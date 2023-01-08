Top 10 Best goal zero solar charger Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: PROGENY 120 Watt Portable Solar Panel Charger with Kickstand, Parallel Cable, 45W USB-C Quick Charge, Foldable Solar Panel for Jackery Explorer/Goal Zero/BALDR/ROCKPALS Power Station Generator
- Power bank has a large battery capacity of 42800mAh, and uses high-density batteries to load a larger capacity without changing the volume and weight. The super battery life allows you to get rid of the anxiety and worries about the depletion of the device power anytime and anywhere.
- Solar power bank uses strong professional ABS material, Chemical resistant, heat-resistant, and has super surface hardness, high elasticity and toughness. IP67 waterproof,drop-proof and dust-proof, so you no longer worry about damage caused by water/drop, it can work in extreme environments. With more than 1600+ charging life cycles, it is very reliable and durable.
- Power bank is equipped with a super bright LED flashlight with a long range, It can work continuously for up to 100 hours.
- Solar power bank is compatible with all USB devices such as smartphones and tablets. The product has 2 USB output ports, if the device is compatible, it can support the QC3.0 fast charge protocol.
- Friendly reminder:When the solar panel is being cared for, it will generate current to charge the battery, and the indicator light will flash.Solar charging is affected by the instability of sunshine intensity and duration. The battery capacity of the product is very large, so the charging will be very slow and should be used as an emergency function. For daily charging, please use a charger with a power above 5V2A to charge the device.
- 25000mAh High Capacity: The solar power bank charges up 8-10 times for your phone and 3-4 times for your tablet, and it can be used for 9 days on average per charge.
- 4 Large Solar Panels: This solar charger comes with 4 high-performance solar panels that can reach 6W in direct sunlight to keep your phone up and running even in places without electricity.
- Fast Charging: With the upgraded 15W outputs, the portable solar charger can fast charge an iPhone to 50% in 30 minutes. One USB C port and dual USB A ports achieve the simultaneous charging for three devices.
- Built for Outdoors: Rugged construction is dust, shock and splash resistant, you can hang it on a backpack or put it in a bag when camping, hiking. Built in a bright LED flashlight, perfect for power outages and other emergencies.
- 2.5X Recharging: The USB C port supports both input and output. A full recharge will take about only 8 hours with a PD fast charger (not included). Internal security system protects your device from damage.
- RECHARGEABLE SOLAR PANEL: Your portable solar power bank is rechargeable using the free power of the sun. The 5-inch solar panel lets you recharge the 8,000 mAh lithium ion battery without cords or outlets. Or, "fast-charge" your power cell using the included micro-USB cord. This makes it ideal for emergencies, camping, hiking or traveling.
- WATER RESISTANT: IP67 waterproof rating means your solar power bank can stand up to rain & splashes. Rubberized exterior protects your external battery against drops. We’ve dumped it on rocks, plunged it in ice water, and thrown it in the snow. The Patriot Power Cell still works!
- DUAL USB CHARGING PORTS: 2 USB ports let you charge 2 devices at once. Now, you can easily charge any USB-Compatible devices. Your 2 USB ports have outputs of 5V 2.1A. Strong lithium-ion battery can recharge up to 500 cycles. Your portable solar power bank can keep your critical devices powered up in a pinch.
- IDEAL FOR VARIOUS OUTDOOR OR TRAVEL ACTIVITIES: Great for travel, camping, hiking or emergencies. The super-bright LED flashlight brightens up any dark area. The solar panel means you can charge it anywhere you have sun. IP67 water resistant helps it stand up to rain during travel. TSA approved & portable design make it perfect travel companion.
- CHARGES YOUR: iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones, flashlights, radios, e-readers, Kindles, GPS systems, personal cooling fans, cameras, handheld games, music players, iPods, bluetooth speakers, LED lights & anything that charges with a USB cable. With 2 USB ports, you can charge multiple devices at once.
- PROFESSIONAL-GRADE POWER: Our camping light and lantern is built to last and field-tested in varied environments. This rechargeable LED lantern is a lightweight companion for any adventure, providing usable light that is adjustable up to 600 lumens.
- 3 WAYS TO CHARGE: Recharge the internal lithium 5,200-milliampere-hour battery using any USB port, using the sun with a Goal Zero solar panel (not included), or using the built-in hand crank during an emergency. Crank the lantern for 1 minute to power the light for 10 minutes on a low setting.
- PORTABLE OUTDOOR CAMP LANTERN: Fold in the collapsible legs for convenient storage, or expand them to provide a stand for maximum light dispersion. A built-in handle allows for easy carrying and hanging. With its legs expanded, this lantern stands at 4 1/2" W x 5" L x 6 1/2" H and weighs just 1.1 lbs. for easy portability wherever your adventures take you.
- POWER ALL YOUR DEVICES: With the USB output, you can use your Goal Zero rechargeable lantern to power other small devices, such as phones, headlamps, tablets, flashlights, and all your other camping gear, survival gear, and equipment. Never stop your journey because of a low-battery warning!
