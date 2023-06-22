Top 10 Best gotrax gxl electric scooter Reviews

gotrax gxl electric scooter – Are you searching for top 10 good gotrax gxl electric scooter for the money in 2023? Our team had scanned more than 95,611 customer satisfaction about top 10 best gotrax gxl electric scooter in 2023, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
Contents
gotrax gxl electric scooter
- Wonderfull Motor & Long Battery Life - The 350W electric brushless hub motor allows for speeds up to 19mph. High capacity battery (36V/10.5AH) with a Max travel range of up to 20 miles under specific conditions, and max load of 264 lbs.
- Safety with AovoPro Scooter - AovoPro e-scooter features the ultra-bright headlights with a range of up to 15 meters to enhance safety. And double braking system features a disc braking and EABS regenerative anti-lock braking.
- Perfect for Commute and Travel -AovoPro electric scooter collapses for easy storage in car trunks and other compact spaces
- 4. AovoPro App - Simply connect AovoPro electric scooter's app to lock your scooter, to customize the scooter acceleration and braking responses.
- Smart Design: ES80 electric scooter will automatically drive at a constant speed after running at a certain speed for 30 seconds (you can also drive without pressing the accelerator button), and this mode can be released by braking.
- MOST CLASSIC AND RELIABLE - The GXL V2 is the Gotrax most classic, mature, and reliable electric scooter . The GLX V2 has an large console, long battery life, folding mechanism, and has passed stringent UL2272 testing.
- IMPROVED BATTERY LIFE - Featuring a 187.2 Wh Battery the GXL V2 travels up to 12miles and recharges in about 4 Hours. Top Speed 15.5mph. We suggest you check the tires once a month and inflate tires in time to ensure that the tire pressure is 340kpa(50PSI). Only normal tire pressure can ensure normal range.
- IMPROVED MOTOR - The Rated 250 Watt Motor (Peak 350W) provides high torque but maintains a low power consumption. The GXL V2 reaches a top speed of 15.5mph and can handle up to 220lbs.
- LOVE YOUR COMMUTE - Ride in comfort using the rubberized grips, easy to use hand-brake, and Shock absorbing 8.5" pneumatic tire. To ride your GOTRAX E-scooter safely, put one foot on the scooter and the other on the ground to push off. Once you go faster than 1.8mph, you can use the throttle and the scooter will move on its own.
- PORTABLE FOLDING FRAME - The GXL V2 Frame folds down to 15"x44"x6" and locks for easy storage making it easy to store in a car, at school, or the office.
- Electric Code Lock & Cable Lock: This commuting electric scooter comes with an electronic code lock and cable lock. We have double protection as follows, electric code lock: lock the digital display and no one can power it on if he does not know the password; Cable lock: No one can take it away without the password. Double anti-theft can protect the safety of your scooter.
- 25 Miles Long Range&10" Pneumatic Tires: With an estimated range of 25 miles(under optimum conditions on the flat road), making it the best electric scooter adults for those who have long rides. Riding a scooter instead of driving a car which can save on gas and no more pollution; It is 10" pneumatic tires can bring you an excellent riding experience.
- 500W Powerful Electric Scooter: Equipped with a powerful Nominal Power 500W (Max Power 750W) motor and 6.7inch wide deck, the Gotrax G4 electric scooter was powerful enough to move easily. What’s more, the front fork is made of aluminum alloy forging process, very strong and durable. We suggest you check the tires once a month and inflate tires in time to ensure that the tire pressure is 250kpa(36PSI). Only normal tire pressure can ensure normal range.
- Multifunctional Display & Front Light and Red Tail Light: Its Multifunction LED control panel displays mileage, battery capacity, speed and headlight, easy for you to control and ride; The front LED light provides better visibility when riding at night; The red taillights will flash when you brake. All these make it easy to ride and safer.
- Foldable Adults Electric Scooter: The electric scooter comes with a very clever folding of the front stem backward, where it connects and snaps onto the rear mudguard, you can carry it like a bag.Very portable, easy to carry, stow away, or put into the trunk of your car. The folder uses a forging process, which is durable and safe.
- [Powerful Motor]: The scooter applies 250W brushless motor, 8 inch solid front tire and solid rear tire, can achieve the max speed at 25km/h=15.5MPH with a stable driving experience.
- [Large Capacity Battery]: Fitted with 5.0 Ah lithium-ion battery, the scooter can provide long full mileage 9-12 miles. Full charged for only 3-4 hours, will hold climbing ability 15 degrees.
- [Three Gears with Headlight & Rearlight]: Three gears (6.2MPH, 12.4MPH, 15.5MPH), easy to change through a button on the LED display which also shows the battery and the gear clearly. The low-speed gear prevents teenagers or children from driving too fast. LED Headlight and rearlight double insure your safety at night.
