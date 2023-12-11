Top 10 Best free standing garden hose stand with faucet Reviews

Top 10 Rated free standing garden hose stand with faucet in 2023 Comparison Table
- Bolted Components: Inlet & outlet strengthened in the newest version of our dual water hose connector. After many months of lab trials, our expert engineers have completely reconstructed critical components of the splitter. The 2 spouts are now fastened with metal bolts, and won’t disconnect. The neck is affixed with threads, anchoring the two parts.
- Seamless Installation, Smooth Operation: The 2 way garden hose splitter has long handles (4 cm) which allow for smooth and easy shut on and off. Because the splitter is coated with rubber, it is ideal for stiff hands or hands with arthritis. Other than a basic understanding of how spigots and hoses work, no tools are needed, ensuring an easy and flawless installation. The water hose splitter is also able to rotate 360 degrees, allowing you to tug and pull hoses in all directions.
- No Leaking and Watershed: Long and smooth thread with rubber ring at female end will make leaks a long forgotten experience. Full rubber cover makes working with the y garden hose splitter easy in all kinds of weather.
- Spigot Extender: Is your faucet too recessed into the house wall, causing you to scrape your knuckles any time you try to connect a new water hose? Use this hose extender to allow you more maneuverability. You can also start filling up watering cans and buckets from the spigot, since this spigot extender will allow you to fit the bucket under the now extended spigot.
- Unique Design: 2WAYZ garden hose splitter was the first heavy duty hose bib with this revolutionary design. First on the market! Designed to last, like all other 2WAYZ gardening products. Check out other 2WAYZ products to make your gardening easier and more comfortable!
- 【Premium Materials】Garden hose holder wall mount made of tough metal, rustproof and thickened, durability and last long. Ideal choice for outdoor hose storage.
- 【Easy Installation】The garden hose hanger can be installed on the side of fences, wooden walls, trees, houses or walls etc. It is easy to install with the attached stainless steel screws and plastic plugins.
- 【Excellent Home Organization Tool】Garden water hose holders for outside can store and hang your hose well, and prevent from any unwanted kinks, tangles, twist. Make your backyard neat and clean.
- 【Wide Application】Our garden hose rack is perfect for water hose, extension cords, air compressor hose, pool hose hanger, garage storage, strollers, bike, etc. Perfect for garden, garage organization and industry.
- 【Package Included】Water hose holders x 1, screw x 3, drywall anchors x 3. The wall mounted hose holder measure 7.4"L x 4.7" W x 5.1" H.
- 【DURABLE ANY LENGTH LOCK】Giraffe hose reel is pre-installed with a 78ft hybrid hose, which can lock at any length as you desired, covers every corner of your garden.
- 【STABLE AUTO REWIND SYSTEM】Give the hose a gentle tug, the hose reel will retract automatically back in. The unique retractable & guidance system can roll up the hose neatly without the trouble of kinking and tangling.
- 【HIGH-GRID GARDEN HOSE】All weather flexible and abrasion-resistant hybrid hose ensures the hose reel leak-resistant and long-lasting. The 78ft 1/2-in. hose passed the 200PSI pressure test and the 600PSI bursting pressure test.
- 【EASILY ASSEMBLE & DISASSEMBLE】Assemble the hose reel on the wall with just the 180-degree rotation bracket and some screws. With the quick-release system, you can also easily lift on the handle to remove the reel for storage.
- 【24 MONTHS WARRANTY】Contact us to get timely solution & lifetime friendly customer support. Giraffe Tools promises to solve all your product issues at no extra charge while using our original products.
- ---Built to Last---Secure, and sturdy design. High quality heavy duty iron with anti-slip rubber coating provides added visibility, safety and grip.
- ---Easy to Use--- Sageme Mounted Hose Bracket installs quickly and easily.Comes with necessary mounting hardwares (screws and anchors). The garden hose wall holder can help the hose stay in good condition, no distortion, no knotting, no need to reorganize and use it immediately.
- ---Keep it organized---Space Saving,Perfectly hold the hose nicely, prevents from twisting, tangling or kinking multiple patter.
- ---Wide Application---Fit to any size hose, both 25ft 50ft 75ft 100ft and so on.Hold up to 100 ft of 1/2" diameter hose,90 ft of 5/8" diameter hose,80 ft of 3/4” diameter hose and more.
- ---Package Included--- Water Hose holder x 1,Screw x 2, Drywall anchors x 2. Product Size:7.5 x 4.9 x 5 inch(L*W*H)
- Holds 125-feet of 5/8-inch garden hose (hose not included)
- All cast aluminum construction that resists rust. No wheels
- Durable powder coat finish is weather resistant
- Attractive design that compliments most décor
- Easy installation, Keyhole mounting system-mounting hardware not included
- Wide Applications: The water hose can be cut to whatever length you want. Long enough to clean roof, front and back yard, and short enough to be a lead-in hose.
