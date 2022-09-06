Top 10 Best fresh drops bathroom odor preventor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Meet Cleanlogic’s Four Lines of Bath and Body Products



BATH & BODY

• Cleanlogic Bath and Body line provides personalized solutions to all your body care needs.

• With full body solutions for exfoliating, facial and skin care, sensitive skin, removing makeup, and more.

DETOXIFY

• Cleanlogic Detoxify products feature bath and body exfoliators infused with activated charcoal.

• The activated charcoal easily absorbs into the skin to help draw out oil and dirt from clogged pores.

SPORT

• Cleanlogic Sport is designed for the active body in mind.

• Our shower exfoliators are made to scrub away dirt and impurities.

SUSTAINABLE

• Cleanlogic Sustainable are sustainable bath products made with certified organic cotton†.

• Alternative packaging materials are always 100% free of tree paper and dyes.

Best Used For

• Remove dry, damaged skin with our Large Body Exfoliator • Get rid of dirt and oil building up in your pores.

• Easily remove dry, damaged skin with these exfoliating shower gloves. • Promote a smoother feel to skin with a healthy-looking glow.

• This exfoliating face mitt doubles as a body exfoliator too! • Help unclog pores, prevent ingrown hairs and restore smooth skin.

• Organic cotton & recycled materials create an exfoliating washcloth that stretches up to 3X. • Provides a deep clean in hard to reach areas.

Exfoliation level

Moderate

Heavy

Heavy

Moderate

Use with regular body wash

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cleaning

Running water

Running water

Running water

Running water (also machine washable)

Drying

Hang Dry

Hang Dry

Hang Dry

Hang Dry

Contains

3x Large Body Exfoliators, Assorted Colors

3 Pairs of Bath & Shower Bath Gloves

3x Grooming and Body Mitt, Assorted Colors

3x Exfoliating Strecth Cloth

Animal Testing free

✓

✓

✓

✓

Braile Packaging

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cleanlogic line

BATH AND BODY

DETOXIFY

SPORT

SUSTAINABLE

† Organic Certifying body: Control Union Certifications B.V.; certificate number: CU1003492OCS-2021-00051740; certification valid dates: 05/28/2021 – 03/02/2022

Product Dimensions‏:‎3.62 x 2.79 x 5.19 inches; 3.04 Ounces

UPC‏:‎813606024697

Manufacturer‏:‎AmazonUs/IMSB9

ASIN‏:‎B08M55QDMY

Environmentally Friendly: Fresh Drop is a highly concentrated plant extract that neutralizes embarrassing odors on contact and is safe to use on any toilet, septic system, camper, portable, and others

Bath and Body Care: Nothing feels as good as being nice and clean; Shop Cleanlogic’s selection of bath accessories, eye masks, shower caps, sponges, brushes and scrubbers

Braille Packaging: Committed to incorporating functional Braille on its packaging where possible, Cleanlogic aims to help blind and visually impaired individuals lead a more independent life

Clean to Perfection: Cleanlogic has a full line of bath essentials, body products and spa accessories; For a long soak, quick rinse or decadent steam, Cleanlogic will help you get clean, look good and feel amazing