Top 10 Best freestanding tub faucet oil rubbed bronze Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

The Votamuta Floor Mount Bathtub Faucet is constructed with the highest quality Brass and with an attractive oil rubbed bronze finish to match. it comes with Two functions, including a waterfall tub spout and a hand-held showerhead. Off/On Handle and Diverter Knob are added to control the functions and water temperature.

Finish:Oil Rubbed BronzeFaucet Height:43.3″Spout Height:39.3″Spout Reach:7″Base Plate Size:6″Handheld Sprayer Hose Length:59″Connection Size:US 3/8 StandardMain Body Material:BrassHand Sprayer Head Material:BrassFlow Rate:Max 6 GPM / 34 LPM (tub spout); 2.5 GPM / 9.5 LPM (hand shower) Not suitable for low pressure. Recommended water pressure is 0.3~0.6 MPa (3~6 bar).

About Votamuta

Votamuta is a manufacturer of high end home improvement products that help you make your home a better place to live.Votamuta provide kitchen faucets,basin faucets,shower faucet,bathtub faucets,shower panel and so on.you will find what you like on Votamuta at some of the most affordable prices on the market.

Bathtub Faucets

Shower Faucets

Basin Faucets

Kitchen Faucets

Shower Panel

Votamuta Bathroom Floor Mounted Tub Filler Shower Faucet Single Handle Hot Cold Free Standing Bathtub Shower Mixer Tap with Hand Sprayer Oil Rubbed Bronze



An Absolutely Transcendental Experience

Votamuta Tub Filler Faucet built from solid brass, it immerse yourself in a truly relaxing shower experience and enjoy the modern style of this beautifully designed bathtub faucet

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Swivel Tub Spout

Solid Brass Handheld Sprayer

59″ Stainless Steel Handheld Sprayer Hose

US 3/8 Standard Connection

6″ Round Base Plate

Tub Spout



Solid Brass ConstructionSpout Height:39.3″ Spout Reach:7″

Handheld Sprayer Head



Solid Brass Construction Come with 59″ stainless steel hand shower hose

Diverter Control Knob

Switching Tub Spout to Handheld Sprayer Head Work

Round Base Plate

High quality and Stable Base Design: Includes Bracket and Bolts(3pcs) to bolted the faucet to the floor

Hot and Cold Waterlines

Come with hot cold water supply lines with US 3/8 standard connection

Package Content

It is easy to install it

Finish

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Gold

Brushed Nickel

Gold

Black Oil Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

Faucet Height

43.3″

43.3″

39.76″

43.3″

43.3″

43.3″

Durable Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish: Resists tarnish and corrosion from daily use.

Faucet Height:43.3″;Spout Height:39.37″;Spout Reach:7″

The handheld shower with powerful spray is perfect for washing or cleaning the bathtub. 360 degree swivel spout,fill up the bathtub quickly.

Floor mounted, Include all the installation hardware and two supply lines with 3/8″ connection,easy to install.

Modern contemporary design perfect for all homes and interiors