- [High Level Security]: This S10 electric scooter applies dual brake system (a motor electronic brake on the handlebar and a foot friction rear brake on the back wheel) with CE/UL/FCC/RoHS safety certification. The pedal is made of Malleable Maple Wooden, which is more durable.
- [None-0 start]: The electric scooter applies a none-0 start for the safety consideration, please scroll for a distance to start. We provide professional technology support. Any question, just contact us, we will reply in 24 hours with satisfying solutions.
- NEW BIGGER LED DISPLAY - The commuter scooter equipped with upgraded console boasts a bright headlight and a larger display, keeping riders informed on speed and remaining battery life. To ride your GOTRAX E-scooter safely, put one foot on the scooter and the other on the ground to push off. Once you go faster than 1.8mph, you can use the throttle and the scooter will move on its own.
- LONGER BATTERY LIFE - Featuring a high capacity 36V 6aH Battery, you can travel up to 15 miles and recharges in about 4 Hours. Battery is now located in the deck for more stability.We suggest you check the tires once a month and inflate tires in time to ensure that the tire pressure is 340kpa(50PSI). Only normal tire pressure can ensure normal range.
- COMFORTABLE CITY COMMUTING - The Nominal Power 250W, Max Power 300W Motor provides high torque but maintains a low power consumption. The electric scooter boasts a top speed of 15.5 mph and support rider’s weight up to 220 lbs.
- SAFETY & COMFORT - Commute confidently on 8.5" pneumatic tires, it can absorb each small bumpy of city street. Dual braking system provide you with confident braking effect. Ultra-bright front light and responsive brake light ensure your safety at night.
- PORTABLE FOLDING FRAME - The adult folding scooter frame folds down to 15"x44"x6" and locks for easy storage making it easy to store in a car, at school, or the office. And a unique Red Safety Button to protect the handlebar from folding while riding.
- Two Ways to Have Fun: The GKS scooter can be used as both electric scooter and kick scooter. First put one foot on the front button and kick push the scooter over 1. 8mph, then place the other foot on the gravity sensor to accelerate to 7. 5mph
- Long Battery Life: The kids e scooter adopts 50.4 watt hour battery and a Rated 150W 6" powerful motor (Peak 200W), reaching a max speed of 7.5mph and 4 miles max range. The scooter is perfect for kids and teens aged 6-12.
- Easy and Comfortable to Ride: With soft rubber non-slip handlebar, aluminum alloy frame, maximum load-bearing deck, the scooter can support up to 121lbs. Easy assemble needed, safely install the few screws and your scooter is ready to go!
- Safe and Reliable: Concerned about safety? The kid electric scooter adopts electromagnetic brake/rear mechanical brake. Lifting your foot from back gravity sensor to slow down and then put your foot on the rear brake to realize safe stop.
- Kids Love The GKS: Featuring no external cables, a unique lightweight shell, and a simple beautiful design, the GKS will light up any kids day. Get in boys and girls favorite color between with our wonderful color options!
- Innovative Portable Folding Design - The Gotrax XR Ultra Commuting Scooter equipped with One-step folding system for portability. Aluminum material to enhance the stability, and a special Red Safety Button to protect the handlebar from folding while riding
- Long-range Electric Scooter - High capacity LG Battery 7.0AH with a maximum travel range of up to 18 miles under optimum conditions. Our Smart Battery Management System ensures the battery safety, and extends the battery life.We suggest you check the tires once a month and inflate tires in time to ensure that the tire pressure is 340kpa(50PSI). Only normal tire pressure can ensure normal range.
- Strong Power E Scooter - The adult electric powered scooter features a quiet Nominal Power 300W (Max Power 400W) motor, boasting top speed of 15.5 MPH and max load of 220 lbs. Tackles steep hills with ease, making it a perfect commuting scooter. To ride your GOTRAX E-scooter safely, put one foot on the scooter and the other on the ground to push off. Once you go faster than 1.8mph, you can use the throttle and the scooter will move on its own
- EABS + Disc Braking System - Features a disc braking and anti-lock braking system for a safe, responsive braking while at top speed. Front and rear wheels use 8.5" pneumatic tires make riding comfortable, even on rough road or bump terrain
- Multifunctional Console - The LED display shows current speed, speed modes, battery life and headlight. The headlight has been upgraded to 8.5 degrees irradiation angle and 26 ft irradiation distance, keeping rider safe while riding in the dark
- NEW IDEAS FOR BIG KIDS - GOTRAX Vibe features a powerful Rated 200W motor(Peak 250W), can easily reach a top speed of 12 MPH, travel up to 7 miles, accommodate a max load of 176 lbs, and is suitable for kids and teens aged 8 -15. Choose from 4 unique and eye-catching colors!
