Top 10 Best frigidaire 12000 btu air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best frigidaire 12000 btu air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times.Controller type:Button Control.Air Flow efficiency:136 CFM
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
Frigidaire FFRE053WAE Window Air Conditioner, 5000 BTU, White
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Use less energy than standard air conditioners reducing your energy usage, and ultimately lowering your utility bills.Controller type:Remote Control.Air Flow efficiency:150 CFM
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
Frigidaire FFRE063WAE Window Air Conditioner, 6,000 BTU, White
- Multi-Speed Fan: Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Sleep Mode: Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Use less energy than standard air conditioners reducing your energy usage, and ultimately lowering your utility bills
Frigidaire FFRE153WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 15,100 BTU with Energy Star Certified, Multi-Speed Fan, Sleep Mode, Programmable Timer, Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Use less energy than standard air conditioners reducing your energy usage, and ultimately lowering your utility bills
- Multi-Speed Fan: Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility
- Sleep Mode: Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
Frigidaire FHWC253WB2 Window Air Conditioner, 25,000 BTU with Easy Install Slide Out Chassis, Energy Star Certified, Multi-Speed Fan, Eco Mode, White. 26.5"D x 26.5"W x 18.63"H
- Easy Installation: Easily install this air conditioner; this unit distributes the weight into two pieces using a slide-out chassis
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Our air conditioners meet strict criteria to guarantee energy efficient performance, without sacrificing cool air
- Multi-Direction Airflow: Enables optimum circulation and cooling with 6-way directional airflow and three different fan speeds
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your air conditioner working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter. The Clean Filter Alert will also notify you when it’s time to clean your filter
- Eco Mode: Keep your room cool and comfortable; this unit turns on and off at different intervals to ensure that the room stays at the set temperature
Frigidaire FHPC082AC1 Portable Room Air Conditioner, 5500 BTU with a Multi-Speed Fan, Dehumidifier Mode, Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White
- 3-in-1 with Multi-Speed Fan plus Dehumidifying Dry Mode: Enjoy more cooling flexibility with two different fan speeds plus dehumidifying Dry Mode to keep your room cool and comfortable while also removing excess moisture from the air.Controller type:Remote Control
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- Compact, Portable Design: Easily move this compact, light weight air conditioner from room to room using caster wheels, providing cool air when and where you need it
- Programmable Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home by presetting the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Remote Control: Precisely control the temperature and fan speed from across the room
Frigidaire GHWQ123WC1 Inverter Quiet Temp Room Air Conditioner, 12,000 BTU with Wi-Fi Connected, Energy Star Certified, Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, Eco Mode, in White
- Extra Quiet Performance at 42dBA: Relax and enjoy home life without disruptions; this air conditioner performs 2 % quieter than a standard air conditioner
- More Consistent, Energy Efficient Cooling: Experience more consistent, energy efficient cooling with our inverter technology that offers optimized airflow, ensuring a consistent temperature throughout your room
- ENERGY STAR Most Efficient: Winner of the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient award, this air conditioner offers up to 46% annual energy savings over a standard air conditioner
- Wi-Fi Connected with The Frigidaire App: Cool your room anywhere, anytime from your smart device using Wi-Fi and the Frigidaire app
- Optimum Air Circulation with Auto Swing Louver: This air conditioner reaches more angles of the room for optimum circulation and cooling with an auto swing louver and three different fan speeds for powerful, yet smooth air movement
Frigidaire 12,000 BTU Connected Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner
- Cool your room anywhere, anytime from your smart device with the Frigidaire app. At your convenience remotely turn the unit on or off, change temperatures, control modes, create custom schedules, and adapt fan speeds to best meet your comfort.
- Energy Star: Uses less energy than standard air conditioners reducing your energy usage and ultimately lowering your utility bills.
- Washable Filter: Trap particulates from the air and keep your air conditioner working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter.
- Works with Amazon Alexa & The Google Assistant: Turn your unit on and off, set a temperature, and raise and lower the temperature by simply speaking to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- Multi-Directional Air Flow: Enables optimum circulation and cooling with 6-way directional airflow and three different fan speeds.
Frigidaire FFRE103WAE Window Air Conditioner, 10,000 BTU, White
- Multi-Speed Fan: Features three different fan speeds, for more cooling flexibility
- Energy Saver Mode: Reduce your utility bills in this mode. It cools similarly to central air, with the unit turning on and off at different intervals to ensure the room stays at the set temperature
- Sleep Mode: Maximum comfort throughout the evening hours with the added benefit of energy savings. With Sleep Mode, the temperature gradually increases a few degrees over the evening
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
FRIGIDAIRE FFRS1022R1 10000 BTU 115-volt Slider/Casement Room Full-Function Remote Control Window Air Conditioner, 10,000, White
- Specially designed for casement-window or sliding-window installation - installation kit included (Not suitable for standard-window installation)
- 10,000 BTU air conditioner cools a room up to 450 sq. ft. with dehumidification up to 3.4 pints per hour (Uses standard 115V electrical outlet)
- Multi-speed electronic controls with 24-hr. on/off timer and full-function remote control
- Auto cool, Energy Saver mode, Sleep mode, 4-way air direction and washable mesh filter with check filter alert
- Energy Efficiency Ratio (EER): 10.4
Our Best Choice: Frigidaire Home Comfort White 12,000 BTU 10.5 Eer 230V Through-The-Wall Air Conditioner – FFTA1233U2
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
