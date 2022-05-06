Top 10 Best foot bath for pool Reviews

Top 10 Best foot bath for pool in 2022 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
Intex 29080E B00GSPHTLY Foot Bath Pool Ladders, 1 Pack, Blue
- Easily connects to all Intex ladders
- 3 gallon water capacity
- Anti-slip bottom designed for safety
Bestseller No. 2
Foot Soaking Bath Basin - Large Foot Soaking Tub Foot Bath Spa Wash Basin Foot Bucket Foot Soaking Tub Feet at Home (Blue)
- ✅ LARGE LUXURIOUSLY FOOT SOAKING TUB - Measures 15.3"L x 14"W x 7"H inside.Thick sturdy design with 100% polypropylene,convex dots on the bottom for a better foot care.Designed to match the shape of your feet, fits up to men's size 11 wide feet comfortably.
- ✅ PROFESSIONAL HOME FOOT SALON & SPA WASH BASIN - The foot bucket is designed with convex dots,soaked in hot water,providing therapeutic stimulation for ankles, feet, and toes.Perfect for a foot care.
- ✅ SAVING MORE SPACES - The Foot Wash Basin with the hook design,it can be hung up to save space.Soak your Feet, Toenails, and Ankles. Convex Dots on the Bottom for a Better Foot care.
- ✅ CONVENIENT FOOT CARE BUCKET- Add hot water, mix a foot soak solution into the Bucket or use your own foot care recipe，pampering your feet from heel to toe.
- ✅ 12 MONTHS WARRANTY - Extra large size foot bath basin for pre-soaking before pedicures and giving your skin a salon-worthy treatment session.Make you satisfied or refund within 365 days.Package Included: 1 x Foot Bath Tub.
Bestseller No. 3
Poolmaster Anti-Skid Swimming Pool or Spa Textured Foot Bath Foot Wash
- For rinsing feet before entering swimming pool or spa
- Made of long-wear durable plastic
- Keep grass, sand, dirt out of pool and spa
- Textured bottom for safety
- Also use to soak feet, rinse feet, clean feet or for pedicures
Bestseller No. 4
SWABBO Footwasher, Beach Essentials for Washing Feet Outdoors, Portable Pool Foot Bath, Keep Sand and Dirt Out of The House, Portable and Durable, for Beach, Poolside, Camping
- SIMPLY THE BEST FOOTWASHER FOR KEEPING SAND AND DIRT OUT: The Swabbo Footwasher is a game-changer for any family. It’s the only one of its kind that is designed specifically for cleaning feet. Use it for any situation where you don’t want to bring the outdoors in. The foot bucket uses less water than hosing and is more effective than wiping down with a towel. Made from 100% recyclable plastic.
- NO MORE SAND IN THE HOUSE AND LESS TIME CLEANING: Do you find yourself constantly vacuuming sand and dirt that the kids have brought inside? Then this is the solution you’ve been waiting for – home and beach essentials for a quick and effective way to wash sand and dirt off feet. It only takes seconds so it’s ideal for the whole family to use. It’s also great to use as a foot bath for pool and spa activities – clean your feet before getting in.
- SO EASY EVEN THE KIDS WILL USE IT: Cover the bristles with water and move your foot back and forth. The soft bristles will gently remove any sand and dirt. This is a no-fuss way of cleaning feet. No more messing around with hoses or towels. The beach and pool foot bath cleaner is simple enough for the kids to set up and use.
- KEEP SAND AND DIRT OUT OF THE POOL, CAR, RV OR TENT: Take the portable and durable footwasher wherever you’ll have dirty feet to clean. Keep sand and dirt out of the house, pool, car, beach house, RV or tent. It’s lightweight so you can take it anywhere. Keep this feet cleaner for pool and spa ready to use in the backyard, take it camping or whenever you visit the beach. The footwasher is strong, durable and easy to clean.
- IDEAL GIFT FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS: A great gift for you or friends and family who love the outdoors but don’t love the dirt and sand in their home or vehicle. The ultimate in beach accessories that everyone needs. Perfect for housewarming gifts, birthday gifts, Christmas gifts, or any other occasion.
Bestseller No. 5
Aqua Select Big Foot Bath Plastic Tray | Rinse Your Feet Before Entering a Swimming Pool or a Spa | Keeps Debris From Pool And Filters | Anti-Slip Bottom for Safety | Made of Long-wear Durable Plastic
- UNIQUE- Big Foot design that will love kids love to use, perfect for rinsing feet before entering swimming pool or spa making your pool cleaner. Quality pool accessories for your home pool.
- HOW TO USE: Place Big Foot Bath Plastic Tray at foot of your pool ladder or entry area of pool and dip your feet in the bath. Removes grass and dirt before entering the pool.
- BUILT STRONG - Durable and long lasting, textured bottom for safety. Plastic molded foot bath perfect for above ground pools. Also a great use to soak feet, rinse feet, clean feet or for pedicures.
- SAVE MONEY - Prolong the life of your pool filter and also help keep larger debris from pool and filters with this bath plastic pool tray . Easy and simple for storage.
