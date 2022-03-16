Top 10 Best garage door safety sensor replacement Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Ezyopenteck Universal Garage Goor Opener Remote (Model:SM24) works with all major brands of garage door openers. The remote control SM24 has two buttons and can be used with two different garage door manufacturers or frequencies. Easily programs wirelessly to the garage door opener and does not require you to cut into wiring or install an unsightly receiver in your garage. Ezyopenteck Universal Garage Goor Opener Remote is ideal for most applications.

COMPATIBILITY

It is compatible with most popular brands including Liftmaster, Chamberlain, Craftsman, Genie, Stanley, Moore o matic, Linear, and wide frequency from 300MHz-390MHz.

LEARN BUTTON

Compatible with Purple | Red | Yellow | Green learn button or DIP switch garage door opener.

VISOR CLIP

Visor clip included. Convenient for using in the car.

TWO CHANNELS

Two buttons, able to control 2 different garage doors with one remote. Support very old remote like multi-code, DIP switch remote.

Chamerlain/Liftmaster openers: 1240R, 1245R, 1246R, 1255R, 1256R, 1265, 1280R, 1345, 1355, 1356, 2110, 2220, 2245, 2255, 2565, 2280, 2500, 2575, 2580, 2589, 3220, 3240, 3255, 3265, 3266, 3267, 3270, 3280, 3500, 3585, 3595, 3800, 3850, 8165, 8365, 8366,8367, 8500, 8550W, 950CD, 953D, 139.53753. Frequency 310mhz,315mhz or 390 MHZ.

Craftsman: HBW2028.

Liftmaster remote model: 370LM, 371LM, 372LM, 373LM, 374LM, 375UT, 971LM, 973LM, 893MAX.

Chamberlain remote model: KLIK1U.

*Not compatible with garage door openers manufactured by Allstar, Marantec, Hormann, or the newer Liftmaster MyQ type openers.

Compatible Brands

Chamberlain,LiftMaster,Craftsman,Genie,Stanley and more.

Chamberlain,Sears,Craftsman and Liftmaster 1/3 and 1/2 HP chain drive models

Compatible Learn Button

Green/Red/Orange/Purple/Yellow/Dip Switches

Yellow/Purple/Orange/Red/Green/Bule/Dip Switches

Liftmaster 41c4220a

Frequency

310-390MHz

Buttons

12

2

Visor Clip

✓

✓

Complete assembly

Battery

62FF

CR2032

Voltage

9V

3V

Works With Major Brands: Chamberlain/LiftMaster,Linear,Craftsman,Genie,Overhead Door,Stanley,Linear Multi Code,Linear Moor-O-Matic and more garage door openers with Purple/Yellow/Orange/Red/Green learn button or DIP Switch on the opener. Checking the colour and manufactured year of your opener, you would figure out if it will work or not.

IMPORTANT: Access Master,Do-it,Gatheron,LiftMaster,Link Control,Master Mechanic,Raynor,Sears Craftsman,Steel Craft,True Value are all compatible with Chamberlain technology.Please refer to the learn button colour and dip switch setting of Chamberlain in manual to set our remote control to work with above brands .

TWO CHANNELS: Two buttons,support 2 seperate garage door openers with brands in one remote. Support very old remote like multi-code, DIP switch remote. (No need to carry different remotes for 2 different openers).

MODELS: Chamerlain/Liftmaster openers: 1345, 1355, 1356, 3220, 3240, 3265, 3270, 3280, 3800, 3500, 3850, 3585, 3595, 950CD, 953D 139.53753. Craftsman: HBW2028. Liftmaster remote model: 370LM, 371LM, 372LM, 373LM, 374LM, 375UT, 971LM, 973LM, 893MAX. Chamberlain remote model: KLIK1U.

