Top 10 Best free standing tub faucet brushed nickel Reviews

Product Description

About Wowkk

Wowkk was designed and built up by Kevin & Kate. The goal of our company is to make every customer enjoy the comfort and happiness of our products.

The meaning of Wowkk is:

Wow – We hope every customer will be happy and exciting when receive and use our product.

K – Keep Kind, we will always be friendly and enthusiastic toward every customer.

K – Keep Knowlegeable, we will always keep learning to provide the highest quailty product to everyone.

Wowkk Brushed Nickel Freestanding Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower



Product Features

Valve Type: Ø40mm Karox Ceramic Cartridge Flow Rate: Max 6 GPM(Tub Spout); 2.5 GPM(Handheld Shower)Hot &Cold Waterlines: 1/2” Hose Connection(3/8” hoses can be customized as required)Hand Shower: Brass Shower Hose: Stainless SteelDimensionsOverall Height: 43.5″ (1105mm) Spout Height: 38.58″ (980mm) Spout Reach: 8.46″ (215mm)

Telephone Design

The hand shower is adopted modern and elegant design. It’s perfectly integrated with the main faucet.Telephone style hand shower, avoid leaking water from hand shower dripping on the floor when you turn the faucet off.

360 Degree Swivel Spout with High-Arc Spout Design

360 Degree Swivel Spout allows you to adjust the position of the spout according to your own habits.High-Arc Spout Design, it is modern and beautiful with the faucet perfect ground union is an organic whole.

360 Degree Pivoting Hand Shower with 59 inches Hose

360 Degree Pivoting Hand Shower, perfect for full body shower or cleaning the tub.59 inches high quality stainless steel shower hose, durable, corrosion resistant and easy to install.

Better Water Flow

Using Ø40mm Karox Ceramic Cartridge and Ø28mm Spout with Neoperl Aerator for better water flow.It fills up the 55Gal bathtub about 10 minutes at 60psi.

Stable Base Design

Tripod bracket takes advantage of the stability of the triangle to make sure the faucet is in stable state.The faucet is easy to install, all the mounting parts are included in a package, and the rough-in part is no needed for our faucet to be installed.

Hoses Customization

1/2” hot & cold hoses for large water flow(3/8” hoses can be customized as required). Special hoses size and length can be customized as required.Pre-sale and after-sale consultationTEL: 646-492-3448

Using Ø40mm Karox Ceramic Cartridge and Ø28mm Spout with Neoperl Aerator for larger water flow

