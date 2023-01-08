Top 10 Best goal zero solar charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Portable Solar Panel



Why the solar panel can not produce 120W power when charging to my power station?



120W is theoretical value. Actually solar panels are affected by many factors:

1) Such as the intensity of the light and the angle of the panel put on the ground. Please adjust the agnle of the panel direclty to the sun.

2) The intensity of the light constantly changes. In addition, the angle of the light. Try testing your solar panel under the full sunlight to see. Or you can buy two Progeny 120W in parallel to get double power.

3) There is charging limit from your power station. Such as if the power station supports 45-watt input only, then the max the power will be limit to 45-watt even in a full sun condition

What kind of power station can be charged by Progeny 120W Solar Panel?



Progeny 120W portable solar panel can be compatible with most solar generator on the market.

DC5.5*2.5mm to DC5.5*2.1mm cable: for ROCKPALS 250W, Flashfish, PAXCESS ROCKMAN 300W /500W portable power station;

DC aviation cable: for ROCKPALS 300W portable power station;

8mm DC connector: for Zoombros 330W, BALDR 330W, Jackery Explorer 160/240/500，Goal Zero Yeti 150/400/Temporarily Not for 200X,500X(will update soon);

Anderson connector: For Suaoki/Rockpals 350w/500W portable generator

Can I parallel Progeny 120W with other brands?



No, you can only parallel two Progeny 120W solar panels

CAPACITY/ DISPLACEMENT

80818mAh, 3.7V/299Wh

–

–

67500mAh, 3.7V/250Wh

78000mAh,3.7V/288Wh

RATED WATTS

300W

Parallel 120w

Parallel 120w

280W

350W

AC 120V OUTLET

1x(Pure Sine Wave)

Solar

Solar

1x(Pure Sine Wave)

1x(Pure Sine Wave)

DC 12V PORT

2x

1x

1x

3x

4x

12V Regulated

✓

x

x

x

x

QC3.0 PORT

1x

1x

1x

x

1x

USB-C

18w

45w

45w

–

18w

Wireless Charging

✓

x

x

x

x

LED Light

✓

x

x

x

x

Anderson Connector

x

✓

✓

x

✓

Upgraded Version For Solar Generator: PROGENY solar panel for camping can be compatible with the most solar powered generator on the market (Anderson connector for Jackery Explorer 1000, 5.5*2.1mm DC for ROCKPALS/Flashfish solar power station, 8mm DC for Jackery Explorer and Goal Zero Yeti

Parallel Capability 2 Times Faster: With a parallel cable you can connect 2 same PROGENY 120w solar panels (another is sold separately) to produce more power. Help to charge your power station much faster than before in cloudy days

Portable & Foldable with Kickstand: PROGENY 120 watt solar panel is foldable and only 11.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle. Slightly adjust the angle with the kickstand, you can get 25% more sunlight than flat laying, which is the best choice for recharging your power station on-the-go

45W Max PD USB Outputs: Equipped with 1* USB-C(5V-15V/3A, 45W max) and 1* QC3.0 USB-A(5V-12V/2A; 24W max) output port, PROGENY solar panel 120w can charge multiple small devices at the same time, including smartphones, tablets, digital cameras and more. Please note that USB-C port supports PD charging

Water-Resistant & Durable: Made from durable Oxford cloth, the solar panel 120 watts is water-resistant to endure all weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, climbing, hiking, picnic. Please NOTE: The junction box is not waterproof and please keep it dry