Top 10 Best gray towels bathroom sets clearance Reviews

- EFFECTIVE CLEANING:Take these cleaning cloth in perfect size(12"X12")to clean your worktop,kitchen,window or even your car or other delicate surfaces.With just water or cleaner,then you get streak-free and neat results.
- LINT FREE& SCRTACH FREE: Made of 85% Polyester, 15% Nylon,these cleaning rags is soft to touch and lint-free. And it will not scratch or damage any finishes. Just clean it at your will.
- Reusable&Durable: Can be used repeatly hundreds of times.With reinforced edges,these cleaning towels wont be teared or broken easily.So do your part for the enviroment and dont use the paper towels any more
- VERSATILE &EASY TO BE WASHED: Not only for the general clean task,but also for car exteriors or interiors, electronics, eyeglasses, collectables, screens, and more.After that ,Just rinse them or throw them into your wahsing machine as it is totally safe.
- GIFT OPTION&WORRRY-FREE PURCHASE:Take them for your kitchen, or a gift for your loved ones.No more dirty or blot remained. And we would refund fully once you are dissatisfied with it.
- Long-Lasting Material – These 100% Natural Cotton Dish Towels for kitchen are built to last long with strong, durable fibers and won't scratch your fine silverware, plates or pans. These dish cloth sets have been through countless hours of testing.
- Ultra Absorbent – With a unique Herringbone weave, these dish towels for kitchen drying are lightweight, super absorbent and dry quickly. The Classic Kitchen Linen Sets are Lint-Free unlike other kitchen dish towels and absorb fluids quickly.
- Value Pack - 15-pack Blue Dish Towels for kitchen, you have plenty of towels at hand for cooking and cleaning needs in restaurants, kitchens, dinner tables, or anywhere! With a convenient size of 14" x 25" anyone can handle these kitchen linen sets.
- Trouble-Free Care - Machine washable and dry-able. Manufactured to minimize lint and resist any shrinkage. You can use these towels over and over again, saving money on paper towels. The Zeppoli Classic Kitchen Towels come sealed in a Polybag.
- Best Bang For Your Buck: We Know You're Going To Love Our Hand Towels for kitchen As Much As We Do! Easily the best value kitchen towels one can buy. Learn more about Zeppoli, our offerings, and our growing brand by searching for us.
- SUPER-ABSORBENT MICROFIBER HAIR TOWEL -- Hicober hair towels are made of a super-absorbent microfiber towel, breathable, odorless for quick dry hair.
- REDUCE THE HEATED DAMAGE -- Tender microfiber hair towel dry quickly in a healthier way without damaging hair with a hairdryer.
- SUITABLE FOR ALL TYPES HAIR -- No matter your hair is curly, straight, dry, oil, dyed or dyed to super-straight. Hair turbans for wet hair meet the needs of your family.
- SOFT & ULTRA LIGHTWEIGHT: The Hicober microfiber hair towel much gentler than regular hair towels, all in a tender cuddle with super-light microfiber.
- DURABLE AND EASY TO USE DESIGN: Experimental proof that the Hicober hair towel will not deform or shrink after 10000 washes.
- ULTRA SOFT MATERIAL & SCRATCH FREE - Ultra soft and highly absorbent microfiber cleaning cloths, great for cleaning windows, kitchenware, car or other delicate surfaces.
- ABSORBENT & LINT FREE - Made of 85% Polyester, 15% Nylon. These non-abrasive cleaning rags can soak up water from the countertop and tables instantly and without lint or streaks left behind. Clean with or without water, from worktops, appliances to kitchens, bathrooms, mirrors etc, they will make your house sparkling.
- TACKLE VERSATILE CLEANING JOBS - These premium microfiber towels are also perfect dish rags which don't smell, removes grease and particles from microwave oven, plates, pots or pans effortlessly. Not only that, you will be amazed they are also terrific duster that removes fingertips from silverware and glasses easily and leaves your kitchen spotless.
- REUSABLE & LONG LASTING - These microfiber towels feature high quality stitching with reinforced edges, they are durable and made to last hundreds of washings. They are lightweight, super absorbent and dry quickly, use them everyday to enjoy your cleaning.
- MR.SIGA's mission: Make your housework easier, and make the world cleaner. Should you have any questions about the product or after-sale service, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are here for support and advice!
