Top 10 Best goal zero solar panel Reviews

Product Description

Smart Phone (12Wh)

253 Recharges

127 Recharges

42 Recharges

16 Recharges

Tablet (30Wh)

101 Recharges

51 Recharges

17 Recharges

6 Recharges

Laptop (50Wh)

61 Recharges

31 Recharges

10 Recharges

4 Recharges

DSLR Camera (18Wh)

169 Recharges

84 Recharges

28 Recharges

11 Recharges

Goal Zero Lights (LAL 350)

674 Hours

337 Hours

112 Hours

42 Hours

Light Bulb (11W)

276 Hours

138 Hours

46 Hours

17 Hours

CPAP (65W)

47 Hours

24 Hours

8 Hours

NA

TV (42″ LED, 100W)

30 Hours

15 Hours

5 Hours

NA

Pellet Grill (60W)

51 Hours

26 Hours

9 Hours

NA

Fridge (1400Wh Per Day)

55 Hours

28 Hours

NA

NA

Innovators in portable power | Goal Zero created the portable power station category 10 years ago, presenting a new way forward in portable energy use at home, on the job, and off grid. Our products are engineered with precision here in the U.S. Every feature has a purpose, designed with a real-life use case in mind. Power everything from campsites to field work to outdoor events and essential circuits at home when the power goes out.

Empower human potential | We are driven by a vision for success defined by our impact on people and the planet. To date, we’ve reached 31,000+ people around the world with our community empowerment and disaster relief projects. Our team is based along the Wasatch front in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Professional grade power | Built to last and survive. Field-tested in a wide range of environments, from the Arctic to job sites to the home. Seven different output ports let you power a range of devices including phones, laptops, refrigerators, medical devices, coffee makers, blenders, and power tools. 2 USB-A, 18W USB-C, 60W USB-C PD, 6mm, 12V, 12V Power Port, 2 120V AC Inverter. 1500 watt hours of lithium power charges your phone 127 times and lets you run a full-size fridge up to 28 hours.

Industry-leading technology | Dependable power you can rely on in any situation. Our industry-leading 2000W AC inverter is the most powerful inverter on the market. Plug in and power anything you can from a wall outlet. Control and optimize your Yeti 1500X power usage from anywhere with the Yeti App 3.0. Integrated MPPT charge controller increases charge efficiency by 30% when recharging with a Goal Zero solar panel.

Safe and user-friendly | We prioritize product safety, backed up with multiple layers of protections. Over and under voltage protections, temperature protections, battery management system to monitor individual cell and battery pack health. Yeti 1500X comes backed with a 2-year warranty. All elements of the product from physical construction to user interface are designed for ease of use.