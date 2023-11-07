Top 10 Best furniture safety straps Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Tiny Chick's Hinged Household furniture Anchors securely connect household furniture to the wall to enable avoid accidental tipping over because of to climbing children. The adjustable straps make them appropriate for use on e-book cases, dressers, display screen cupboards and far more. For added-significant or tall household furniture use more than two straps. These are good for animals and in earthquake zones also.

ADJUSTABLE STRAP: The adjustable straps make them acceptable for use on reserve situations, dressers, show cupboards and additional.

One of a kind HINGED Structure: Our furnishings anchors are unique in the simple fact that they have a hinged style. Through ASTM Basic safety Screening, we discovered a hinged layout minimized pressure and taken care of the proper angle when forces shift for more longevity.

Large Application: Small Chicks Hinged Home furnishings Anchors are not just for young children! They are great for curious pets & earthquake zones.

Safety COMPLIANCE: Headquartered in the United states with merchandise built by mothers and fathers. Relaxation confident when you obtain a Little Chicks product that you are investing in a item that was crafted and developed with the maximum degree of security and care.