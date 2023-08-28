Top 10 Best glacier bay faucet cartridge assembly Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Fix your leaky faucet with the Danco 3S-10H Sizzling Stem for Glacier Bay Faucets. Replacing a faucet stem is an inexpensive substitute to replacing the whole faucet. A leaky faucet wastes each h2o and energy. The set up of a new faucet stem and seat will end the drip and return your faucet to like new problem.

CARTRIDGE STEM Matches Glacier Bay OEM designs 813-452 866 941 946 971 973

Incorporates – Warm drinking water cartridge stem

NOT Required – No faucet seat demanded

Proportions – Interior dimension length 3, broach S

COMPLIANT – Complies with the Reduction of Lead in Ingesting Drinking water Act (RLDWA)