- Includes (24) 12 x 12-inch white washcloths
- Made of highly absorbent, fast drying looped-terry cotton
- Soft enough for face and body; sturdy enough for household cleaning
- Machine washable and dryer safe; reinforced edges stand up to frequent washing
- FEATURE - Size: 28x16cm/11.02x6.30inches; Material: Coral Velvet; Package: 12 Pack Kitchen towels. The 12-pack provides you an ample microfiber cleaning cloths towels for all your household needs in daily life!
- ULTRA ABSORBENT - These dishtowels are made of high quality coral velvet thickening material, they are lightweight, super absorbent and dry quickly. The kimteny classic kitchen towels are lint-free and absorb fluids quickly and efficiently for any tasks.
- MACHINE WASHABLE - Easily to be washed. They are washable for both hand and machine. The dish drying towels maintain an excellent quality even after multiple washes! Will resist shrinking and minimize lint. You could use these dish towels over and over again!
- COUNTLESS USES - Due to being highly absorbent, these microfiber dish towels are great for dust cloths, drying hands, wiping stains, cleaning windows, as well as cheese strainers, salad spinners, a wide variety of household chores. As good as having a magic wand in your hands! Get the job done quickly in a right way with our dish cloths!
- ECO-FRIENDLY MATERIAL - Our dish rags are made of high quality non-abrasive and extra soft coral velvet thickening material, which is not easy to lint and fade, soft and not hurting hands, natural and without any chemicals. These dish cloths are not only suitable for kitchen cleaning, but also suitable for cleaning home furniture, car, window, electric appliance etc. It’s so easy to remove dust, dirt, stain, grease, fingerprints.
- Super Absorbent: Perfect for wiping down any surface, our Swedish dishcloths for kitchen and bathroom cleaning pick up spills and splashes like magic.
- Reusable: Step aside, paper towels. This Swedish dishcloth can clean up messes time and time again - just throw in the wash after use and it'll be good as new.
- Multipurpose: Safe for marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood surfaces, these kitchen dishcloths also work for scrubbing or drying dishes, cups, mugs, sinks, tubs, and showers.
- Value Pack: Get 10 washable dish rags, available in your choice of blue, grey, lime, pink, purple, watermelon red, white, yellow, or assorted colors. Assorted color packs may differ from what is shown based on availability.
- Effective Clean: Made from cellulose and cotton, each dish cloth becomes soft to the touch when wet, and gritty enough for scouring when dry.
- SET OF 8- Our economic set of towels contain: 2 bath towels measuring 27 x 54 inches each; 2 hand towels of 16 by 28 inches each; and 4 washcloths of 12 inch by 12 inches each Enjoy a spa like experience with our luxuriously soft and absorbent towel set.
- PREMIUM QUALITY CONSTRUCTION- Woven with 100% ring spun cotton that are supremely soft and breathable while being strong and durable to hold up to daily use. Enjoy the luxury of wrapping yourselves in bath towels after shower, drying your hands or cleaning your face with a washcloth.
- MULTIPURPOSE/VERSATILE/ DYNAMIC USE- Perfect combination of softness and strength, the towel set is ideal for everyday usage. Use the towels efficiently in a bathroom, at gym, beach, poolside, salon, spa or even camping trip.
- DOUBLE STITCHED HEMMED FINISH- Each towel is finished with a double stitched hems at the border to give them a clean edge while preventing it from unraveling. It also adds to the aesthetics of the towel set.
- HIGHLY ABSORBENT- Our towels are super absorbent, yet light weighted. Gives the body a soft and delicate touch while helping you dry off your skin gently. To prevent unforeseen color discoloration, it is advised, to avoid the removal of the application of any form of cosmetics, facial creams, or scrubs directly with the towel.
- PREVENTS CLOGGED TUB DRAINS –This TubShroom drain protector and hair catcher is designed to effortlessly catch any type of human or pet hair, preventing clogged drains and costly plumber visits, without disrupting the flow of water.
- NO MESS DRAIN CATCHER – TubShroom fits inside the drain, neatly collecting and concealing hair around it, unlike regular, unsightly bathtub hair catcher plugs that go over the drain. Fits standard 1.5” to 1.75” wide bath tub drains.
- EASY CLEANUP – With this revolutionary tub drain hair catcher, there’s no tangled messes to deal with. Cleanup takes just minutes: simply wipe TubShroom off and go. It’s a must-have bathroom accessory.
- SAVE MONEY, PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT – With this bathtub and shower hair catcher, there are no harsh chemicals damaging your pipes and the environment. A plumber visit can be costly, and drain snakes and liquid drain cleaners aren’t always effective.
- AWARD-WINNING, PATENTED DESIGN – TubShroom drain catcher has been honored as a 2018 KBB Product Innovator Award Winner in the home improvement and bathroom gadgets category. Over six million drains are now protected by the Shroom patented design.
