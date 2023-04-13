Top 10 Best gentent safety canopies Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Run your portable or inverter generator with confidence! Patented, Independent Lab Tested, and Multiple Storm Proven; GenTent is the only ENGINEERED product on the market that keeps generators safe to use in rain and severe weather, while protecting your family and investments from harm.

Our personal fit process ensures that if you give us your generator’s make & model, we’ll find the right GenTent for you!



Three easy steps to WeatherProof your Power!



GenTent has been engineered and custom fit to THOUSANDS of portable generators on the market.

Our UNIVERSAL fit model for open frame generators includes four frame adapters that can be used on square or round tubular frames, as well as for panels or muffler heat shield blocking direct clamp mounts. The frame adapters can also be used for extending your generator frame length and width on small generators.

This model is for open framed portable generators with four vertical frame posts on the frame.

If your generator is:

A fully encased inverter generatorA generator without four vertical frame postsA generator with non-folding or fixed handle

Different kits or accessories are available! Please check our other listings, or go direct to GenTent for these models.

Step 1: Clamp it

Patented self attaching clamp system connects to your portable generator’s existing frame. This mounting style is ENGINEERED for strength, keeping your generator portable!

Step 2: Frame it

Dual cast fiberglass rods mount to the clamp system which adjusts to fit THOUSANDS of different portable generator sizes!

Step 3: Cover it

Our WATERPROOF dual coated canopies cover the frame and secures to the clamp system creating a fully protective system, while maintaining the cooling profile of your portable generator.

Lab & Storm Tested – GenTent Makes the Grade!



Take your generator outside, run it in RAIN, SNOW or WET WEATHER with GenTent to avoid CO poisoning, electrocution, and generator damage.

GenTent is Independently Lab Tested and Rated For :

Up to 70 MPH Forecast WindsHurricane Force Precipitation (12″ per hour)18″ Snow Load (55 LBS.)Flame Retardant (NFPA 701) rating on canopy and component pieces.Waterproof dual coated vinyl – made from rip-stop material – with welded seams.

GenTent Keeps Your Generator Safe, Dry, & Portable!



Our patented dome design allows the GenTent to serve as a watershed for your portable generator, no water or snow build up like flat covers.The self attaching system serves as a strong protective frame for your generator; maintaining consistent air flow for your generator to run at its PEAK performance.The vented top cap allows for any wayward hot air to escape the protective system.GenTent’s engineered ventilation system keeps your generator protection flexible and durable in forecast winds up to 70 MPH – no need for tie downs or extra support.The self attaching electrical apron can be outfitted to either the short or broad side of your generator; allowing protection for your electric panel, and customization for THOUSANDS of different portable generators.

All of our products are designed and tested with consumer safety in mind.



MATERIALS

Dual Coated Marine Grade Vinyl Products.100% Waterproof Fabric with Welded Watertight Seams.Strong Rip-Stop Material – Designed to Last.-25 Degree Celsius, Cold Crack Rated Fabric.Canopies & Components Made with Long Lasting Outdoor Rated Materials.

CARE

All GenTent products, components, materials, and workmanship are rated for use in freezing or arid climates, winds up to seventy mph forecasts, and snow loads up to eighteen inches. GenTent is a company built with customer focus and fair treatment for all business partners. Our organizational mission is to encourage safety in all uses of our products.

SUPPORT

GenTent offers our Perfect Fit Process to ensure our customers are getting the right product for their generator. The GenTent team will always work with customers to ensure that our products live up to their expectations, offering Support for all products.Our New Hampshire based support team is here to answer your questions, assist with installation, verify your setup, or help in any other way we can.

Safely run your portable generator outside in any wet weather – rain, snow, ice, sleet, and wind.

Waterproof and sheds water away, protecting sensitive electrical areas, large door for easy refuel.

Universal running cover for open frame generators with perimeters ranging from 76″-104″.

Patented design maintains generator natural cooling air flow, does not impede generator operation.

Uses GenTent universal adapters and clamps to attach to generator frame.