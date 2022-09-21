Top 10 Best glow in the dark balls for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Package Contents

1X Albrillo LED RGB Ball1X Remote Control1X Wireless Charging Base1X Adapter1X User Manual

Cordless Portable

Built-in 2000mAh lithium-ion battery, it can be used for up to 12 hours after fully charged. Wireless charging is convenient and fast, adding a sense of technology to your life.

Remote Control

The remote control can work within a distance of 3-5 meters, no need to go to the glow ball light, start a colorful life anytime, anywhere.

16 colors 4 modes

dimmed or brightened

press or remote control

IP68 waterproof

wireless charging and long lighting time

Skin-friendly and Eye Care

The Albrillo spherical lamp emits soft, flicker-free light, which will not harm your eyes.

Using food-grade polyethylene material, environmentally and skin-friendly, you can rest assured that your child can sleep or play with it.

IP68 Waterproof and Durable

Using advanced IP68 waterproof technology to ensure 100% waterproof.

With high-quality PE material, the shell is hard and durable, can withstand a weight of no more than 155 pounds, don’t worry about it being easy to break.

Easy to hang

Put a hang tab on the top so that you can easily hang them in trees or anywhere else.

Such as hanging on the ceiling of the living room for decoration.

Floating Pool light

A nice decoration to the pool. When night falls, turn on the colorful glowing balls on the pool and enjoy a relaxing time.

Romantic Light

With various colors and modes, our led ball light can create a romantic atmosphere and bring you a sweet night.

Ambient Decor Lights

Available for decorating your yard, pool, balcony, garden, grass, landscape, beautiful and more unique charm.

Updated RGBW LED Light & Multi-Color: Upgraded design of 12-inch pool floating light, with 16 static RGB colors, adjustable brightness(dimmed or brightened), and 4 dynamic lighting modes(fade, smooth, flash, strobe), not only for indoor and outdoor daily lighting, but also provide you various options for different scenes, such as lawns, stages, festivals, parties, and weddings.

IP68 Waterproof & More Sturdy: High-density polyethylene material(Not inflatable) and a holeless shell ensure the pool ball lamp completely waterproof and dustproof. You can use it in swimming pools or bathtubs. In addition, you can even sit on the ball light(no more than 155 pounds) and not worry about breaking. Ideal for kids playing and DIY.

Long Lightning & Wireless Charging: Powered by the built-in 2000mAh lithium-ion battery, can make the RGB light ball light up for 8 to 12 hours, longer glowing than other ball lamps. Upgraded wireless charging mode with a charge a base is safer and more convenient.

Remote Control & Removable Metal Hooks: The Newest glowing ball light with a brand-new design can color your life with remote control(4m/13ft control distance) or press the bottom of the ball. Simultaneously, a stainless steel hook makes the pool decoration lights convenient to hang and hold. Easy to be used for hanging parties, camping, ceiling, trees, eaves, etc.

Widely Used & Services: Albrillo LED ball light, is not only a led ball lamp for the pool but also a glow decorative ball indoor and outdoor for the backyard, garden, lawn, pathway, a ball night light for nursing and lighting. With 24 months free warranty and 90 days no liability refund, if you need more help, please feel free to contact us, we will help you at any time.