- 10x GRIP-ROOT WEAVE - TRAP MORE, WORK LESS: Ultra-absorbent microfiber towels Grip Root weave works like PLANT ROOT FOLLICLES, sucking up & LOCKING AWAY 8x to 10x its weight in liquid, particulates, moisture, grime and dirt in far LESS TIME than traditional ‘Heavy Duty’ Cleaning Rags.
- PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZED - WON’T LINT, SCRATCH, PILL, SWIRL, SHED or BLEED like a thin, cheaply made microfiber towels for cars. RAPID DRY release layers make these the ideal microfiber towels for cars, creating that spectacular, SWIRL FREE MIRROR SHINE with our cleaning rags.
- LASTS 1200+ WASHES - That’s 3.27 YEARS worth of use in this 12 pack of COMMERCIAL GRADE 300 GSM microfiber towels. OVERLOCK BRAIDED STITCHING make the ideal ECO FRIENDLY, SUSTAINABLE SOLUTION for cleaning every SURFACE, CRACK & CREVICE in your home, garage or office. MACHINE WASHABLE, Tumble Dry.
- SOAK IT UP FASTER - 4X’s MORE ABSORBENT than COTTON cloths, these are the microfiber cleaning cloth for cars to get if you want an ALL PURPOSE cleaning towels that scoops up your messes, oils and liquids FASTER than a SPONGE, more SANITARILY than your mop and with ZERO DANGEROUS WET SPOTS like your WET VAC.
- UNRIVALED POWER, SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - TEST THIS GRIP-ROOT technology risk free for 30 full days. Love how it LOCKS AWAY dirt, dust, grime, spills and messes better than any other high performance cleaning rags you’ve tried, for a mirror shine, or your money back. No hassle, gimmicks or questions asked.
Our Best Choice: Luxury Hotel & Spa 100% Cotton Premium Turkish Bath Towels, 27″ x 54” (Set of 4, Gray)
Product Description
100% PREMIUM TURKISH COTTON BATH TOWEL SET
These high-quality hotel and spa collection Turkish towels are made from 100% premium Turkish cotton which allows them to be extremely absorbent, soft and fluffy. Chakir Turkish Linens towels will give your bathroom the aura of being in a beautiful resort, because of its relaxing touch after a long and stressful day. We have been manufacturing Turkish towels for over 20 years and we are experts in our craft of producing high quality cotton towels and pride ourselves on only making the finest.
SET INCLUDES:
4 Bath Towels: 27 x 54 inches
These excellent and functional measurements are ideal for the everyday purposes of these towels.
Premium Turkish Cotton
These towels are made from 100% Premium Turkish Cotton. The soft touch of these luxurious and remarkably plush towels allows you to feel spa grandeur in the comfort of your own home.
Softness
These towels are known to become softer, fluffier, with each wash.
Absorbent
Turkish cotton is a premium cotton that has extra-long fibers, which makes Turkish towels delightfully absorbent!
Easy to Care
Machine WashableCool WashDark Colors SeparatelyOnly Non-Chlorine Bleach When NeededTumble Dry Low.
A LARGE SELECTION OF TRENDY COLORS
These 4-Piece bath towel sets are available in a wide variety of beautiful colors to suit any home.Perfect gift for loved ones!
HIGH-QUALITY TOWELS: These towels are crafted in Turkey with quality cotton that makes them absorbent, soft, and fluffy. These towels fluff up after the first wash, which allows you to feel spa grandeur in the comfort of your own home. The double-stitched hem and natural weave guarantee durability and strength.
OUR DIFFERENCE: Our Premium towels are crafted in Denizli, Turkey, where years of experience culminate to make quality towels you can rely on out of Premium Cotton that speaks for its self.
SET INCLUDES: Each set contains 4 bath towels sized 27in. X 54in. These excellent and functional measurements are ideal for the everyday purposes of these towels. These towels are available in a wide variety of beautiful colors to suit any home.
ECO-FRIENDLY: Our towels are made from quality 100% cotton. We avoid dangerous chemicals /softeners in the manufacturing process and try to make the premium cotton and Turkish Craftmanship speak for its self.
CARE TIPS: Machine washable towels. We recommend washing in cold water before your first use. This allows the premium cotton fibers to open up and give the towels better absorbency. Tumble dry on low heat or hang them to dry. Please don’t use fabric softener, dry sheets, and/or bleach. Chemicals will only reduce the softness of the material.