Top 10 Best frameless wall mirrors for bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the brand

Our story



How we obtained our commence?

We have been close to for more than 65 years, concentrating on mirrors. The exact quality expectations and trade techniques that led to good results again in the working day are still getting employed in our workshop now.

What tends to make our item exclusive?

We structure and manufacture impeccably designed and sensibly priced mirrors that can be easily set up in any place in your house.

Why we appreciate what we do?

We think absolutely everyone must have a mirror that reflects their character and style preferences. We want our mirrors to elevate standard spaces and the way you come to feel in them.

Basic, frameless, rectangular style and design is the two straightforward and advanced, making a statement above any rest room vainness or on any wall in your property.

Revolutionary Ultra-Flush Hanging System installs in 10 minutes or considerably less. All components is involved for a harmless and secure set up. Mirror can be set up either vertically or horizontally.

Finely crafted 1-inch bevel gives showroom quality, whilst polished edges make sure protected handling and a finished visual appearance.

Authentic 1/4-inch thick glass removes reflection distortion, and quality silver backing enhances sturdiness in high-humidity environments.

Designed, assembled, and packaged in the United states, and backed by 65+ years of mirror knowledge. If your purchase would not meet your anticipations, enable us know and we will make it correct.