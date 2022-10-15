Top 10 Best gray towels bathroom sets clearance Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

100% PREMIUM TURKISH COTTON BATH TOWEL SET



These high-quality hotel and spa collection Turkish towels are made from 100% premium Turkish cotton which allows them to be extremely absorbent, soft and fluffy. Chakir Turkish Linens towels will give your bathroom the aura of being in a beautiful resort, because of its relaxing touch after a long and stressful day. We have been manufacturing Turkish towels for over 20 years and we are experts in our craft of producing high quality cotton towels and pride ourselves on only making the finest.

SET INCLUDES:

4 Bath Towels: 27 x 54 inches

These excellent and functional measurements are ideal for the everyday purposes of these towels.

Premium Turkish Cotton

These towels are made from 100% Premium Turkish Cotton. The soft touch of these luxurious and remarkably plush towels allows you to feel spa grandeur in the comfort of your own home.

Softness

These towels are known to become softer, fluffier, with each wash.

Absorbent

Turkish cotton is a premium cotton that has extra-long fibers, which makes Turkish towels delightfully absorbent!

Easy to Care

Machine WashableCool WashDark Colors SeparatelyOnly Non-Chlorine Bleach When NeededTumble Dry Low.

A LARGE SELECTION OF TRENDY COLORS



These 4-Piece bath towel sets are available in a wide variety of beautiful colors to suit any home.Perfect gift for loved ones!

HIGH-QUALITY TOWELS: These towels are crafted in Turkey with quality cotton that makes them absorbent, soft, and fluffy. These towels fluff up after the first wash, which allows you to feel spa grandeur in the comfort of your own home. The double-stitched hem and natural weave guarantee durability and strength.

OUR DIFFERENCE: Our Premium towels are crafted in Denizli, Turkey, where years of experience culminate to make quality towels you can rely on out of Premium Cotton that speaks for its self.

SET INCLUDES: Each set contains 4 bath towels sized 27in. X 54in. These excellent and functional measurements are ideal for the everyday purposes of these towels. These towels are available in a wide variety of beautiful colors to suit any home.

ECO-FRIENDLY: Our towels are made from quality 100% cotton. We avoid dangerous chemicals /softeners in the manufacturing process and try to make the premium cotton and Turkish Craftmanship speak for its self.

CARE TIPS: Machine washable towels. We recommend washing in cold water before your first use. This allows the premium cotton fibers to open up and give the towels better absorbency. Tumble dry on low heat or hang them to dry. Please don’t use fabric softener, dry sheets, and/or bleach. Chemicals will only reduce the softness of the material.