Top 10 Best free standing toilet paper holder Reviews

Top 10 Best free standing toilet paper holder in 2023 Comparison Table
- Tear a single piece of paper towel single handedly, paper towel edge is always accessible and does not unravel
- Spring activated arm locks open for loading, weighted, non slip base for stability
- Freestanding paper towel holder accommodates any size or brand of paper towels, The weighted stainless steel base and wide rim hold rolls in place, while the brushed stainless steel design looks elegant on any kitchen countertop.
- Brushed stainless steel, measures 7 inches in diameter by 13 inches high
- Dimensions 7 x 7 x 13 inches, packaged weight 2.01 pounds
- Material - Made by premium stainless steel, with matte black finish, rustproof and waterproof to ensure long time use.
- Dimensions(L*W*H) - 6.7*6.7*11.8 inches, it's suitable for every standard kitchen roll.
- Easy to Use - Put any size or brand of tissue paper into the rod and tear the paper from bottom to top. The design helps keep roll paper from unraveling and keep your table tidy and organized.
- Stable Base - The paper towel holder has a weighted base, can help you one hand-operate easily, and a non-slip silicone pad is added on the bottom to stay the paper towel holder in place when you are tearing paper sheets. It also prevents the mental scratching of your countertop.
- Easy to Install - Please follow detail step-by-step installation instructions, practical and simple kitchen roll holder suit for every style kitchen environment.
- 【Two kinds of usage】: The towel rack is detachable. It can be assembled to hang on a door, or it can be disassembled and nailed to a wall. Two removable rods that can be removed in a very simple way without the need for any tools.
- 【Occasions】: Towel racks are suitable for bathrooms, kitchens, cupboards, living rooms, bedrooms, swimming pools, etc. Towel racks are great for hanging towels, bathrobes, coats, beach towels, bags, umbrellas, and kitchenware.
- 【Material】: Made of high quality high manganese steel, with black sand blasting, feel smooth, carving carefully, durable, waterproof and rustproof.
- 【Package】: 1 x Door mount towel rack, 3 x Rectangle sponge pads, 4 x screw anchors, 4 x screws. As shown in the picture.
- 【Size】: 15inchL x 1.7inchD x 10.3inchH (38cmL x 4.5cmD x 26.3cmH). For standard doors with a thickness of 1.7 inches (4.5 cm). To give you a good experience, we recommend hanging towel racks on doors between 1.4 and 1.7 inches (3.5-4.5cm) thick.
- 【RUSTPROOF】Constructed by HEAVY-DUTY SUS304 stainless steel with black finish, a durable material to protect against corrosion & rust. Designed with clean lines and contemporary styling make your Bathroom simple and fresh.
- 【FITS BIG ROLL】Max length of paper roll is 5-inch. Holds even mega rolls of toilet tissue. Large stainless steel knob at the bar end prevents toilet paper roll from falling off.
- 【TWO INSTALLATION OPTIONS】Horizontal or vertical are both available for mounting, accommodating an Anti-Rotation design to keep horizontal or vertical direction.
- 【ECO-FRIENDLY SURFACE TREATED】MATTE BLACK finish, using Eco-friendly Paint, passed a 48-hour of salt spray test, smooth surface, creating a simple and elegant appearance, offers the best solution to Anti-fingerprint, modern style in your bathroom, bedroom, toilet and kitchen.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】All hardware fittings are included in the package, you could enjoy the installation process, the installation instruction will help you greatly.
- PACKAGE- 2 pcs white toilet paper rollers with spring loaded action. Excellent replacement for your old, damaged or missing toilet paper holders.
- EASY INSTALLATION- easy application, simply apply pressure to one side and press fit the opposite side to install or remove it.
- CONSTRUCTION – Built with durable plastic material and tamper tip with 3 steps to ensure correct and proper installation.
- FITMENT- Universal fitment with 6 1/2 inches in length and 4 1/4 inches when compressed. Applicable to most of toilet paper holder. Sturdy spring to secure roller on to the holder.
- DIMENSION – 6 1/2 Inches in Length, 31/32 inches in diameter
- Convenient carrying knob for easy transport
- Smooth rotation for effortless ripping
- One-handed design for quick cleanup
- Stainless steel construction complements any kitchen décor
- Raised lip keeps even jumbo-sized rolls contained
- 【Upgrade and reinforcement】: The paper tower holder upgrade square tube with double nuts bottom fixing, provide excellent stability
- 【High quality material】: The rack is made of 304 stainless steel, make it stay bright and shiny in the wet area like kitchen and bathroom
- 【Space saving】:The paper tower holder can either installed vertically or horizontally under the wall or cabinet as demanded.
- 【Wide range of uses】: Kitchen towel, dish cloth or toilet paper, the paper tower holder can be used to hang various item in your kitchen and bathroom.
- 【Dual installation method】: 1. Self adhesive : suitable for smooth surfaces such as wood, ceramic tile, marble, metal and glass. 2. Drilling mounting: suitable for wall paper, painted cement wall and other kinds of uneven surfaces not suitable to stick on.