- DIMENSIONS - Measurements: 3" - 5" Deep. 14.5" Inner Width. 13" Inner Length. Will fit up to a US men’s 10 shoe size
Bestseller No. 6
Foot Soaking Bath Basin – Large Size for Soaking Feet | Pedicure and Massager Tub for At Home Spa Treatment | Callus, Fungus, Dead Skin Remover
- EXTRA LARGE LUXURIOUS RELAXING FOOT SOAK - Let the stresses and tensions of the day melt away as your feet are soothingly massaged and sublimely soaked in hot water – providing therapeutic stimulation for ankles, feet, and toes.
- SPA TREATMENT AT HOME FOR THE FRACTION OF THE PRICE- You don't have to spend a bunch of money for expensive spa days when you can treat yourself from the comfort of home!
- RECOMMENDED BY MANY SALON AND HEALTH PROFFESIONALS - Salons and professionals in the field recommend an Extra-Large size basin for pre-soaking before pedicures and giving your skin a salon-worthy treatment session.
- ALLEVIATE ACHES AND PAINS - Our basin is professionally designed with raised dots and rounded arch supports strategically placed on the bottom for maximum massage therapy potential. Treat sore feet, bunions, plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia, tendonitis, twisted ankles, arthritic toes & joints and other foot and ankle ailments.
- SUPERIOR STRONG & DURABLE DESIGN - Our industrial strength foot basin is engineered with extra high walls and heavy-duty plastic so it stays put at your feet without rocking and wobbling. 7" high walls let you start with a few inches of hot water and then continue to add more and keep soaking for longer even as the water cools down.
SaleBestseller No. 7
Summer Waves P5E001500 Outdoor Backyard 22.5 x 20 x 3.5 Inch Non Slip Pool Foot Bath Tray Accessory for In Ground and Above Ground Swimming Pools and Spas, Blue
- DEBRIS-FREE POOL: Get a debris-free pool with this foot bath, an essential accessory to wash off your feet prior to entering your pool and perfect for in-ground or above-ground pools
- 2.8-GALLON CAPACITY: Holds up to 2.8 gallons of water so you can be sure to wash off any unwanted grass, leaves, or sand
- NON-SLIP DESIGN: Textured, anti-slip embossed bottom provides stability and minimizes slips or falls
- HOOKS IN PLACE: Top portion hooks in-between pool ladder to keep in place while in use
- EASY TO MOVE: Lightweight and easy to move around anywhere you need; Weight: 1.2 pounds; Dimensions (L x W x H): 22 x 20.5 x 3.5 inches
Bestseller No. 8
SaleBestseller No. 9
Mantello Foot Soaking Bath Basin - Extra Large Foot Soaking Tub - Pedicure Foot Soak - Home Foot Spa (Blue)
- Our industrial strength foot basin is engineered with extra high walls and heavy duty plastic so it stays put at your feet without rocking and wobbling. 7" high walls let you start with a few inches of hot water and then continue to add more and keep soaking for longer even as the water cools down.
- Our foot bath is professionally designed with raised dots and rounded arch supports strategically placed on the bottom for maximum massage therapy potential. Treat sore feet, bunions, plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia, tendonitis, twisted ankles, arthritic toes & joints and other foot and ankle ailments.
- Anyone who spends a lot of time on their feet knows the struggle of stubborn corns, calluses and other dry & irritated skin afflictions. Heal and pamper your feet from heel to toe with Epsom salts, essential oils, bath bombs or our own therapeutic tea tree oil foot soak
- Immersing your feet in a foot soak tub of warm water, even without anything extra in it, is a nice way to relax after a long day. A foot soak soothes your muscles, hydrates your skin, and can relieve aches and pains due to standing for hours or walking in uncomfortable shoes
- The satisfaction of our customers is our main priority. If you encounter any issues with this foot bath basin, let us know and we will make things right.
Bestseller No. 10
DMI Waterproof Reusable Cast Cover, Wound Barrier & Bandage Protector for Adult Foot & Ankle Providing Watertight Seal In Showers, Baths & Pools, Fits Up To Size 13 Adult Foot, Foot/Ankle
- Keep your cast, bandages, and wounds dry with this waterproof foot and ankle cast cover and bandage protector. Also great to protect: splints, burns, rashes, lacerations, prostheses, as well as plaster and synthetic casts. Ideal for home or hospital use.
- Dependable, easy to use, and reusable shower bag allows you to take a normal shower with a water tight seal. Easy enough to put on with one hand, reusable, and easy to clean.
- The convenient stretchable opening and latex strap ensure a comfortable tight seal to keep the protector from sliding and to prevent water from coming in. The loop and lock adjustable rubber strap offers a nice custom fit, meaning you’ll be comfortable.
- Shower boot is comfortable and safe to stand on in the shower, on slick surfaces, carpets, and more.
- Product Specs: Fits adult foot, maximum shoe size 13, and extends 11 inches above the ankle. Cast protector contains latex. FSA eligible
Our Best Choice: Intex 29080E B00GSPHTLY Foot Bath Pool Ladders, 1 Pack, Blue
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1] Conveniently connects to all Index ladders, 3 gallon h2o ability, anti-slip Bottom developed for security
Very easily connects to all Intex ladders
3 gallon drinking water ability
Anti-slip bottom intended for security