Top 10 Best fundamentals of occupational safety and health Reviews

fundamentals of occupational safety and health – Are you finding for top 10 great fundamentals of occupational safety and health for your budget in 2022? Our AI system had scanned more than 57,946 customer satisfaction about top 10 best fundamentals of occupational safety and health in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

SaleBestseller No. 1
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
  • Friend, Mark A. (Author)
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 616 Pages - 07/16/2018 (Publication Date) - Bernan Press (Publisher)
$55.10
SaleBestseller No. 2
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health (Fundamentals of Occupational Safety & Health)
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health (Fundamentals of Occupational Safety & Health)
  • Used Book in Good Condition
  • Friend, Mark A. (Author)
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 504 Pages - 07/01/2010 (Publication Date) - Government Institutes, Inc. (Publisher)
$18.99
SaleBestseller No. 3
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
  • Bernan Press
  • Friend, Mark A. (Author)
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 560 Pages - 06/23/2014 (Publication Date) - Bernan Press (Publisher)
$85.00
Bestseller No. 4
Occupational Safety and Health: Fundamental Principles and Philosophies
Occupational Safety and Health: Fundamental Principles and Philosophies
  • Amazon Kindle Edition
  • Reese, Charles D. (Author)
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 403 Pages - 06/14/2017 (Publication Date) - CRC Press (Publisher)
$55.61
Bestseller No. 5
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
  • Friend, Mark (Author)
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 616 Pages - 06/30/2022 (Publication Date) - Bernan Press (Publisher)
$105.00
SaleBestseller No. 6
Fundamentals of Industrial Hygiene, 5th Edition (Occupational Safety and Health)
Fundamentals of Industrial Hygiene, 5th Edition (Occupational Safety and Health)
  • Used Book in Good Condition
  • Hardcover Book
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 1100 Pages - 12/27/2001 (Publication Date) - National Safety Council Press (Publisher)
$5.78
SaleBestseller No. 7
Fundamental Principles of Occupational Health and Safety
Fundamental Principles of Occupational Health and Safety
  • Alli, Benjamin (Author)
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 112 Pages - 09/01/2001 (Publication Date) - Intl Labour Organisation (Publisher)
$6.38
SaleBestseller No. 8
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health
  • Used Book in Good Condition
  • Kohn, James P. (Author)
  • English (Publication Language)
  • 429 Pages - 01/01/1996 (Publication Date) - Abs Consulting (Publisher)
$9.39
Bestseller No. 9
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health (Fundamentals of Occupational Safety & Health) [Paperback] [2010] Fifth Edition Ed. Mark A. Friend, James P. Kohn
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health (Fundamentals of Occupational Safety & Health) [Paperback] [2010] Fifth Edition Ed. Mark A. Friend, James P. Kohn
  • aa (Author)
  • 01/20/1994 (Publication Date) - Government Institutes (Publisher)
$21.62
Bestseller No. 10
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health 1st edition by Kohn, James P.; Friend, Mark A.; Winterberger, Celeste A.; K published by Abs Consulting Paperback
Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Health 1st edition by Kohn, James P.; Friend, Mark A.; Winterberger, Celeste A.; K published by Abs Consulting Paperback
  • 01/01/1996 (Publication Date) - Abs Consulting (Publisher)
$10.00
The seventh version of this preferred handbook offers a comprehensive and up-to-date overview of the occupational security and wellness industry and the difficulties security professionals encounter nowadays, and does so in an accessible and partaking method. An exceptional introductory reference for the two learners and industry experts, Fundamentals of Occupational Safety and Wellbeing offers practical info on technology, management, and regulatory compliance difficulties, covering crucial subject areas like organizing, staffing, directing, and assessing occupational security courses and methods.

All main occupational protection and health and fitness subject areas are tackled in this extensive quantity, such as basic safety-similar legal guidelines and rules, harmful products, workplace violence, the danger of terrorism, and OSHA&#39s recordkeeping normal. This new edition has been revised and current through to include things like new facts on a wide range of subject areas.

The guide contains a useful directory of methods these as security and overall health associations, Initial Responder organizations, and point out and federal agencies. The hottest edition of this go-to reference operate demonstrates the legal and cultural local climate of basic safety and health in an very easily comprehensible and properly-arranged format, offering visitors a prosperity of occupational security and well being facts suitable at their fingertips.

Publisher‏:‎Bernan Push Seventh version (July 16, 2018)
Language‏:‎English
Paperback‏:‎616 web pages
ISBN-10‏:‎1598889826
ISBN-13‏:‎978-1598889826
Item Weight‏:‎1.8 kilos
Dimensions‏:‎6.09 x 1.32 x 8.98 inches

