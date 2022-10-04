Top 10 Best furniture for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] A spline is the long, rounded, flexible piece of material you will see in the rails of your sling patio or pool furniture, awnings or slide out covers on RVs which insert in the loop sewn on each side of the fabric sling. This is used to keep the fabric securely attached across the two rails. When cut, spline is called a sling rod and is inserted into the sling pocket to keep the sling from pulling out of the sling rail. The spline must be large enough to keep from slipping through the opening slot running along the rails yet not too big to fit well in the ends of the rails for easier installation. Most quality patio or pool sling furniture such as Winston, Woodard, Tropitone, Mallin, Carter Grandle, Brown Jordan, Agio, Innova, Telescope, Lyon Shaw, is designed to use spline material to install the fabric replacement slings on the frame. There are some exceptions like Homecrest or Samsonite which use two layers of material on some of their furniture to slide the slings over an internal frame. If you do not have your old slings you may measure the slot width running up the rail and find which size you will need. Make sure you find the widest area of the rail slot and be sure your spline choice is just slightly bigger than that rail slot area so that it will keep the fabric in place when tightened.

25′ Foot .22″ Vinyl Sling Spline For Patio Pool Furniture Repair or Replacement

A spline is the long, rounded, flexible piece of material you will see in the rails of your sling patio or pool furniture inserted in the loop sewn on each side of the fabric sling. This is used to keep the fabric securely attached across the two rails. The spline must be large enough to keep from slipping through the opening slot running along the rails yet not too big to fit well in the ends of the rails for easier installation.

The estimated lengths needed are as follows: Ottoman requires 4-6 feet, Chair requires 6-8 feet, Lounge requires 12-16 feet

Our vinyl, solid spline is extruded for outdoor use, it is commercial quality 100% virgin solid vinyl with ultra violet inhibitors manufactured into the produc