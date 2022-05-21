Top 10 Best green safety fuse Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

SPECIFICATION:

AC Power Rating: 6A max. 100-250Vac(660W max.at 110V, 1320W max.at 220V)

USB Power Rating: 2400mA 5Vdc

Single Plug Safety Feature

Built-in Safety Shutters

Patents Protected

LED Power Indicator

PROTECTION FEATURE

Over-Current Protection

Short-Circuit Protection

Over－Temperature Protection

WARM TIP:

This travel plug charger adapter is not a power converter and does not convert voltage. Please check appropriate device voltage before using this adapter. It is not suited for high-powered electrical appliances.

Each country has its own regulations regarding the use of travel adapter, please check in each country before use.

TYPE A

United States of America, American Samoa, Anguilla, Bahamas, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Cambodia, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Domincan Republic, Ecuador, EI Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Japan, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Mexico, Niger, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Tahiti, Taiwan, Thailand, Venezuela, Vietnam, etc.

TYPE I

American Samoa, Argentina, Australia, Cook Islands, East Timor, Fiji, Guatemata, Kiribati, Nauru, New Zealand, Okonawa, Papua New Guinea, St. Vincent, Samoa, Tajikistan, Tonga, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, etc.



TYPE G

Bahrain, Belize, Botswana, Brunei, Cypru, Dominica, Englan, Ghana, Gibraltar, Grenada, Hong Kong, Iraq, Ireland, Kenya, Macau, Malta, Malaysia, Nigeria, Nothern Ireland, Oman, Qatar, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent, Saudi Arabia, Scotland, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, Wales, Yemen, Zimbabwe, etc.

TYPE C

This socket also works with plug E, F and N

Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, etc.

CHARGE 3 DEVICES

Power Up faster without taking multiple chargers on vacation! Compact and Powerful World Adapter Plug allows SIMULTANEOUS use of the AC Power Socket and Dual USB Ports.

SMART DUAL USB PORTS

The blilt-in intelligent current distributor 2.4A

can recognizes your devices rated current to choose the optimal charging speed automatically, supports almost all USB Devices.

REPLACEABLE FUSE AND SURGE PROTECTOR

Travel Charger with Built-in Fuse protect and Replaceable Fuse Space. Built-in Safety Shutters, LED Power Indicator.

Charging port

2*USB

2*USB

2*USB

2*USB+PD

QC3.0+USB+TYPE-C

Universal adapter UK + LED light

Plug

US, EU, AUS, UK

US, EU, AUS, UK

US, EU, AUS, UK

US, EU, AUS, UK

US, EU, AUS, UK

UK

Main feature

Charge 2 phones + 1 device at the same time.

Charge 2 phones + 1 device at the same time.

Charge 2 phones + 1 device at the same time.

High-speed charging for 4 devices, phones, laptops and tablets.

High-speed charging for 4 devices, phones, laptops and tablets.

Universal adapter socket + 3 gear shift lights

Size / inch

2.6*2.2*2

2.6*2.2*2

2.6*2.2*2

2.6*2.3*2.3

2.6*2.3*2.3

2.7 * 1.9 * 1.2

Weight / g

140

140

140

150

150

70

Compatible voltage / V

100-240

100-240

100-240

100-240

100-240

100-240

Certificate

CE, FCC, ROHS, UL

CE, FCC, ROHS, UL

CE, FCC, ROHS, UL

CE, FCC, ROHS, UL

CE, FCC, ROHS, UL

CE, FCC, ROHS, UL

【International adapters travel adapter works all over the world. The wall charger covers over 150 countries with us/EU/UK/aus plugs and powerful dual USB ports. It can be worked in United States, Canada, Europe, UK, China, France, Germany, Spain, great Britain, Ireland, Africa, Singapore, Japan, Australia, new Zealand, and so on.

【Certified and safety】: The universal power adapter has FCC, CE and RoHS certified safety system with safety 6.3 amp fuse ensures complete protection for you.And your devices, Built-in safety shutters protect users from the direct touch of the live parts on the socket outlet. The protection against short circuits, overcurrent and overheating.

【Smart dual USB ports】: The universal plug adapter does not need to wait long because it has two USB ports. Applies smartphones, tablet, digital cameras and more electric charger. Compact and powerful world adapter plug allows simultaneous use of the AC power socket and dual USB ports and very easy to use.

【Flexible adaptation of modular structure】: it is all-in-one adapter design. It can be installed in each outlet according to your demand. It is an ideal travel adapter. There is no need to drive around the world to carry several adapters. The construction is solid and sturdy. Compact and lightweight. Optimized to deliver fast, safe and efficient charging.

【Note and guaranteed】: this adapter does not convert the corresponding voltage voltage. This adapter is not suitable for hair dryers, curling irons/ flattening irons and other high power electrical appliances. We provide 12 months warranty for our products and friendly customer support: [email protected]