- SAFE & COMFORT RIDING - Vibe is equipped with an upgraded LED headlight, you can enjoy safe riding at night. Thanks to the high-performance anti-locking electronic brake, you can easily achieve full stop within a short safe distance.
- FOLDABLE AND PORTABLE SCOOTER - Vibe is a sleek and light electric kick scooter. Easy to fold and easy to carry, it weighs only 20.9 lbs. The Vibe Frame folds down to 35.4"x11.4"x8.6" and locks for easy storage making it easy to store in a car, at school, or the office.
- CRUISE CONTROL - Compare with a traditional bike, Vibe can take you to anywhere you want. Hold the throttle for 10 seconds to activate the Cruise Mode, and then you can enjoy a constant speed even without pressing the throttle! To ride your GOTRAX E-scooter safely, put one foot on the scooter and the other on the ground to push off. Once you go faster than 1.8mph, you can use the throttle and the scooter will move on its own.
- WORRY-FREE WARRANTY - Especially Designed for Big Kids, no matter go to school or go home after a race of basketball or soccer. Enjoy reliable and professional service. Please don't hesitate to contact us if you have any problems.
- 500W Powerful Motor&Front Double Suspension: The Gotrax adults electric scooter is designed with a Nominal Power 500W (Max Power 750W) powerful motor, can reach up to 20 Mph max speed with 2 speed modes: Gear1,15.5MPH,Gear2,20MPH; It features a front double suspension that provides fantastic comfort and stability, even on uneven roads or speed bumps.
- 28 Miles Max Long Range: High capacity battery: 36V 12AH 432Wh, can offer Max 28 Miles travel max long range (under optimum conditions on the flat road).The battery life is reliable for your long daily commute or leisure riding; With double brake lever, more safe.
- Electric Code Lock & 264 lbs Max Load: This commuting electric scooter comes with an electric code lock. Protect your scooter: electric code lock: lock the digital display and no one can power it on if he does not know the password. Its max load is 264 lbs! To ride your GOTRAX E-scooter safely, put one foot on the scooter and the other on the ground to push off. Once you go faster than 1.8mph, you can use the throttle and the scooter will move on its own.
- 10" Pneumatic Tire&Front Headlight&Red Tail Light: Improved 10 inch pneumatic tire can provide excellent shock absorption even you riding on rough roads and speed bumps, ride more comfortably than solid tire;The front headlight provides better visibility when riding at night; The red taillights will flash when you brake. All these make it easy to ride and safe.
- Multifunctional LED Display&One-step Folding System:The scooters feature an LCD display that indicates speed mode, range, battery status, cruise control and headlight icons, so easy for you to see and control; The adults scooter frame can fold down easily and locks for easy storage.
- Safe Riding: Concerned about safety? The kids electric scooter adopts electromagnetic brake/rear mechanical brake. One foot has to be on an activation button at the front of the deck in order for the scooter to begin operation. Moving the back foot off the button causes the scooter to slow down, and there is a traditional foot-operated brake on the rear wheel to bring it to a halt.
- Durable and Long Battery Life:The electric scooter for kids is designed with with aluminum frames, PU front wheel, 80W motor and built-in rechargeable 28.08WH lithium battery, reaches to 6 miles per hour and provides up to 30 minutes of continuous use after full charged, maximum range up to 3 Miles (based on 35Kg Kid), the scooter is perfect for kids and teens age of 4-7.
- Have Fun in Two Ways: The Gotrax kids electric scooter can be used as an electric scooter or a kick scooter. First put one foot on the front button, kick the scooter to more than 3.1 mph, then put the other foot on the gravity sensor to accelerate to 4.5 mph, this is the best gift for kids.
- Lightweight: The kids electric kick scooters body is slim, compact, and light, and only weights 4.4Kg/9.7lb, size is 25.2*14.7*33.9inch, very easy for your children to carry and can be easily placed in the trunk and campus. It is also easy to assemble, install the handlebar, align the direction of the wheels, install a few screws safely, and your scooter is ready!
- Perfect Gift for Kids: The Scout Kids Electric Scooter is a great gift for your children. Whether it is a birthday gift, a graduation gift or a Christmas gift, this will be a awesome and surprise present that any 4-7 years old kids would want very much. This e-scooter will let your children find a lot of fun and experience a comfortable and happy riding.
