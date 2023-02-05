Top 10 Best g shock solar atomic Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About BINLUN WATCH

As a fashion watch brand, BINLUN carries the advantages of oriental and western art culture, owns the ability of research & development. It is committed to build a user’s friendly watch brand. What you get not just a timepiece, it is also an art craft.

SPECIFICATION:

Case Thickness: 11mm

Case Diameter: 40mm

Band Width: 20mm

Display Type: Analog

Movement: Japanese Automatic

BINLUN Men’s Skeleton Automatic Watch:



Stainless steel case with black dial and golden skeleton movement;Japanese 21Jewels automatic movement with analog display;Shock and scratch-resistant synthetic sapphire crystal watch window;Water resistant to 5 ATM / 50 meters / 165 feet;Glass exhibition case back allows you to enjoy the beauty of automatic movement.

Creative Luminous Watch Hands



This men’s watch uses the fluorescent powder, the pointer and time mark will glow in the dark if the dial absorbs enough light energy. The luminous function makes it easy for you to read the time at night.

BEST GIFT:

An ideal companion for any occasion.A perfect dressing for any clothing.A great gift for your loved ones.A perfect gift choice for various festivals.

Convenient and Comfortable

316L stainless steel watch strap with butterfly deployment buckle, which is durable and friendly to your skin. It is convenient to wear and take off the watch. You will feel relax and comfortable when wear it on you wrist.

Package Include:

1 * BINLUN Men’s Wrist Watch1 * Operation Instruction1 * Cleaning Cloth1 * Watch Box

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.2 x 3.9 x 3.1 inches; 11.22 Ounces

Department‏:‎Mens

Date First Available‏:‎November 28, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎BINLUN

ASIN‏:‎B0784SHN4H

Japanese 21Jewels MIYOTA automatic mechanical movement, self-winding, it will be winded when you are walking, moving or doing daily thing

Water resistant to 5 ATM / 50 meters / 165 feet : Available for raindrop,splashing water, bathing,swimming,NOT press any button under the water.Please kindly be noted watch must be dried after it’s wet, better to protect waterproof function

Super luminous hands and hour markers,synthetic sapphire crystal dial window with scratch resistant,shock-resistant

Band material:18K gold-plated stainless steel,Band width 20mm,Case thickness 11mm,Case Diameter 40mm.Suggestion:before you buy it,better to measure your hand size for wheather it’s suitable for you or not.If necessary,contact us for size you need