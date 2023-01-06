Top 10 Best furniture slider for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Functions:

These adhesive backed self stick home furniture sliders offer optimum high-quality flooring movers and work wonderful for any furnishings software.

Peel absent adhesive backing and implement to a clean ,dry area.

Use them on all your favored goods, including tables, sofas, beds, dressers, recliners, significant appliances and far more.

Technical specs:

Materials: PP,EVA

Form: Rectangle

Measurement: 1-1/3″ x 7/8″x 1/4″(35 x 25 x 6mm)(L*W*T)

Weight：56g

🛒Deal Articles:

12pcs x Household furniture Gliders

Take note:

1.The colors may well have variance as the diverse exhibit, make sure you fully grasp.

2.Please make it possible for 1-2mm error because of to handbook measurement, please make sure you do not intellect in advance of you bid.

👌Quality Assurance: If there is any high-quality difficulty, be sure to sense free to call us. Refund or Replacement for any high quality problem.

💎12 Packs of rectangle shaped sliders, 1-1/3 Inch x 7/8 Inch (L*W).

💎Made of PTFE(Polytetrafluoroethene) and higher good quality rubber with self-stick pad.

💎6mm/.24″ thick, simple to endure huge home furniture, pressure invariance.

💎Put this merchandise in the base of the large pieces of furnishings, can easily go the furniture with no the flooring, furnishings scratches. Reusable and straightforward to clean up.

💎Can be used on: Tables, sofas, beds, dressers, recliners, large appliances or a lot a lot more.