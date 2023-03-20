Top 10 Best golf cart rear seat safety grab bar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Strap style battery carrier length is 14 inches , will work with most of the golf carts batteries that have tabs molded in the top of the battery case.

Fit Golf Cart

EZGO Yamaha

Yamaha G19 G22

Yamaha G29

EZGO TXT

EZGO RXV

Voltage

36V

48V

48V

36V

48V

Current

20A

20A

20A

20A

18A

Fit Golf Car Model

Yamaha G22,

Yamaha G2 G8 G9

Yamaha G14 G16

Club Car Precedent

EZGO TXT

Club Car DS

Voltage

48V

36V

36V

12V

36&48V

48V

Battery Strap is Universal: Strap style battery carrier length is 14 inches , will work with most of the golf carts batteries that have tabs molded in the top of the battery case.

Upgraded Battery Lift Strap: 10L0L Golf cart battery lifter battery handle with a bold anti-slip design in the middle of the battery strap, it is not only reduce the pain of the hand, but also prevent hand slip, the most important function is that made the job much easier and less stress on your hand back.

Must item Golf Cart Batteries: More and more companies are no longer putting carry straps on batteries so you eventually may need one.Battery lift strap makes carrying deep cycle batteries much easier. They attached onto the battery with no slipping,If you have an electric golf cart, this is a must have for your tool box.

Perfect Tool for The Job: Perfect tool for pulling heavy golf cart batteries (that do not come with a lifting strap) out of the battery tray.This product definitely made the process of carrying, hauling, removing and installing batteries much easier.Helps when moving the batteries around in the golf cart. It will saved your fingers from getting scraped up.

Package Contains: Order will come with TWO pcs battery lifting strap for Trojan golf cart batteries

