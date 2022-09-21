Top 10 Best garden hose water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Strong & Effficent: 600W Electric Drinking water Booster Pump, 660GPH (3000L/H) h2o move and 51 PSI water force to transfer water from different containers rapidlyVersitle: Best for drinking water draining or pumping, can be made use of to solve yard flooding challenge, to irrigate back lawn with sprinklers, to pump drinking water for poolSecurity: CE certificated pump and UL certificated cable warranty basic safety, water-proof on/off switch keep away from accidental electric shock triggered by drinking water-spillingTransportable and Strong: Compact and light-weight style and design with cope with for portability, 304 Stainless steel pump head for corrosion-resistance and longevityLarge Application: Up to 26ft suction level, great for modest pool or pond pumping, watering bouquets or resolving backyard flooding

Specification:

Over-all Dimension: 13″ x 7 1/2″ x 9 7/16″ (33 x 19 x24 cm)

Cable Size: 42 1/2″ (108 cm)

Pipe Thread Measurement: G1″

Max. Movement: 659.9GPH (3000 L/H)

Max. Head:115 ft (35 m)

Max. Suction Degree: 26 ft (8 m)

Greatest Particle Passed: <1mm

Power: 600 W (1/4 HP)

Voltage: 115V / 60Hz

Net Weight: 14.66 Lbs (6.65 kg)

Package Content:

1x Transfer Water Pump

1x Manual

Notice:

Hose and sprinkler are Not included.

Must add some water to the pump head before use, otherwise it will dry run and cause damage.

The largest passable particles must be smaller than 1mm. To avoid blockage, please use hose with filter to pump dirty water.

