN SOLAR LIGHTS : Both the copper wire and the solar panel are IP44 Waterproof, it withstand all kinds of weather, including heavy rain and snow. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage.If you are not satisfied about solar Halloween lights, please contact us.
- [Green Solar Landscape Lights]This green solar light is perfect for decorating trees and grass.Ideal for outdoor activities and festive lighting.Max Working time: High Light Modes (6hrs) / Low Light Mode (12hrs).
- [Updated Solar Landscaping Spotlight]Brighter 20 LEDs with Wider 120° Lighting Angle & 90° Adjustable Bigger Monocrystalline Silicon Solar Panel & Longer Working Time with 18650 lithium rechargeable battery. Have build-in light radial sensor, which will sense the strength of the radial, so that it will be in energy storage situation and will not shine in the day time.
- [IP65 Waterproof and Auto ON/OFF]The IP65 rated outdoor landscape spotlight is waterproof, heat and frost resistant, powerful enough to withstand all kinds of bad weather. With a built-in sensor, it will charge in the day and auto-on at dusk and auto-off at dawn.
- [Save Energy and Money]The solar landscape lighting have no cluttered wires and do not require additional power, only get charge via sunlight, can help you save electricity (please feel free contact us within 12 month for any question)
- [2 Kinds easy Installation Options]Stick into the ground with stakes or Mount on the wall with the screws included. Optimum for Patio, Porch, Path, Deck, Pool, Yard, Garden, Garage, Driveway, Pathway.
- 【100LED Green Christmas Lights * 2 Pack】Total Length: 13 m/42.7 ft, Light Length: 10m/32.8feet, Lead Wire Length: 3m/9.9ft, Space between LEDs: 10 cm/3.94 inch.
- 【8 Modes & Memory Function Solar Christmas Lights】8 Modes(combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on). A built-in memory chip saves your last mode setting without having to reset the mode every day. One is combination(the first mode), the other modes will flash cyclically; Other 7modes is fixed, you could press the button till the mode you like, so the lights will stay at the specified mode.
- 【Easy to Install and Widely Used Christmas Decorations Lights】8-12 hours of charging during the sunny day, 8 hours of automatic work in the dark. Solar panels with ground stakes that you can place in a sunny place. The 42.7-foot-long light string is perfect for wrapping in a tree or anywhere you want to decorate. It creates a warm, joyful and festive atmosphere for decorative passageways, gardens, terraces, yards, lawns, fences, porches, roofs, Christmas, weddings, holidays, parties, etc.
- 【Waterproof and Safety Christmas Solar Lights】The green Christmas lights can withstand various weather (IP44), including heavy rain and snow, and is very suitable for indoor and outdoor decoration(Do not soak). No heat(The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use), no radiation, low consumption, high safety.
- 【Worry Free Customer Service】To provide better products and meet more needs is the goal we always pursue. We support the durability of our products. If there is any problem with our product, please contact us, we must try our best to deal with it, we will not let you bear any loss because of the product quality problem.
- Solar Powered Christmas String Lights: Add a soft, festive glow to your Christmas decor with Twinkle Star 2 pack 120 super bright LED solar green lights. Made of thin and flexible wire, easily build the shapes you want, enhancing outdoor lighting in every holiday season. The string lights is 39.4 ft, Long power cord: 6.5 ft, Total Length: 45.9ft.
- 8 Lighting Modes with Memory Function: Our solar St. Patrick's Day string lights have 8 lighting modes for you to choose: combination, in waves, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. Comes with memory function, remember last setting automatically after turn off the power, no need to reset again.
- Solar Powered Lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 8-12 hours and suffices for 10 to 14 hours (charging and working time will change depending on the weather), the lights automatically turn the light on at dusk and off at dawn. Each light includes NI-MH AA 800mAh rechargeable battery, the battery has sufficient capacity for bright all night. NOTE: There is a ON/OFF switch button at the back of solar panel, please switch it ON before charging.
- Weather and Water Proof: The outdoor St. Patrick's Day solar lights are made of high quality thick PLASTIC, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).
- Widely Outdoor Decorations: These solar lights are perfect for Christmas outdoor lighting. The soft string can be wound on signs, plants and furniture. Suitable for Christmas, New Year, Party, Valentine's Day, Wedding, Home, Window, Bathroom, Festival, Holiday, Shows, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping center etc.
- [Independent Adjustable Solar Panel + Spotlight] Our Komaes landscape solar spotlights have Independent adjustable solar panels + spotlight: different from other integrated solar lights, KOMAES solar panels and spotlights are independent, and both can be fully adjustable. Not only you can adjust where you want to illuminate, but also you can adjust to get best angle of sunlight, to let battery be fully charged with more power.
- [Two-in-one Perfect Function] There are two installation methods of our outdoor spotlights: Insert the solar landscape lights pin into the ground or Install it on the wall (with expansion screws), suitable for courtyard, patio, porch, terrace, swimming pool, garden, garage, lanes etc.
- [Automatic Detection and Lighting] KOMAES solar landscape spotlights use advanced sensors, which can detect the brightness changes from dusk to dawn. Solar spotlights can be charged by sunlight easily at daylight, and turn on automatically at dusk, as interference-free lighting.
- [Leading Waterproof Technology] By using the leading IP65 waterproof technology, made of high-impact ABS plastic, the spotlights have achieved a huge technological breakthrough in waterproof grade, they can withstand all kinds of bad weathers. The angle of super bright condenser head can be adjusted by 45 degrees range. Using built-in 18650 lithium battery (2200mAh), the outdoor spotlights can work more longer time, also be more durable.
- [After-sales Policy] We promise a 30-day full refund policy for our landscape spotlights and 180 day product warranty.
3 Sets of 100 Counts Clear Green Wire Christmas Light, Warm White Lights for Indoor or Outdoor Christmas Decorations
Merchandise Description
Good XMAS DECORS: Light up the forthcoming Xmas with warm white lights by Set of 3, 100 depend Joiedomi 24.6 ft (7.5m) string lights. Just about every set will come with 2 Excess Bulbs & 2 Alternative Fuses
Link UP TO 5 SETS: With the close sockets, these Xmas string lights could be prolonged up to 5 sets
Higher Good quality: With sturdy insulated wire, our products could be applied for a lengthy time
Wide Apps: Perfect for Indoor & Out of doors Use, like home windows, doorways, stair railing, and Xmas tree
Consumer Pleasure. Offering a 100% gratification experience is our principal priority to our buyers. Come to feel totally free to concept us through “contact sellers” if goods never fulfill your expectations. The celebrations begin at JOYIN!
