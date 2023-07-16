Top 10 Best foot pump sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Portable Removable Outdoor Hand Sink Indoor/Outdoor Travel Hygiene Station



Introductions:

This Portable Removable Outdoor Hand Sink with 24L Recovery Tank is highly recommended to you. It adopts high quality plastic material, it’s sturdy and durable for a long term use. The portable hand wash stand offers you a lightweight and handy design allowing you to bring it anywhere needed. It is perfect for outdoor social events, worksites, camping, boating, etc. Moreover, the water tank of the mobile hand sink provides you 24L water readily available for use which will surely accommodate plenty of campers or travelers in each refill!

Specifications:



1. Color: White

2. Material: HDPE

3. Hand Sink Dimensions: (12.8 x 9.45)” / (32.5 x 24)cm (Wide x Depth)

4. Wash Table Height: 32.68″ / 83cm

5. Hand Sanitizer Tank Capacity: 3L

6. Tank Size: (20.08 x 13.19)” / (51 x 33.5)cm cm (Wide x Depth)

7. Tank Capacity: 17L

8. Recovery Tank Capacity: 24L

9. Wash Table Unfolding Dimensions: (20.08 x 13.19 x 40.55)” / (51 x 33.5 x 103)cm (L x W x H)

10. Product Weight: 6.5kg / 14.33lbs

Package Includes:

1 x Portable Hand Sink

1 x Recovery Tank

1 x Manual

Features:

Made of high quality HDPE material, lightweight and sturdy.

Portable hand wash stand, easy to carry.

Perfect for outdoor social events, worksites, camping, boating, etc.

24L water readily available for use.

Easy to assemble and disassemble, no tools required.

See more details from the pictures:



Quick drain cap

Connection

Foot pump

Water tank

Date First Available‏:‎February 24, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎PRAKEITO

ASIN‏:‎B08X9WKD2X

This Portable Removable Outdoor Hand Sink with 24L Recovery Tank is highly recommended to you.

Adopting high quality plastic material, it’s sturdy and durable for a long term use.

The portable hand wash stand offers you a lightweight and handy design allowing you to bring it anywhere needed.

It is perfect for outdoor social events, worksites, camping, boating, etc.

Moreover, the water tank of the mobile hand sink provides you 24L water readily available for use which will surely accommodate plenty of campers or travelers in each refill!

So you had known what are the best foot pump sink in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.