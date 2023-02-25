Top 10 Best gray and yellow bathroom rug Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

From the manufacturer:

Go directly from shower to comfort with the this elegant Bath Rug. This pretty, natural bath mat gives your toes deep microfiber to sink into after your bath. You can get clean warm softness from this rug.

Package Include:

One 26″x18″ Bathroom rug

Super Absorbent Floor Catpet Mat Rugs for Bathroom, Bedroom



HEBE bathroom rugs are made of 15 mm (0.6 inch) high-quality microfiber, which offering cushioning comfort and ultimate peace of mind—a great choice for any family, kids and pets friendly.

Non-slip rubber backing, making your bath and shower time as comfortable and safe as possible. You don’t have to worry anymore about grime, discomfort, or slippery surfaces.

These microfiber is high-density and pretty comfortable to touch. When you step into our shower rugs, your feet is soaked into the fibers and shield your feet far away from the hard & cold floor.

Disperse the Pressure on Your Feet with HEBE Bathroom Mat



Even more, it provides professionally hemmed, wrapped edges for enhanced strength, no falling apart, along with a thick, banded design for added visual appeal and interesting dimension.

Our floor rug is easy to clean & care. Directly throw our mat into the washing machine with a gentle cycle in the cold water. Then let the thick plush rugs air dry and it is really practical for the following use.

Durable microfiber bath mats perfect for bathroom, bedroom, living room, powder room, toilet, shower, kitchen, laundry room, kids playroom, mud room, dining room, entrance way, etc.

Shaggy Microfiber Innovative Bath Floor Rug



Super Comfortable Bath Rugs for Bathroom Floor

When choosing a soft bath rug, consider its pile density. HEBE floor catpet mat rugs with a high thickness offer you an extra-thick weave for exceptional strength and durability. Different size to choose, so they can meet different needs.

Bath and Shower Mats Specifications

Dimension : 26″ x 18″ or 65 x 45 cm (L x W)Materials : Extra soft microfiber fibers, TPR non slip backing

Why Choose HEBE Bath Mat Rug ?

Unique decorative design

Ultra water absorbent

Fluffy and extra soft

Non-slip backing

Non-shedding

Stain resistant

Machine washable

No fading

Material

Microfiber

Microfiber

Microfiber

Microfiber

Microfiber

Microfiber

Different Size&Color

✓

✓

✓

✓

X

X

Non-skid Rubber Backing

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Easy Clean

Machine Washable

Machine Washable

Machine Washable

Machine Washable

Machine Washable

Machine Washable

Material:soft, Thick, High Density Microfiber

[Extra Absorbent Bath Mats] – Microfiber accent rug absorbs water and dries quickly; the quick-dry fibers keep this rug looking and feeling great, even with repeated use;

[Non-skid Rubber Backing] – HEBE bathroom rug non-slip bottom is made of durable TPR material which has a bit heavy weight.This non-skid backing has practically slip resistance on the floor surface, that it won’t slip or slide to keep you more comfortable and cozy.

[Comfortable & Durable Bath Mat] – Unique fiber-locking technique,say goodbye to horrible fibre-dropping!The microfibers are very dense and not easily turn deflated after use, so it can maintain a new look.Every time you step out of the shower or bathtub, you can enjoy superior comfort.

[Totally Machine Washable] – The bath mat is easy to clean, hand washed or fully machine washed is fine. After 10 times machine wash test, the bath mat is still as good as new. No worry that it could get fibers come away, really easy to handle and care.

[Perfect Size & Wide Use]- This bathroom mat measures about 26″x18″(65x45cm);Classic striped design make it easy to go with any home decor,and can be applied in bathroom, kitchen,bedroom, living room, door entrances, patio entry ways,beauty care business,pet house,pet rug,and more