- EMPOWER HUMAN POTENTIAL: We are driven by a vision for success defined by our impact on people and the planet. To date, we’ve reached 31,000+ people around the world with our community-empowerment and disaster-relief projects. Our team is based in the Wasatch Front in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- MADE FOR SOLAR GENERATORS - With the included 10 different sizes of connectors, Rockpals 100 watt folding solar panels are compatible with most solar generators on the market. 8mm DC Adapter for Jackery Explorer/Anker/Goal Zero Yeti, 5.5*2.1mm for Flashfish/ROCKPALS 250/300/500W. Connect to the XT60 cable (B09QQRV4V8), Rockpals 100 watt panel solar is compatible with EcoFlow River Delta/Bluetti EB3A EB55; Connect to the Anderson cable (B0B1GW13C4), it is compatible with Jackery 1000/Anker 545
- HIGH CONVERSION EFFICIENCY - The A grade 100-watt monocrystalline silicon solar cells provide a high conversion efficiency of up to 23%, generate more energy and perform better than conventional panels in strong sunlight, produce maximum power to charge compatible devices in the least time. Ideally suited for outdoor life, camping, RV trip, picnic, fishing, home emergency, off-grid living power outage supplies, and hurricane preparedness items
- SMART CHARGING TECHNOLOGY - The built-in smart IC chip intelligently identifies your devices, and maximizes its charging speed while protecting your devices from overcharging and overloading. Equipped with 18W USB QC 3.0 and 18W Type C output, provides 4 times the faster-charging speed for your smartphones, tablets, etc. With a professional parallel connector, you can also parallel 2 SP003 100W solar panels to get more output to recharge high capacity power station faster
- FOLDABLE & PORTABLE - Rockpals portable 100w solar charger is designed with a handle, convenient to carry wherever you go. Tie it to a car roof or a tree with the 4 hanging holes, and charge devices freely when you are driving, fishing, climbing, hiking, and anywhere you on the go
- IP65 WATER-RESISTANT & DURABLE - Made from durable 1200D Oxford cloth, the solar panel is with IP65 high water resistant rate, endure all weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities. Please NOTE: The junction box is not waterproof and please keep it dry.
Our Best Choice: PROGENY 120 Watt Portable Solar Panel Charger with Kickstand, Parallel Cable, 45W USB-C Quick Charge, Foldable Solar Panel for Jackery Explorer/Goal Zero/BALDR/ROCKPALS Power Station Generator
Product Description
Portable Solar Panel
Why the solar panel can not produce 120W power when charging to my power station?
120W is theoretical value. Actually solar panels are affected by many factors:
1) Such as the intensity of the light and the angle of the panel put on the ground. Please adjust the agnle of the panel direclty to the sun.
2) The intensity of the light constantly changes. In addition, the angle of the light. Try testing your solar panel under the full sunlight to see. Or you can buy two Progeny 120W in parallel to get double power.
3) There is charging limit from your power station. Such as if the power station supports 45-watt input only, then the max the power will be limit to 45-watt even in a full sun condition
What kind of power station can be charged by Progeny 120W Solar Panel?
Progeny 120W portable solar panel can be compatible with most solar generator on the market.
DC5.5*2.5mm to DC5.5*2.1mm cable: for ROCKPALS 250W, Flashfish, PAXCESS ROCKMAN 300W /500W portable power station;
DC aviation cable: for ROCKPALS 300W portable power station;
8mm DC connector: for Zoombros 330W, BALDR 330W, Jackery Explorer 160/240/500，Goal Zero Yeti 150/400/Temporarily Not for 200X,500X(will update soon);
Anderson connector: For Suaoki/Rockpals 350w/500W portable generator
Can I parallel Progeny 120W with other brands?
No, you can only parallel two Progeny 120W solar panels
Upgraded Version For Solar Generator: PROGENY solar panel for camping can be compatible with the most solar powered generator on the market (Anderson connector for Jackery Explorer 1000, 5.5*2.1mm DC for ROCKPALS/Flashfish solar power station, 8mm DC for Jackery Explorer and Goal Zero Yeti
Parallel Capability 2 Times Faster: With a parallel cable you can connect 2 same PROGENY 120w solar panels (another is sold separately) to produce more power. Help to charge your power station much faster than before in cloudy days
Portable & Foldable with Kickstand: PROGENY 120 watt solar panel is foldable and only 11.6 lbs with an easy-carry handle. Slightly adjust the angle with the kickstand, you can get 25% more sunlight than flat laying, which is the best choice for recharging your power station on-the-go
45W Max PD USB Outputs: Equipped with 1* USB-C(5V-15V/3A, 45W max) and 1* QC3.0 USB-A(5V-12V/2A; 24W max) output port, PROGENY solar panel 120w can charge multiple small devices at the same time, including smartphones, tablets, digital cameras and more. Please note that USB-C port supports PD charging
Water-Resistant & Durable: Made from durable Oxford cloth, the solar panel 120 watts is water-resistant to endure all weather conditions, ideal for outdoor activities such as camping, climbing, hiking, picnic. Please NOTE: The junction box is not waterproof and please keep it dry