Our Best Choice for gotrax gxl electric scooter
Gotrax G Pro Electric Scooter Adults – 3 Wheels Electric Kick Scooter for Commuters – 15.5 MPH & 24 Mile Range
[ad_1]
Product Description
GOTRAX G PRO – Redefine Your Commute
Gotrax G Pro is a fashionable and comfortable 3 wheels folding electric scooter with extra wide deck. G Pro is the ideal commuting electric scooters of youth. You can enjoy relax daily commuting thanks to so many Innovative & Superior Technology. 3 Wheel Balance Design, Comfortable Extra Wide Deck, Dual Suspension System, Electrical Anti-Lock Brake and 3 Disc Brake System and Smart LED display.
EABS + Disc Brake Systems
Electrical Anti-Lock Brake and 3 Disc Brake System can keep you safe while high speed of daily commuting. The G PRO’s 3 wheels is much more comfortable and stable. (10″ front pneumatic tire + dual 8.5″ rear pneumatic tires).
Long Range Commuting Scooter
Features 36V 10.5Ah high capacity LG battery, the G Pro can travel up to 24 miles. Quick recharge within 6 hrs. Extra wide deck makes you relax even after long distance of commuting.
Safe Combination Lock
Take G Pro on public transportation, store it in your car and any place you desire effortlessly.
1.Unlock the anti-theft lock (default code is 0000). 2.Slide the reset button to the right (SET mode). 3.Set a new code by turning the dials. 4.Note: Please shoot a photo after reset new code. Slide the reset button to the left.
Intelligent LED Display
Smart LED display shows speed, battery life, speed mode and mileage.
To Unlock the Display Lock – The default password is 000. To Set Your Own Code – Press the “-” button and the power button together for 10 seconds. Then use the “+” button to input the first number of your code and press the power button to set. Repeat the process to set your own individual code. Once new code is selected, press the power button twice to unlock.
Comfortable Suspension System
Dual high flexibility suspensions system can absorb each small bumpy. Ultra bright front light and responsive rear braking light keep you safe while riding at night.
Powerful Commuting Scooter
Powerful 350 Watt Motor provides high torque but maintains a low power consumption reaching speeds of up to15.5mph. Max weight load is 220 lbs.
Folding Systemmmmm
✓
✓
✓
Tire Size
10″ front pneumatic tire + dual 8.5″ rear pneumatic tires
10″ Pneumatic Tires
10″ Pneumatic Tires
Motor Watt
350W
350W
350W
Top Speed
15 MPH/Depending on riding habits and terrain
20 MPH/Depending on riding habits and terrain
20 MPH/Depending on riding habits and terrain
Travel Distance
24 Miles/Depending on riding habits and terrain
45 Miles/Depending on riding habits and terrain
25 Miles/Depending on riding habits and terrain
Braking System
EABS + 3 Disc Braking
EABS + Disc Braking
EABS + Disc Braking
Nominal Battery Capacity
378 Wh
630 Wh
374.4 Wh
Maximum Charging Time
6 hours
6 hours
5 hours
LED Lights
Ultra-bright Headlight and Taillight
Ultra-bright Headlight and Taillight
Ultra-bright Headlight and Taillight
Package Dimensions:49.2 x 22.2 x 15.4 inches
Item model number:G PRO
Date First Available:April 29, 2023
Manufacturer:ZHEJIANG TAOTAO VEHICLES CO.,LTD
ASIN:B093T7CVY4
Redefine Your Commute – Gotrax G Pro is a fashionable 3 wheels electric scooter with extra wide deck. You can even stand on the pedal with your feet side by side. With a powerful 350W motor, G Pro can reach 15.5 mph with ease, travel up to 24 miles and max load of 220 lbs.
Portable Folding Scooter: One-step folding system is easy to carry and easy to storage. Net Weight: Approx. 50.6lbs. G Pro folds down to 49″*18.9″*17.9″ and easy to be stored in a car, at the office, or under the desk. Digital Lock and Mechanism combination lock with cable provide great convenience for short-time stop.
Safe & Comfortable Riding – G Pro equipped with EABS and 3 mechanical disc braking system. 10″ front pneumatic tire and dual 8.5″ rear pneumatic tires, 2 suspension system provide fantastic comfort and stability, even on rough surfaces or speed bumps.
Innovative Technology – You can read speed, battery life, gear, mileage from G Pro’s intelligent LED display. Smart Battery Management System, Cruise Control, Push Assist Mode making daily commuting easier. Extra bright front light and responsive rear braking light keep you safe while riding in the dark.
Reliable Warranty & US-based Service – The New G Pro is a superior quality and comfortable electric scooter for commuters. Effortless assembly, tighten 4 bolts and you’re ready to go! One-year or 180-day warranty for different parts, and a US-based customer service department.
So you had known what is the best gotrax gxl electric scooter in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.