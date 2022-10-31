Top 10 Best frost king air conditioner support bracket Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service Description

Qualward Universal Window Air Conditioner Aid Bracket

Enhance the basic safety of your air conditioner set up wi th the common light-duty air conditioner assistance bracket.

Characteristics:

Installs from inside of the household in minutes

Normally takes the stress and body weight off the window sill

Strong epoxy-coated thick metal plate, matte surface helps prevent the A/C to drop out of the window

Will work with any model title Window Mounted Air Conditioner

Window Prerequisites:

Window sill thickness are not able to exceed 16 inches

Window sill will have to be a minimal of 1 1/4 inches deep for positioning base

Window sill ought to be ready to settle for 2 1/2 inches prolonged screws

Sliding window lip or window stool are not able to exceed 1 7/8 inches

Cannot be utilized with slide casement or casement windows

Requirements:

– Fits wall thickness from 2″ to 15.2″

– 17″ lengthy A/C resting area

– The help retains up to 165 pounds

– Support A/C BTU rankings of: 7,000 BTU-24,000 BTU

Base and blocks

Max adjustable angle of 20 degree could increase the peak to 2-2/5″

Leveling bubble

Assure suitable mounting angle.

Rubber foot pad

Prevent the leg foot slide from the wall.

Wrenches to safe the leg

Use 10 mm socket wrench to safe lock nut with the bolt.

Universal Design and style – adapts to most window units (verify description beneath for window necessities).

INDOOR Set up – uncomplicated breezy install, with no exterior work, just drilling into window sill.

Relieve STREE ON THE WINDOW – Transfers the tension and weight from the window sill and sash to the assistance and window body for safety.

Matches WALL THICKNESS from 2″ to 15.2″, special created-in bubble degree to appropriate mounting slope placement

ALL Essential Components Involved and all weather conditions construction.US Patent Pending. All Legal rights Reserved.