- 【Freestanding Design】This freestanding paper towel holder and dispenser is easy to move anywhere in the kitchen; ideal for kitchens or bathrooms that don't have wall-mounted fixtures, the angled tip of this paper towel holder countertop will add to your home's overall appeal and Feature.
- 【Suction Cup Base Design】After upgrading the installation, the bottom of the paper towel holder adds four round suction cups, which maintain good adhesion with the smooth table and will not loosen or shake. You can tear off the paper towels with one hand.
- 【Stylish and Durable】The high-quality steel structure can be used for a long time and looks good with any decoration. It is not only convenient to use paper towels, but also saves space and beautifies the space.
- 【Reasonable Size】This paper plate dispenser measures 13.8 x 6.7 x 2 inches. The design is simple, does not take up space, and can accommodate most of the paper towels on the market.
- 【Compact Design】Space saving design ideal for small kitchen and restroom spaces; use in kitchens, half bathrooms, and anywhere with limited storage space; ideal for small living spaces, apartments, college dorms, RVs, campers, boats, and cabins
- Elegant design: Free-Standing Black Toilet Paper Holder for any Bathroom and Restroom. Dimension: 25.4 x 6.1x 5.9 Inch.
- Space Saving: Toilet paper holder stand dispenses one roll and holds three spare rolls. The roller arm cap can keep toilet paper roll in place, prevent it from falling off.
- High quality: The toilet paper holder made of high quality material, rust-proof and easy to clean, non-slip.
- Easy to install: Just connect the toilet paper holder stand with screws tightening within 1 minutes.
- Benefits: If the product has quality problems, it can be replaced for free.
- 【Space-Saving Storage】-This bathroom storage cabinet small size perfect for small spaces.If your bathroom have limited space,use narrow bathroom cabinet to save the day for all of your bathroom storage needs.Small bathroom storage cabinet are an easy way to clear clutter,help you to keep your bathroom well-stocked.
- 【Toilet Paper Storage】-This toilet paper cabinet features a flip-up top shelf that can be lifted to load a new roll into the dispenser,easy to replacing toilet-paper roll,perfect size for holding a cell phone;removing inner movable shelf that 21.6''H enough space to holding toilet brush or plunger,use this bathroom organizer can store up 5 rolls of toilet paper.
- 【Waterproof Bathroom Storage】-This small bathroom cabinet made from waterproof PVC,easy to clean,making it perfect for bathroom storage,the bottom of this toilet storage cabinet features raised feet to keep its contents dry and away from bathroom floor,the slatted design has an airy look and promotes air circulation,preventing your rolls from getting damp.
- 【Door Shelves Storage】-This skinny bathroom storage cabinet with 3 open shelves,provides much storage space,it can incorporate your small plant stand,TP,candles,wipes,cell phone into your bathroom decor,a shutter door great to hiding any other bathroom products.A great bathroom organizer make easier to keep items tidy for a busy family.
- 【Notes-Before Purchase】-Small Size 5.9"L x 6.7"W x 31.5"H for small spaces; Can Not fit Oversized rolls of Charmin toilet paper;made from PVC waterproof material,Not from Wood,compare wood cabinet that PVC bathroom organizer great for bathroom storage,you don't worry about getting damp.All parts snap need install,our bathroom storage cabinet provides a screwdriver,easy to assemble within 5 minutes.
Our Best Choice: Gatco 1436MX Free Standing Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder, Matte Black
[ad_1] Gatco introduces our stand-alone bath tissue holder. This sturdy floor standing design and style can be put on any ground surface which include tile, hardwood, and carpet. Get pleasure from straightforward drill totally free installation, leaving your partitions injury cost-free. This dispenser lets the overall flexibility of inserting rest room paper or hand towels everywhere most convenient and aesthetically fitting in your fashionable or standard toilet. Our items are built of substantial-quality metal to insure a long time of dependable use. Adorn your toilet with three luxurious complete possibilities- chrome, bronze, and satin nickel. All our products are covered underneath Gatco’s 100-12 months guarantee.
Accent your rest room with the perfect mix of design and craft. Gatco Freestanding Tissue Holders are uniquely created to carry the benefit of a freestanding, pedestal-fashion holder with the present day design to clearly show off your luxury home.
Wonderfully handcrafted and elegantly hand polished modern day design.
Characteristics large caliber metalwork for sturdiness, dependability, resistance to rust, corrosion, and scratching.
Increase luxurious to your lavatory with simplicity- necessitates no drilling or installation.
Weighted and padded round base and removable substantial-tension spring dowel permits for added sturdiness and balance.
Solitary write-up is appropriate with one particular jumbo, mega, huge, or common sizing rest room paper roll.
Obtainable in a range of finishes like- chrome, bronze, satin nickel, matte black, and polished brass
Ensuring our excellence, Gatco products contain a 100-calendar year guarantee.