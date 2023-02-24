Top 10 Best gorilla pad for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Inexpensive ground padding that guards your liner! This liner pad will make outdated foam flooring padding out of date. Unlike foam, which can be very easily reduce by grass, roots or rocks less than your liner, Liner Pad protects your liner from sharp objects. Liner Pad is challenging, but also provides a layer of cushioning. Liner Pad is reduce to size and seamed for your pool. No far more chopping and taping as with foam. Pretty much eliminate vinyl liner base leaks with Liner Pad. 18 foot round dimensions.

Above floor pool liner pad only – Blue vinyl liner sold independently

Protects your liner from sharp objects

Offers a layer of cushioning

Tricky and durable

Slash to size and seamed for your pool

Assists to avert vinyl liner base leaks