- NO KINK: The newest material is memoryless, the heavy duty hose will not kink, and easily coil and uncoil. The 3-layers design allows the hose to remain flexible under extreme temperatures.
- Lightweight and Durable: Using the latest hybrid material from rubber and polymer, it is much lighter, more durable, and wear-resistant than the traditional rubber hose.
- Special Design: The amazing part of this hose is that it can be re-used. If one part is broken, you can cut it off, and get the fittings re-connected. This one hose can be used throughout your whole lifetime. Great for garden, lawn, yard, car washing, and pets cleanings.
- 24 MONTHS Warranty: Contact us to get timely solution & lifetime friendly customer support. Giraffe Tools promises to solve all your product issues at no extra charge while using our original products.
- [ELIMINATES CLUTTER]: Neatly stores hose to ensure longer life while eliminating garden clutter
- [DURABLE]: Brass spigot and heavy-gauge steel construction for maximum reliability performance
- [ANCHOR SYSTEM]: Secure 2-point anchor system for added stability
- [CONVENIENT]: Provides convenient access to difficult-to-reach hose spigots by extending the connection
- [CAPACITY]: Stores up to 125 ft. Of standard garden hose (Not included)
Our Best Choice: Garbuildman Garden Hose Holder Stand- Outdoor Water Pipe Metal Reel Rack, Shiny Black
If you need some thing to enable you with organizing your messy hoses in your back garden or if you want to maintain your yard neat but no want to drill holes on the side of the household to store your water pipes, Garbuildman Backyard garden Hose Holder Stand could be an exceptional selection for you! We are normally fully commited to supporting our customers to make a clean and great garden!
Excellent factors:
▲ Ground breaking and attractive VOLCANO condition: Exceptional and attribute hose holder, currently being an eye-catching product in your outdoors.
▲ Sensible and substantial high-quality: Manufactured of higher-high-quality metallic supplies and black lacquer spraying know-how to be certain the hose hanger is rust-evidence and tough with climate fastness.
▲ More powerful guidance and bigger capacity: Optimum capability of our hose stand is up to 125 feet normal hose, which can sustain your pipes and hoses solidly, no fear of winds or rains.
▲ Effortless to install and go: Just need to tighten 6 screws to finish the installment. This hose organizer is removable so that it can be moved and stored conveniently if essential.
▲ Broad Range OF Utilizes:
Perfectly appropriate for courtyards, backyards, front yards, gardens, vegetable patches, patios, lawns, flower beds, villas or any other outdoor regions that you want to organize your h2o pipes, air hoses, adaptable tubes or retractable hoses and so on. (Most capability is up to 125 ft and 5/8 in. of hose)
SPECIFICATION:
Shade: Shiny Black
Style: Free of charge Standing
Product: Major Duty Metal
Finish: Black Lacquer Spraying
Dimensions: 15.4” L×5.9” W×44” H
Merchandise pounds: 3.8 lbs
Characteristic and Eye-catching style and design: Stylish and decorative VOLCANO shape outside the house backyard garden hose hanger seems exceptional and arranged. The sleek radian of this hose storage hanging caddy keeps your hoses and pipes from sagging, crimping, kinking and tangling, when extending the provider existence of your h2o pipes. Aside from, this backyard hose stake has 3 stable prongs, providing more robust support and more substantial potential (up to 125 feet and 5/8 in. of hose) for your hoses to continue to be firmly in place.
Durable and strong: Built of substantial-high-quality weighty obligation metal, this h2o hose holder is rust-proof and realistic. Black lacquer spraying technological know-how and don-proof powder coating guarantee the floor of this drinking water hose organizer thicker and sturdier to remain upright on the floor independently, no anxiety of winds or rains. This hose stander is broadly applied in courtyard, backyard, vegetable patch, patio, lawn, flower mattress or any other outdoor spots, retaining your spot cleaner, tidier and extra structured.
Detachable and freestanding: In its place of drilling holes into the facet of your house to mount a water pipe, this portable hose holder for outdoors can be moved and stored conveniently if necessary. You can disassemble this metal hose holder with simplicity when you do not want to use such as in wintertime, which can lengthen the provider existence of this hose caddy at the very same time. This hose caddy will not take too significantly room.
Effortlessly & Rapid Assemble: You just need to have to tighten 6 screws to entire the installment. This hose storage is 44 inches in top so it can properly retain the water pipes off the ground. You do not require to bend over to tidy up the water pipes. Helpful remind, it will get far better balance by sticking its forks thoroughly into the ground with your feet.
Notes & Guarantee: In get to lengthen the provider everyday living of the hose repairing bracket, be sure to set it indoors when not in use to stay away from soaking in h2o. Simultaneously, we will supply a 90-day income back again promise and lifetime help. Order with fear absolutely free!