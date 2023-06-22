Top 10 Best gotrax gxl electric scooter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

GOTRAX G PRO – Redefine Your Commute



Gotrax G Pro is a fashionable and comfortable 3 wheels folding electric scooter with extra wide deck. G Pro is the ideal commuting electric scooters of youth. You can enjoy relax daily commuting thanks to so many Innovative & Superior Technology. 3 Wheel Balance Design, Comfortable Extra Wide Deck, Dual Suspension System, Electrical Anti-Lock Brake and 3 Disc Brake System and Smart LED display.

EABS + Disc Brake Systems

Electrical Anti-Lock Brake and 3 Disc Brake System can keep you safe while high speed of daily commuting. The G PRO’s 3 wheels is much more comfortable and stable. (10″ front pneumatic tire + dual 8.5″ rear pneumatic tires).

Long Range Commuting Scooter

Features 36V 10.5Ah high capacity LG battery, the G Pro can travel up to 24 miles. Quick recharge within 6 hrs. Extra wide deck makes you relax even after long distance of commuting.

Safe Combination Lock

Take G Pro on public transportation, store it in your car and any place you desire effortlessly.

1.Unlock the anti-theft lock (default code is 0000). 2.Slide the reset button to the right (SET mode). 3.Set a new code by turning the dials. 4.Note: Please shoot a photo after reset new code. Slide the reset button to the left.

Intelligent LED Display

Smart LED display shows speed, battery life, speed mode and mileage.

To Unlock the Display Lock – The default password is 000. To Set Your Own Code – Press the “-” button and the power button together for 10 seconds. Then use the “+” button to input the first number of your code and press the power button to set. Repeat the process to set your own individual code. Once new code is selected, press the power button twice to unlock.

Comfortable Suspension System

Dual high flexibility suspensions system can absorb each small bumpy. Ultra bright front light and responsive rear braking light keep you safe while riding at night.

Powerful Commuting Scooter

Powerful 350 Watt Motor provides high torque but maintains a low power consumption reaching speeds of up to15.5mph. Max weight load is 220 lbs.

Folding Systemmmmm

✓

✓

✓

Tire Size

10″ front pneumatic tire + dual 8.5″ rear pneumatic tires

10″ Pneumatic Tires

10″ Pneumatic Tires

Motor Watt

350W

350W

350W

Top Speed

15 MPH/Depending on riding habits and terrain

20 MPH/Depending on riding habits and terrain

20 MPH/Depending on riding habits and terrain

Travel Distance

24 Miles/Depending on riding habits and terrain

45 Miles/Depending on riding habits and terrain

25 Miles/Depending on riding habits and terrain

Braking System

EABS + 3 Disc Braking

EABS + Disc Braking

EABS + Disc Braking

Nominal Battery Capacity

378 Wh

630 Wh

374.4 Wh

Maximum Charging Time

6 hours

6 hours

5 hours

LED Lights

Ultra-bright Headlight and Taillight

Ultra-bright Headlight and Taillight

Ultra-bright Headlight and Taillight

Package Dimensions‏:‎49.2 x 22.2 x 15.4 inches

Item model number‏:‎G PRO

Date First Available‏:‎April 29, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎ZHEJIANG TAOTAO VEHICLES CO.,LTD

ASIN‏:‎B093T7CVY4

Redefine Your Commute – Gotrax G Pro is a fashionable 3 wheels electric scooter with extra wide deck. You can even stand on the pedal with your feet side by side. With a powerful 350W motor, G Pro can reach 15.5 mph with ease, travel up to 24 miles and max load of 220 lbs.

Portable Folding Scooter: One-step folding system is easy to carry and easy to storage. Net Weight: Approx. 50.6lbs. G Pro folds down to 49″*18.9″*17.9″ and easy to be stored in a car, at the office, or under the desk. Digital Lock and Mechanism combination lock with cable provide great convenience for short-time stop.

Safe & Comfortable Riding – G Pro equipped with EABS and 3 mechanical disc braking system. 10″ front pneumatic tire and dual 8.5″ rear pneumatic tires, 2 suspension system provide fantastic comfort and stability, even on rough surfaces or speed bumps.

Innovative Technology – You can read speed, battery life, gear, mileage from G Pro’s intelligent LED display. Smart Battery Management System, Cruise Control, Push Assist Mode making daily commuting easier. Extra bright front light and responsive rear braking light keep you safe while riding in the dark.

Reliable Warranty & US-based Service – The New G Pro is a superior quality and comfortable electric scooter for commuters. Effortless assembly, tighten 4 bolts and you’re ready to go! One-year or 180-day warranty for different parts, and a US-based customer service department.

So you had known what is the best gotrax gxl electric scooter in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.