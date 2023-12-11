Top 10 Best glacier bay keelia single-handle pull-out sprayer kitchen faucet in brushed nickel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Single-Handle Pull-Down Kitchen Faucet with Power Clean



AERBES Commercial Kitchen Faucet Features Industrial Open Coil Design Tailored to the Home Kitchen, and smooth curve design, the AERBES faucet will be at home in any kitchen.

Exclusive anti-explosion technology of the water hose so that your future kitchen faucet, will not burst water hose, and bring you a better kitchen experience.

Two function spray wand – Aerated stream for rinsing and everyday tasks.

Reflex hose automatically retracts from any distance and angle.

Additional Features:

High arc spout swivels 360 degrees

23-inch hose reach

Powerful integrated magnet snaps

Mounts on the sink or countertop; Optional deck plate is included for three-hole installations

Anti-Fingerprint

Keep your faucet looking cleaner with a finish that resists fingerprints and water spots, sink faucet finish is more resistant to stains and maintain

Magnetic Docking

Pull down kitchen faucet Technology

Flexible 23-inch hose that extends to your largest sink

Unique counter-weight technology

Freely Retractable

Automatically returns to its original position, docking securely.

Spray Holes

Multi-layer filtration with splash-proof bubbler, quiet and soft water output, water-saving and splash-proof

Check Valve

The faucet shower has its own check valve, will be no backflow and dripping after the water is turned off, reduce clogging

Quick Connect Installation

Strength explosion-proof drawing flexible hose

Innovative design of durable household drawing hose quick connect system for easy installation, without the need for tools.

Ceramic Valve

The ceramic valve core is anti-drip, strong sealing, wear-resistant and corrosion-resistant

Package Include



Kitchen FaucetA pair of Water Line HosesControl Box; Gravity Ball；Deck PlateMounting AccessoriesInstruction

FAUCET MATERIAL: 304 Pure stainless steel high arc kitchen faucet, Lead-free material, sealing water lock head, kitchen faucet with surface drawing and polishing technology treatment to prevent water stains and fingerprints, faucets for kitchen sinks professional explosion-proof function makes water safer, long performance life

EXTENDED PULL HOSE DESIGN: The water faucet hose can be drawn by 60CM(23.62”), and the self-priming suction stretching retract function is adopted to double gravity automatic, and accurate retracting and can provide a larger range of motion, You can use one control the amount of water with just one hand, one hole kitchen faucet meet the needs of daily life

MAGNETIC DOCKING: Pull Down Kitchen Faucet uses powerful magnets to snap your kitchen sprayer in place so that it stays docked and does not droop over time like other kitchen faucets, beautiful shape gooseneck faucet suitable for all styles of kitchen

WATER-SAVING AERATORS: With advanced air inject technology, the water through the aerator mixes and bubbles better, the water flow is skin-friendly and does not splash providing a more powerful rinse and better cleaning effect

MULTIFUNCTIONAL OUTLET WATER FLOW MODES: One-button change water flow pattern, Faucet have 360 degrees Sprayer, Spout to fit single and double sinks, Stream and spray adapt to what You clean for, high arc kitchen faucet design which provides more space for kitchen sinks to activity